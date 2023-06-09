Now we know hearing about Christmas when the sun has only just come out is a bit scary. But considering how quickly the first half of the year’s gone, we’ll be swapping our ice lattes for hot chocolates faster than you can say “Rudolph”. So, to make sure you’re not caught unawares like Harry and Marv, we’re here to tell you more about how to get tickets to this unmissable event.

Home Alone in concert is back for Christmas 2023, once again bringing John Williams’ iconic score to life with the help of a live orchestra – cue Carol of the Bells.

Home Alone first hit our screens in 1990, and was written by John Hughes and directed by Christopher Columbus (of Harry Potter fame). Starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, the movie follows the story of a young boy left behind by his family at Christmas who must suddenly defend his home against two burglars.

In the film, Kevin is joined by Goodfellas star Joe Pesci and the future Moira Rose, Catherine O’Hara, as well as the huge cast of siblings and cousins, including Culkin’s real-life brother Kieran Culkin as Fuller (we only just learnt this too!).

Despite a mixed response when the film was first released, this is the movie that made Culkin a child star and also became the highest-grossing live-action comedy until 2011. Only two years later there was a just-as-good sequel, and in the years since it has become one of the most loved Christmas films of all time.

And now, this winter it’s back in a big way with five dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and more throughout December.

For those not familiar with movies in concert, the film will be shown on the big screen while the songs and soundtrack are performed on stage by the Heritage Orchestra. Together they’ll be recreating the score originally written by composer John Williams, with a little bit of Chuck Berry thrown in.

Tickets are on sale now so here’s what you need to know about how to be there. But before you read on, we kind of feel like we’re missing something, oh well must be nothing.

… Kevin!

When and where in the UK can you see Home Alone in concert?

Home Alone in concert will begin its tour in Manchester on the 3rd of December before heading off to four other venues across the UK. The screenings will be coming to Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, and Birmingham, with the last date being on the 20th of December, right before Christmas. Here are the full details:

How much do Home Alone in concert tickets cost?

Tickets for the Birmingham show start at £36.70 and go up to £79.90, depending on where you sit. The rest of the venue prices are yet to be announced, but we'll update you as soon as they are.

How to get tickets to Home Alone in concert for Christmas 2023

Tickets to see Home Alone with a live orchestra are on sale now.

They went live at 10am on Friday, 9th June, so if you don’t want to be considered 'les incompetents', head on over to Ticketmaster now. But before you go, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Home Alone in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

