Ahead of Valentine’s Day, travel agent TourScanner conducted a study to find out which UK city has the highest percentage of romantic films and TV shows shot on location, making it the most romantic spot to spend Valentine’s Day with your loved one this year.

This survey is right up RadioTimes.com’s street; the 100 year Radio Times magazine is devoted to television and radio listings, and the Going Out team are dedicated to finding ways our readers can experience their favourite movies and series in real life. Just take a look at our Peaky Blinders tours, Harry Potter tours, Downton Abbey tours, plus film and TV studio tours guides.

So, we’ve listed the most romantic UK destinations below (complete with which movies and TV shows were filmed there), and suggested some fantastic experiences you can do with your other half when you visit those places. If your Valentine’s Day getaway leads to a proposal, the Going Out team will happily accept our invite!

Where are most romance movies filmed?

If you're a romance film connoisseur, such as the RadioTimes.com team, you'll know that romance movies are shot all over the world; from Ireland's PS I Love You and Tokyo's Lost in Translation, to When Harry Met Sally taking place mostly in New York and In the Mood for Love being shot in Bangkok, although it's set in Hong Kong.

However, Italy and Paris remain some of the most popular destinations for romance films. After all, the beautiful Before Sunset takes place in Paris, and Eat Pray Love in Rome.

However, you don't have to travel too far for a spot of romance, there's plenty right on your doorstep! In TourScanner's survey to find out which UK city has the most romantic films and TV shows shot on location, West Yorkshire’s Keighley took the top spot. Then in second place is Bath, with Worthing, Cheltenham, and Salisbury also having honourable mentions in the most romantic UK city list.

Experiences in the UK’s most romantic filming locations at a glance:

What are the UK’s most romantic filming locations?

Keighley, West Yorkshire

Unsplash/Tim Alex Unsplash/Tim Alex

What’s filmed there? Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, Emily and Downton Abbey

You’d be forgiven for not having heard of Keighley before, but once you learn this town is the UK's most romantic film location, it's sure to be on your radar. After all, the unsuspecting West Yorkshire market town has hosted 69 movies and almost 25 per cent of them have been romantic.

In the town, you’ll find beautiful buildings like the Dalton Mills, Cliffe Castle, and Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, so you can live out your period drama love story in picturesque surroundings.

While you’re in West Yorkshire, it might be a good idea to book an experience or two to really make the most of your time in the county. We’ve selected some of the most romantic activities below, and all of them involve food — lucky you!

Bath, Somerset

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix Liam Daniel/Netflix

What’s filmed there? The Other Boleyn Girl, The Duchess, Persuasion, Bridgerton and Poldark

If you’ve visited Bath before, you won’t be surprised to learn that this beautiful city comes in at number two in the most romantic filming locations. 29 romantic films and TV shows are set in Bath, and with its historical roots and Georgian buildings, it has a great backdrop for period films.

Once you’ve finished visiting the romantic spots, perhaps posing for photos in front of National Trust property Great Chalfield Manor, which features in historical romance movie The Other Boleyn Girl, take a look at our hand-picked romantic experiences to do in Bath, including the Bridgerton Guided Tour.

One of our Digital Writers actually experienced the Bridgerton Guided Tour with her boyfriend, and she would wholeheartedly recommend it: “The Bridgerton Guided Tour was such a fun and immersive tour that showed off every gorgeous corner of Bath.

"Our guide was brilliant at balancing facts about the city with his (dare we say) spot-on Bridgerton impressions — it was perfect for me (the super-fan) and my boyfriend (who knew nothing at all).”

Worthing, West Sussex

Paul Mansfield via Getty Images paul mansfield photography via Getty Images

What’s filmed there? Empire of Light

The coastal town of Worthing, which is between Portsmouth and Eastbourne, is the location of romance movie Empire of Light. Empire of Light is an Oscar-nominated movie which focuses on how powerful human connection is, particularly during trying times, and it stars Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward and Colin Firth.

While we hope your Valentine’s Day plans in Worthing are a little cheerier than this film, it is the seaside in February after all! So for relaxing experiences at West Sussex’s Chakra Spa, step right this way, please.

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Rob Maynard via Getty Images Rob Maynard via Getty Images

What’s filmed there? Atonement and Emma

Cheltenham is so much more than a horse racing town, it’s a great Valentine’s Day getaway location for true romantics, too. Although poppies bloom in late spring to mid-summer, you could still visit the scenic poppy field at Whittington Lodge Farm near Cheltenham, which provides a backdrop for James McAvoy’s character.

There’s also plenty of romantic days out for you and your other half in Gloucestershire county, and we’ve selected a few for you below. It's worth noting that the Cotswolds full-day tour is valid for one adult and one child, so if you're bringing your little one with you on your Valentine's Day plans, this could be a fantastic option.

Salisbury, Wiltshire

James Osmond via Getty Images James Osmond via Getty Images

What’s filmed there? Pride and Prejudice, The Princess Diaries and Sense and Sensibility

If you’re anything like the RadioTimes.com Going Out team, you grew up watching romance movies such as Pride and Prejudice and The Princess Diaries, and you also convinced yourself that — like Mia Thermopolis — an estranged paternal grandmother was going to show up on your doorstep to tell you that you’re the sole heir to the kingdom of Genovia… Just us?

As well as being the destination for romantic films, like 2005's Pride and Prejudice, the medieval city is also home to a 13th-century cathedral, a working 14th-century clock, and an original copy of the Magna Carta, as well as being just nine miles from the historic Stonehenge.

London

SEAC SEAC

What’s filmed there? Love Actually, Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Rye Lane and Bridget Jones’s Diary

Although London didn’t make TourScanner’s top five most romantic filming locations list, we couldn’t not include this capital city in our guide.

The Big Smoke has seen many great movie scenes, from Andrew Lincoln’s character confessing his love to Keira Knightley’s character via signs in Love Actually, and David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah walking through the streets of Peckham in Rye Lane.

