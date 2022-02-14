LGBTQ+ stories, meanwhile, have rarely made it into mainstream entertainment and, if they have, they’ve often been bogged down by downbeat narratives (to say the least).

From Bridget Jones to The Holiday, the rom-com has historically thrived off heterosexual dynamics and stereotypes.

From Brokeback Mountain to The Danish Girl and The Children’s Hour, gay characters on screen often lead a tragic existence – it’s become as predictable a trope as enemies-to-lovers or marriage equalling happiness in the traditional rom-com world.

But things seem to have improved in recent years. No longer are LGBTQ+ narratives being forced to stay within the outskirts of Hollywood.

From Love, Simon to Happiest Season, queer romcoms are finally starting to be seen as a key part of mainstream entertainment (though there’s still a long way to go).

For viewers looking for LGBTQ+ storylines but not wanting to miss out on the romance, laughs and warm nostalgia offered by a good romcom, read on for RadioTimes.com’s list of the best LGBTQ+ rom-com movies available to watch right now below...

Best LGBTQ+ rom-com movies to watch on Valentine's Day