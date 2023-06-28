Just before Halloween, the Disney classic will be shown on the big screen at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, while an orchestra performs the soundtrack live on stage.

Sistahhhs! It’s time to dance, dance, dance until you die because Hocus Pocus in concert is coming to London this October.

The film went on tour around Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham during last year’s spooky season, but for 2023 it’s coming to London for just one show.

For all the fools out there who don’t remember, Hocus Pocus tells the story of three witches who are inadvertently resurrected on Halloween night by a teenage boy. The Sanderson Sisters, Winnifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Katherine Najimy) return to the town of Salem after 300 years and attempt to wreak havoc by taking the souls of children.

Despite receiving mixed reviews when it came out in 1993, the film has since become a cult classic, known for iconic moments like Midler’s 'I Put a Spell on You' performance and Najimy’s Calming Circle. Plus, lines like “What a glorious morning – makes me sick!” are quoted endlessly.

Funny, weird and sometimes unnerving, Hocus Pocus is beloved for a reason, and this year it turns 30 – bet that makes you feel old. Last year, a long-awaited sequel came out, and a rumours of a third film have already started to emerge. So, if you want to see the original on the big screen this October, here’s what you need to know.

The Sanderson Sisters will be putting a spell on you this October for one night only at the Eventim Apollo. Here’s the official details:

29th Oct 2023 – London, Eventim Apollo

The Eventim, formerly Hammersmith Apollo, is less than a five-minute walk from Hammersmith Station. To get there, you can take the Circle, District, Piccadilly or Hammersmith & City lines, or you can get to Kensington Olympia via the Overground or Southern Rail.

How to get tickets to Hocus Pocus in concert

Tickets for Hocus Pocus in concert are on sale now, having gone live today at 10am (Wednesday 28th June). If you don’t want be doomed by the ticketing gods, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Where can you watch Hocus Pocus in the UK?

If you can't get down to London this Halloween, you can also find Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney Plus. Subscriptions start at £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year, and you can find more deals on our Disney Plus offers page.

