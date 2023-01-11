We have everything from experience days (because if there’s one thing that is incredibly meaningful without requiring too much effort, it’s an experience) and gift ideas, to Galentine’s Day activities and date night suggestions. We’ve considered every budget, too, as in the words of Jennifer Lopez, "love don’t cost a thing".

Looking to surprise your significant other with a present that’s a little more meaningful than a box of chocolates? Then you’ve come to the right place. The RadioTimes.com team have put together a list of the top Valentine’s Day date ideas from all across the UK, as well as the best presents you can give a special someone on February 14th.

Valentine’s Day this year falls on a Tuesday. Although the day of love originated as a Christian feast day honouring the martyr Saint Valentine, later folk traditions have reimagined the February date as a celebration of romance.

In 2020, The Independent reported that the UK spends approximately £1.3 billion on Valentine’s Day cards, flowers, chocolates, and gifts each year, and an estimated 25 million cards are sent — that’s a whole lot of romance travelling across the UK.

For inspiration on how you can treat your someone special this year, take a look at our list below. Plus, if you’re after alcohol-free date night suggestions, our Dry January date ideas guide is sure to put love in the air.

Valentine’s Day ideas and gifts 2023 at a glance:

Best Valentine’s Day ideas and activities for 2023

Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special

Fever

What could be a more romantic setting than sitting next to your significant other, listening to music while bathed in candlelight? At Glazier's Hall in London, you’ll listen to a selection of romantic music played by a string quartet, including songs like Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On and Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany's.

More like this

Buy Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special tickets from £25 at Fever

For more candlelight concerts, take a look at the best candlelight concerts to see in 2023.

Three Course Lunch for Two at 20 Stories Rooftop Restaurant

Virgin Experience Days

Soak in the Manchester skyline and enjoy a three course meal from a set menu at this next Valentine’s Day suggestion. 20 Stories in Manchester city centre is known for its panoramic views, buzzing atmosphere and gorgeous décor.

Buy Three Course Lunch for Two at 20 Stories Rooftop Restaurant for £47 at Virgin Experience Days

Two Night Memorable Break with Dinner for Two

Buyagift

For a Valentine’s experience which is both special but minimal effort, this two-night stay voucher is the perfect option. Choose from a venue in the UK or Europe, and enjoy two overnight stays in a cosy location, as well as breakfast each morning and a delicious dinner for two.

Buy Two Night Memorable Break with Dinner for Two for £299.99 at Buyagift

The Mixologist Experience for Two at Harvey Nichols

Buyagift

Level-up on going out for Valentine’s Day cocktails and create your own instead! In this experience, you’ll learn to make three signature cocktails, then you’ll be given free reign to whip-up your own creation. With the experience available at various Harvey Nichols locations across the UK (Knightsbridge, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds), travelling to this date night should be a piece of cake.

Buy The Mixologist Experience for Two at Harvey Nichols for £60 at Buyagift

Vintage Valentine's & Prosecco by Candlelight

Fever

Located at The Grand Temple at the Freemasons’ Hall, this Valentine’s Day evening is perfect for couples who are fans of all things vintage. Sip on Prosecco as you listen to love songs from the '20s, '30s and '40s, performed by an incredible band. The setting couldn’t be more romantic, too, with its Art Deco interior and plenty of candles.

Buy Vintage Valentine's & Prosecco by Candlelight tickets from £20 at Fever

London's Big Valentine's Affair: Natty Congeroo & The Flames of Rhythm

Fever

This Valentine’s Day affair invites you to go all-out and to dance all night. Don your best '30s and '40s attire and dance the night away to live swing, jazz, and blues music from Natty Congeroo & The Flames of Rhythm.

Each ticket awards you entry to the main and after parties, as well as a complimentary glass of Prosecco or a cocktail on arrival.

Buy London's Big Valentine's Affair: Natty Congeroo & The Flames of Rhythm tickets for £19.50 at Fever

For more exciting things to do in London, take a look at the best immersive experiences and best London escape rooms.

Axel Blake - In Style

ITV

Comedian Axel Blake came to our attention as Simon Cowell's golden buzzer on the hit telly show Britain's Got Talent, and went on to win the 2022 crown. The comedy superstar is currently touring the UK and Europe, and you can catch him at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal on Valentine’s Day.

Buy Axel Blake - In Style tickets for £23 at See Tickets

Pure Pamper at Pure Spa & Beauty for Two

Red Letter Days

Nothing says "I love you" like a couple’s massage, right? In this romantic experience, you’ll enjoy Pure Spa and Beauty’s facilities and a 25-minute treatment each, which will either be a back, neck and shoulder massage or a manicure, complete with French polish, a hand massage or cuticle treatment.

Buy Pure Pamper at Pure Spa & Beauty for Two for £55 at Red Letter Days

Two Hour Dim Sum Making Masterclass for Two at Ann's Smart School of Cookery

Red Letter Days

Are you and your partner keen to sharpen your culinary expertise? Perhaps you want to learn a new skill to try out at home? If so, head over to Ann’s Smart School of Cookery for the Dim Sum Making Masterclass.

The two-hour workshop will see you making authentic Asian cuisine like crispy salt and chilli squid, vegetable gyoza, chicken and prawn dim sum with a sauce to dip, plus beef tataki with wasabi mash.

Buy Two Hour Dim Sum Making Masterclass for Two at Ann's Smart School of Cookery for £258 £125 at Red Letter Days

Head over to best London experience day gifts for more like this.

Notting Hill Rom Com Walking Tour for Two in London

SEAC

Instead of staying in and watching a romantic comedy, why not experience one with the Notting Hill Walking Tour? Visit the locations from hit romance movies like Notting Hill, Love Actually and Sliding Doors, such as Portobello Road Market.

Buy Notting Hill Rom Com Walking Tour for Two in London for £30 at Red Letter Days

Are you a fan of films like Notting Hill and Sliding Doors? Here's how to get cheap cinema tickets.

For more walking tours in the capital city, take a look at the top London walking tours.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts

To The One I Love Cheese Gift Box from Letterbox Cheese

Virgin Experience Days

This special edition box from Letterbox Cheese contains two cheeses — a heart-shaped cheddar and an extra mature cheddar blended with Spanish rioja wine and caramelised onions. It also has biscuits, homemade chutney relish, a silk red rose, and a slate cheese board, which comes with chalk for you to write your own romantic message.

Buy To The One I Love Cheese Gift Box from Letterbox Cheese for £35 at Virgin Experience Days

A bouquet of flowers from Bloom & Wild

Bloom and Wild

Picture this: you’ve surprised your loved one with breakfast in bed and a bouquet of flowers, and you’ve just been awarded the coveted Partner of the Year Award. A bunch of flowers goes a long way on Valentine’s Day, and Bloom & Wild has a page dedicated to the most romantic selections.

Buy a bouquet of flowers from £27 at Bloom & Wild

An Acre of Land on the Moon

Virgin Experience Days

Have you ever said that you love someone to the moon and back? Well, show them that you truly mean it with this next unique gift. You won’t be able to build a house on your newly-bought land, but with this gift you’ll get a lunar site map to show you exactly where your spot is located, lunar deeds, and a declaration of ownership.

Buy An Acre of Land on the Moon for £25 at Virgin Experience Days

Is your partner into tech? Check out the top tech gifts and gadgets.

Weekday Sunrise Virgin Hot Air Balloon Flight for Two

Virgin Experience Days

This gift is perfect to give for Valentine’s Day and to save as something to look forward to as the weather warms up. Take in the sunrise and 360 degree views in one of over 100 locations across the UK. As well as an hour’s trip in the hot air balloon, you’ll receive a celebratory Prosecco toast on landing and a flight certificate.

Buy Weekday Sunrise Virgin Hot Air Balloon Flight for Two for £260 at Virgin Experience Days

The With Love From Fortnum's Gift Box

Fortnum and Mason

Choose between an alcohol and alcohol-free version of the With Love From Fortnum’s gift box. This alcoholic version comes with a mini heart chocolate box filled with caramel chocolates, Blanc de Blancs champagne, and a cashmere eye mask from brand Rosie Sugden.

Buy The With Love From Fortnum's Gift Box for £72 at Fortnum & Mason

Top Galentine’s Day ideas and activities

Lazy Brunch Cooking Class for Two at the Gordon Ramsay Academy

Virgin Experience Days

No partner? No problem! Gather a friend and celebrate Galentine’s Day with a brunch cooking class. Enjoy complimentary refreshments during your 90-minute masterclass as you create eggs benedict with hollandaise sauce, whip-up fluffy buttermilk pancakes, or choose something completely out of your comfort zone.

Buy Lazy Brunch Cooking Class for Two at the Gordon Ramsay Academy for £100 at Virgin Experience Days

Bottomless Pizza and Prosecco for Two at Gordon Ramsay's Street Pizza

Virgin Experience Days

Tuck into bottomless pizza and prosecco this Galentine’s Day. The venue, located in Southwark in London, has a pool table, darts, table football, epic shooter basketball, and a photobooth - so you’re guaranteed a lot of fun.

Buy Bottomless Pizza and Prosecco for Two at Gordon Ramsay's Street Pizza for £72 at Buyagift

Pretty Woman: The Musical

British Theatre

Round up your friends and head to London’s West End for an unforgettable evening at the theatre. Pretty Woman: The Musical is just one of the fantastic productions you can see this Galentine’s Day. The show is based on the 1990 romantic comedy film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Buy Pretty Woman: The Musical tickets from £24 at London Theatre Direct

Fancy a show but not Pretty Woman: The Musical? Here are the best West End shows. Plus, here's how to get cheap theatre tickets.

Advertisement

Are you and your partner into live music? Stay up to date with our Going Out section for the latest ticket releases.