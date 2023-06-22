We’re here to tell you about The Holiday in concert, which is coming to venues across the UK this winter.

Look, we know it’s too early to talk about Christmas. Some of us haven’t been on our summer holidays yet, let alone feel ready to talk about Christmas films. But, with the way this year’s going, let’s face it - we’ll only have to blink before chestnuts are roasting on an open fire and the Coca-Cola truck is rolling through town – so why fight it?

On big screens in London, Cardiff, Manchester and more, the beloved Christmas film will be played while an orchestra performs the soundtrack live on stage.

Originally released in 2006, The Holiday follows the story of Iris and Amanda – two unlucky in love women who try to escape their lives by swapping houses over the festive season. Amanda, played by Cameron Diaz, ends up forming a connection with Iris’s brother Graham (Jude Law). Meanwhile Iris, played by Kate Winslet, learns about the glamour of Hollywood and how to get over unrequited love with the help of Miles (Jack Black).

If the film wasn’t iconic enough, the gorgeous score was written by renowned composer Hans Zimmer, which no doubt helped the film earn its place as a Christmas classic. Grossing $205 million worldwide at the box office when it came out, it’s a hard one to beat.

So, yes it’s sunny, but we think it’s time to start jingling those bells and grabbing some tickets to this live orchestra experience.

When and where can you see The Holiday with live orchestra in the UK?

Iris and Amanda will be swapping Hollywood for Southend this November, to kick of the Holiday in concert tour. Then, it’s on to Birmingham, London, Glasgow and more up until the 15th of December. Can you hear those sleigh bells ringing? Here’s the full list of dates:

Full list of The Holiday in concert UK tour dates:

How to get tickets to The Holiday with live orchestra

Pre-sale tickets for The Holiday in concert are live now, having gone on sale at 10am this morning (Thursday, 22nd June).

General sale will start on Friday, 23rd June at 10am.

Buy The Holiday in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

