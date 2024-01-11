The publication reports that paperwork was filed just after Christmas to cover "entertainment services in the nature of a film series, television series, short-form entertainment content, videos and podcasts" relating to the title.

Of course, that's no guarantee that a sequel will definitely happen, but it's certainly an intriguing development – and we'll be on the lookout for any further updates.

Technically speaking, any future film would, in fact, be the second Love Actually sequel, with a short sketch having been released for Comic Relief back in 2017 that saw several of the original's A-list cast reprise their roles.

Titled Red Nose Day Actually, the 15-minute skit included Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson, while an additional scene featuring Laura Linney was added for US broadcast a few months later.

Meanwhile, speaking to RadioTimes.com at Christmas, Curtis exclusively revealed that he doesn't often rewatch his classic film and added that when he does it feels like a "very expensive diary".

He explained: "I'd watch it and think 'Oh my god, we ran out of time that day, and Emma Thompson ticked me off for the fact she didn't know the names of her own children', and stuff like that.

Meanwhile, he also added that he considered the continued success of the film to be "just a strange bit of luck" – albeit one that he very much welcomed.

