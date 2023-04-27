The award-winning animated film is thought to be one of the best Spider-Man instalments, if not one of the best comic book movies of all time. So, what better way to appreciate it than with the electric atmosphere of live music?

Alright, let's do this one last time. We’re the RadioTimes.com team and we’re here to tell you that the one and only Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is going on tour this autumn with a live orchestra.

The movie will be shown at concert halls and theatre venues across the UK this October. And while all the dialogue and action will come from the screen, the soundtrack will be played by a real orchestra sitting on stage.

What makes this extra special is that the performances will also include electronic turntables and percussion to help bring the film’s beloved hip-hop score, composed by Daniel Pemberton, to life. Plus, the audience will get to experience real-life versions of the movie’s original songs, including What’s Up Danger by Blackway & Black Caviar, Familia by Nicki Minaj, and Sunflower by Post Malone.

It was touches like this that made Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse such a hit when it came out in 2018. The film tells the story of Miles Morales, a teen from Brooklyn who discovers his Spidey powers just at the time when the whole multiverse is about to collapse. With a motley crew of parallel universe Spider-Men, Miles discovers his abilities and goes on to fight the evil King Pin in order to save the world.

The film won Best Animated Picture at the 91st Academy Awards – the first non-Disney film to do so since 2011 – and grossed $384.3 million at the box office. Now, it’s getting a sequel, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse coming out on 2nd June.

However, if you can’t wait until then, try reliving the thrills of the first movie by getting tickets to its live concert tour. Here’s what you need to know.

Where in the UK can you see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse live in concert?

Ticketmaster

The Spider-Verse live concerts will kick off in Edinburgh on 22nd October 2023 before going on to 10 other venues across the UK, including in Manchester, London and Liverpool. It will wrap up on 1st November at the Bath Forum. Here are the full details:

How to get tickets to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse live in concert in the UK

The majority of dates for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse live concert are being sold on Ticketmaster, with the rest being sold through their respective venues.

For Ticketmaster members, a pre-sale goes live today at 10am (Thursday 27th April). General sale will then begin on Friday, 28th April at 10am.

Buy Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse tickets at Ticketmaster

