Now, the franchise is an astronomical extended universe with eight live-action films, cartoon series and spinoff shows like Andor and The Mandalorian bringing in new fans all the time.

Some of you might have been here from the launch of the first Tie Fighter, while others might have joined because of your love of Baby Yoda. But whether you’re a youngling, a Padawan or a Jedi Knight, the love of Star Wars is universal.

So, if you’re one with the force, we think you’ll love this list of the best Star Wars experiences to try this year. From exhibitions to tours to concerts, the range of activities in this piece is bigger than a Star Destroyer.

We’ve got afternoon teas and workshops just a few parsecs from your doorstep, as well as holidays and events on the other side of the world. And, if you’ve got a bad feeling about price, don’t worry, because these experiences go between £14 and £133, so there’s plenty to do if you’re on a budget.

It’s not a trap! Here are the best Star Wars experiences to try in the UK and beyond.

Star Wars fans, we’ve got some great gift ideas for you. Take a look at the best Mandalorian merchandise, or the best LEGO deals for this month.

Best Star Wars experiences at a glance:

Best Star Wars experiences to try in the UK

The Fans Strike Back: A Star Wars fan exhibition

Fever

There are just a few weeks left for you to grab tickets to The Fans Strike Back: A Star Wars fan exhibition. In Old Brompton Road, South Kensington you’ll find an outstanding exhibit of memorabilia, life-size figures and artworks all created and collected by fans of the franchise. Plus, there’s a rebel alliance VR experience that you can book separately.

Buy The Fans Strike Back tickets from £14.50 at Fever

The Luna Cinema’s Star Wars: A New Hope

Getty, TG

The Luna Cinema specialises in creating unique outdoor cinema experiences. This year, it’s hosting a series of screenings at Kew’s Royal Botanic Gardens, and on the 3rd of September it will be showing Star Wars: A New Hope – the one that started it all.

Buy The Luna Cinema tickets for £19.50 at Eventim

Jedi Training

Join the galaxy’s most skilled warriors and unleash your inner Jedi with this unique training experience where the force will guide you! Fizzbox

Luke had Yoda, Anakin had Obi-Wan, and you’ll have your own professional instructors at this Jedi Training experience. At a studio in London, you’ll learn a number of exciting fighting techniques and moves that are perfect for battling a Sith Lord.

Buy Jedi Training experience from £55 at Fizzbox

Sci-Fi Afternoon Tea at The Ampersand Hotel

Buy a Gift

If Star Wars is just the tip of the iceberg on your sci-fi obsession, you might enjoy this afternoon tea at the Ampersand Hotel in London. Sat right next to the Science Museum, you can enjoy a range of delicious space-themed treats like jellies served in petri dishes, to chocolate spacemen and dinosaur biscuits.

Buy the Sci-Fi Afternoon Tea for £85 at BuyaGift

The Science Museum’s Sci-fi exhibition

Speaking of the Science Museum, until the 20th of August you can book a slot at their new science fiction exhibit, which tells the story of your favourite genre by an interactive adventure. Guided by an artificial intelligence of alien origin, visitors will be able to board and explore a unique spaceship, scout an unknown planet, and explore the way science fiction has developed over the centuries.

Buy Science Museum Sci-fi exhibition tickets for £15 at Science Museum

Best Star Wars experiences outside of the UK to try in 2023

Star Tours Disneyland

ines belkhodja/Unsplash

Embark on a 3D intergalactic adventure with Disneyland Paris’ Star Tours. A staple of the theme park’s Discoveryland, this simulator brings you face to face with C-3PO, Storm Troopers and Vader himself. Each ride will have a slightly different journey across the planets and galaxies and leave you feeling exhilarated.

Buy Disneyland Paris tickets from £133 at Disneyland Paris

Plus, check out how to get cheap Disneyland Paris tickets to grab yourself a discount.

Half-Day Star Wars Film Set Locations Tour

Disney

Did you know that the Tatooine scenes in Star Wars were filmed in Tunisia? Well you do now, so why not add a bit of nerdy fun to your next holiday with the Star Wars locations tour. You’ll get to see where Luke Skywalker was hidden for all those years and where he discovered Old Ben.

Buy Half-Day Star Wars Tour for £52 at Get Your Guide

The Very Best of John Williams concert

Getty, EH

If there was one person who made Star Wars iconic other than George Lucas, it’s John Williams. The stellar composer is responsible for some of the best scores in film history, including Jurassic Park and Jaws. Now, you can celebrate his life and works in concert. While there have been UK versions of this concert in the past, at the moment it’s being held in cities across France, but rest assured, we’ll update you as soon as another one pops up closer to home.

If you love live music, be sure to read our guide to the best candlelight concerts.

But The Very Best of John Williams tickets from €46.50 at Ticketmaster

