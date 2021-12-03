Meet the cast of Single All the Way, Netflix’s first gay Christmas romcom

Hot on the heels of Love, Simon and Kristen Stewart’s Happiest Season, Netflix has added a new gay Christmas romcom to its ever-expanding list of Christmas content, entitled Single All the Way.

The movie centres around bachelor Peter, whose plans to bring his boyfriend home for Christmas are derailed when he discovers that his new man is actually someone else’s husband.

When Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to accompany him instead, his family soon hatch a plan to make a real relationship happen between the pair.

Talking about the empowering plot, Chambers told USA TODAY: “It’s a family trying to love their son, wanting the best for their son. I’ve never seen that portrayed where there is a gay son and the family who is heterosexual wants the son to be in a relationship with another gay man.”

Kathy Najimy, who plays Peter’s mother Carole in the film, also fell in love with the script which, unlike a lot of mainstream LGBTQ+ narratives, doesn’t focus on the character’s coming out stories.

“Although we know that this isn’t the experience for a lot of LGBTQ people, that it’s that easy, that their families and the communities are supportive, I thought it was a great example of what it could be,” she added.

Urie was also thrilled to tell an LGBTQ+ story that isn’t embedded in shame. “I’ve done coming out stories. I’ve been in stories about homophobia, I’ve been in stories about shame, I’ve been in stories about trauma in relation to the LGBTQ+ community,” he said. “There is still a place for movies like that. But we are allowed to represent ourselves and tell stories about ourselves the way that the world is for a lot of us – and the way that the world should be for all of us.”

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Single All the Way.

Michael Urie plays Peter

Astrid Stawiarz/Netflix

Who is Peter? Peter is an on-set producer who is so determined to introduce a boyfriend to his family that he asks his friend Nick to pose in the role.

What else has Michael Urie been in? Urie is best known for his role as Marc St. James in the Emmy Award-winning drama Ugly Betty. He has also played Steve in The Decoy Bride.

Philemon Chambers plays Nick

Philippe Bosse/Netflix

Who is Nick? Nick is a handyman by day and best-selling author by night. He is also Peter’s best friend and potential love interest.

What else has Philemon Chambers been in? Fans will recognise Chambers from his role as Marcus in the short film Of Hearts and Castles.

Kathy Najimy plays Carole

Philippe Bosse/Netflix

Who is Carole? Carole is Peter’s mother in Single All The Way. She soon rumbles Peter’s plan to pretend that Nick is his boyfriend, and insists he goes on a blind date with her gym trainer, James. When Peter’s date with James doesn’t work out, Carole grows convinced that Nick is the one for her son.

What else has Kathy Najimy been in? Najimy has previously starred in a number of films including Sister Act, Rat Race and Disney’s original Hocus Pocus.

Jennifer Coolidge plays Aunt Sandy

Philippe Bosse/Netflix

Who is Aunt Sandy? Peter’s kooky Aunt Sandy used to work as an actress in New York. Her Christmas play takes on a big role in the family’s plan to get Peter and Nick together.

What else has Jennifer Coolidge been in? Coolidge has made a career out of comedic supporting roles, most notably as Paulette in Legally Blonde and Jeanine in the American Pie film series. More recently, the actress appeared in HBO’s comedy drama series The White Lotus.

Supporting cast

The cast is rounded out by Luke MacFarlane (Brothers & Sisters), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek) and Alexandra Beaton (The Next Step).

Single All the Way is available to watch now on Netflix.