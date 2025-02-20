The latest instalment in the Rugby series marks a new chapter with Big Ant Studios, the team behind iconic sports titles such as Tennis World Tour 2, AFL 23 and Cricket 24. So, whether you’d like to rewrite history, plot future victories or build new legacies, read on to find out what awaits you in this blisteringly entertaining new simulation game – now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam.

The ultimate rugby experience

Featuring more than 10 licensed leagues, 140 officially licensed elite clubs and top nations, as well as nearly 120 official women’s teams, Rugby 25 offers the most comprehensive and detailed database ever seen in a rugby video game.

You can pick teams from domestic leagues, such as the Gallagher Premiership, Major League Rugby and Top 14 and Pro D2, or iconic international sides like the All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies, England and France, complete with iconic stars, including Marcus Smith, Finn Russell, and Antoine Dupont. Plus, you can compete in the iconic Six Nations Tournament as France, England, Scotland, Wales, Italy or Ireland.

Of course, there are plenty of legendary venues from the annals of rugby history to explore, too – from Stade de France and Twickenham to Cardiff Arms Park and Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow – each of which have been faithfully recreated to capture their unique atmosphere and roaring crowds.

Multiple game modes

Whether you want to play solo or with up to four players locally or online, you’ll be able to take control of your favourite team and develop players’ careers, compete in custom matches, or challenge other gamers worldwide.

If you’re playing solo, there are instant matches, custom matches and competitions, or you can compete with the world’s best in ranked matches through online multiplayer.

Meanwhile, in Career Mode, you’ll plan tournaments and manage rest periods to train and guide your team to the top. If you prefer to have some creative freedom, you’ll have the opportunity to design players, customise your team and craft your stadium from scratch in Rugby Academy Mode (more of which later).

Engineered with passion

"Since the studio's inception, creating a rugby union game has been a dream fuelled by passion,” says Ross Symons, head of Big Ant Studios. “I played rugby for 12 years, and this love for the sport drives me to deliver both depth and accessibility, along with the largest content ever in a rugby game."

From strategic positioning to physical collisions, the complex nature of a rugby game is a challenge to replicate. But thanks to Big Ant Studios’ proprietary sports game engine, Rugby 25 offers the perfect balance of technical precision and realism with lifelike tackles, scrums, lineouts and other critical phases of play that adapt to your tactical choices.

In fact, the developer’s experience in gameplay and collision management from the AFL series has influenced some of the core features of the game, despite its differing rules.

Build your dream team

Want to create your own legacy? Or perhaps you’d like to completely reimagine your favourite team? The good news is, in Rugby 25, you’ll be given the tools to personalise every aspect of your gameplay.

Rugby Academy Mode offers extensive customisation features, from choosing your height, weight skin tone and hair to tattoos, compression gear and even your sock position. But it’s not just about appearance – you’ll also need to assign skills to each player and ensure your team is well-balanced when they take the field.

Meanwhile, the team editor allows you to build your roster and set up your team’s identity, including its name, emblem and colours. And with dozens of shirt styles, brands, numbers and logos to choose from, the only limit is your imagination. So, are you ready to take to the field?

Make your mark and lead your team to victory in Rugby 25.

