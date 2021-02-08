Best romantic movies on Disney+ for Valentine’s Day and beyond

We’re in February which means it’s time for buying your loved one’s tokens of your affection for Valentine’s Day. But love and romance is more than just for a day and if you are in the mood to watch as many romantic films as you can this month, we’ve got you covered with the best available to stream on Disney+.

Advertisement

And we are not just looking at regular old Disney+ either as Star, launching on February 23rd will bring a whole host of Disney+ Star content and some romantic classics from across the years. Now is a good time to sign up for the streamer as the price is about to increase to £7.99 a month (£79.99 for the year).

Here are our picks for the best movies to watch on Disney+ for those in the mood for some romance – including a few on the way later in the month.

27 Dresses

Katherine Heigel heads up this 2008 romantic comedy starring as Jane, a woman who has been a bridesmaid 27 times without ever being the bride. But when her sister gets engaged to the man of her affections, Jane becomes their wedding planner and, well it goes about a well as you would expect.

Beauty and the Beast

There are many Disney classics that we could have chosen to include here, but we opted to go with the tale that is as old as time. Beauty and the Beast was, of course, remade in 2017 into a live-action film starring Emma Watson and while there are things to love about that update, the 1991 version remains the definitive one for us and is just as good to watch now as it was when it was released 30 years (!) ago.

Crazy/Beautiful (Coming February 23rd)

Released in 2001, the Kirsten Dunst led film may be a romantic teen drama, but it is to the movies credit that it does its best to shy away from the genre trappings that it could so easily have fallen into. This may not be the fluffy type of romantic movie like most others on the list, but it is one well worth checking out if you haven’t already.

Never Been Kissed

Never Been Kissed is great fun and really sweet, despite having a premise that stretches credibility somewhat. Drew Barrymore stars as Josie Geller, a 25-year-old reporter who is sent undercover at a High school. While there, she falls in love with one of the teachers and has to control her feelings for him while keeping her cover in place.

The Parent Trap

Back when Lindsey Lohan was a child star, here she did wonders in the dual role of two twins, separated at birth, and each living with one of their parents. Years later they find each other and set about forming a plan that will see their parents reunite, thus bringing their whole family back together.

Pretty Woman (Coming February 23rd)

One of the seminal romantic comedy movies ever made, Pretty Woman is the tale of Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), a struggling prostitute in Hollywood who finds that her life drastically changes when she gets involved with Edward Lewis (Richard Gere). It may not play quite as well to a 2021 audience as it did when it was released in 1990, but it remains a fun watch – largely thanks to the performances by the two leads.

Romancing the Stone (Coming February 23rd)

Great fun this one. Romancing the Stone is a classic 80s’ movie that stars Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner and is worth a place on this list as not only does it have a strong romance at its core with two leads with great chemistry, but it also has some fun action scenes thrown in too – one to watch if you live with someone who doesn’t love romantic films as much as you do.

Splash

An early vehicle for Tom Hanks in a movie that had him star opposite Daryl Hannah, this one is not your standard fare as it involves a man ho falls in love with a woman, only to find out that she is actually a mermaid. Fun fact, it was the first movie to be released by Touchstone Pictures, a branch of Disney made so they could release films with a more adult focus.

While You Were Sleeping

The always charming Sandra Bullock leads the cast in While You Were Sleeping where she plays Lucy who saves the life of Peter Callaghan when he is pushed onto some train tracks. But Peter is in a coma and a series of events leads everyone, including Peter’s friends and family, to believe that the pair are engaged.

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (Coming February 23rd)

1996’s Leonardo Dicaprio and Claire Danes led Romeo and Juliet remains a fantastic watch even after a generation of us were forced to watch it multiple times back in our school days. Sure, it is hardly the happiest love story going, but it is hard not to get swept up in the journey of these characters who are played perfectly by the two leads – cracking soundtrack too.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.