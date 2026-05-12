Supermassive Games has unleashed Directive 8020 onto the world, and the game feels every bit like a binge-worthy Netflix sci-fi show.

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The game is split into a series of episodes, with each one boasting a bunch of cut scenes, some playable segments, and even an end-credits sequence.

As I said in my Directive 8020 review, "It started to feel like, if the eight episodes of Directive 8020 are essentially a playable TV show, I was the guy in the editing booth deciding which scenes are good, which bits need reshooting, and which characters we wanted to cut or keep."

But how many of these episodes are there, what are they all called, and how long is the game anyway? We've got you covered with all the key details below.

How many episodes are in Directive 8020?

In total, there are eight episodes in Directive 8020.

Each of these missions is made of numerous chunks called 'turning points', which you can revisit at any point to change your choices and alter the outcomes.

So, if your favourite character dies early in the game, you can go back in and try to save them. But remember, part of the fun is in losing people along the way!

Full list of Directive 8020 episodes

Eight episodes, infinite possibilities. Supermassive Games

The full list of Directive 8020 episodes looks like this:

Episode One: Little Star

Episode Two: Best Laid Plans

Episode Three: The Sample

Episode Four: Dragnet

Episode Five: Mr Williams

Episode Six: Hostile Takeover

Episode Seven: Revelation

Episode Eight: Come True

Some of this missions are longer than others, but how long will the whole game take you to play through? Keep on reading to find out.

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How long does Directive 8020 take to complete?

Your first playthrough of Directive 8020 should between seven and eight hours to complete.

Each episode is under an hour, but if you play around with the turning point system a lot, you'll find yourself spending longer in each area as you play around with the different possibilities.

However you decide to play the game, we hope you have a great time with it!

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