What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than by watching what we think is one of the best Christmas movies out there, hey? We know next Christmas might seem like a while away, but your future self will thank you for booking these tickets. The show will be touring across the UK, with shows in Edinburgh, Cardiff, London and more, this November and December.

If you look for it, we've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love, actually, is all around. All around the UK that is, as the film Love Actually is heading on tour this winter accompanied by a live orchestra.

Love Actually hit our screens in 2003 and proved to be another success between collaborators director Richard Curtis and actor Hugh Grant following on from Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill.

In case you aren't familiar with the joys of this modern Christmas tale, the story follows different characters as their stories interweave in the weeks leading up to Christmas. There's Billy Mack (Bill Nighy), the slightly washed up rock and roll star hoping for a Christmas number one.

As for Juliet (Kiera Knightley) and Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor), they have a fairytale wedding, but Peter's best man disagrees. Writer Jamie (Colin Firth) goes to France to finish his novel. And then of course there's the charismatic Prime Minister, David (Hugh Grant) who is determined not to fall in love.

With an all star cast and many, many other plot lines, the film explores love in all its forms and how Christmas can bring people together. And now you can come together with friends and family too this festive season. The film is being shown at venues across the UK complete with a live orchestra.

The score, written by Craig Armstrong, is brought to life and is sure to get you singing along to Billy Mack's smash hit Christmas Is All Around.

Here's all you need to know about getting tickets to see Love Actually with a live orchestra, plus where the tour will be heading across the UK this Christmas.

The Love Actually concerts with a live orchestra are taking place at 11 venues across the UK in November and December this year. Here's the full list of dates and venues.

How to get tickets for Love Actually with live orchestra this winter 2023

Tickets for these concerts go on pre-sale today, Thursday 16th March, at 10am. This is a Ticketmaster pre-sale, with those eligible receiving an email from Ticketmaster with an exclusive link.

If you're not eligible for the pre-sale, don't worry! The general sale goes live on Friday 17th March at 10am.

Buy Love Actually in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

