Best stargazing experiences in the UK

Stargazing experience for two with Dark Sky Wales

Stargazing gift experiences are best when shared. This romantic Dark Sky Wales package for two allows you and a loved one to venture to the surroundings of the famous Brecon Beacons Observatory with a portable telescope in hand. Not only that, professional astronomers will be on hand to guide you through the stars.

Book Stargazing Experience for Two with Dark Sky Wales for £50 at Virgin Experience Days

AstroAdventures

AstroAdventures, situated in one of the darkest areas of England, gives you the perfect opportunity to combine holiday with astronomy. The North Devon site has two sizable cabins, as well as a large paddock, wildflower meadow, BBQ and swimming pool. You’ll be given a tour of the on-site observatories on arrival, as well as an introductory session on how to use the Dobsonian Reflector telescope.

Once night falls the telescope is all yours for some seriously impressive stargazing experiences- and trust us, these views are worth waiting for.

Book AstroAdventures from £370 per week

West Midlands stargazing experience for two ours with Dark Sky Telescope Hire

This Dark Sky Telescope Hire allows purchasers to observe the beautiful West Midlands skyscape from a choice of two locations: the Clent Hills near Stourbridge or Cannock Chase near Brocton.

Before the tour you’ll receive a gift box with your voucher and a map of stargazing sites, and throughout the stargazing experience, your expert astronomer guide will use a laser pointer to take you through the heavens.

Book West Midlands Stargazing Experience with Dark Sky Telescope Hire for £180

Stargazing pods at Alton Towers

We all know there are plenty of things to do at Alton Towers, from Scarefest to dungeon attractions. You can also add stargazing to the list: the park owns a number of minimalist stargazing pods set around a village green, perfect for anyone searching for a budget family break with a difference.

Riding roller coasters by day and using the on-site telescopes to explore the Milky Way at night; what could be better?

Book Stargazing Pods at Alton Towers

South Downs National Park stargazing experience - two hours

If you fancy heading down south, Dark Sky Telescope Hire has got you covered with their South Downs Stargazing Package. You’ll meet one of the team’s experienced astronomers at a designated meeting point before embarking on a tour of star systems, clusters, nebulae and galaxies with the help of a laser-guided tour and portable telescope. Not only that, one voucher includes stargazing experiences for the purchaser plus up to 15 of their family and friends.

Book South Downs National Park Stargazing Experience with Dark Sky Telescope Hire for £180

Three-day family stargazing experience with Dark Sky Wales

If you really want to make your stargazing experience one to remember, check out this three-day family experience with Dark Sky Wales. This has got to be one of the most unique stargazing experiences in the UK; over the course of three days, you’ll deepen your knowledge of astronomy and astrophotography, tackle basic astronomy equipment and enjoy a stay in a Deluxe Wigwam cabin. It’ll be out of this world.

Book Three Day Family Stargazing Experience with Dark Sky Wales for £479

London and Surrey Hills stargazing experience for two hours

If you fancy checking out city skies, Dark Sky Telescope Hire offers a unique stargazing experience exploring the nation’s capital and the Surrey Hills. There are various locations on offer here, including Hampstead Heath and Wandsworth Common in London, and Ranmore Common and Newlands Corner in the Surrey Hills.

During the private two hour tour, your guide will use a laser pointer to take you through distant galaxies, red supergiants and more, all taking place just a stone's throw from the capital.

Book London and Surrey Hills Stargazing Experience for 2-Hours for £180

Eddington Lodge

Cornwall is a popular spot for a good British staycation, but did you know it’s also a stargazing hotspot? Eddington Lodge makes the most of this little-known fact by offering its guests amazing stargazing gift experiences, which include the use of its on-site telescopes, observation pods and a free visual tour of the night sky. There’s even an astrophotography course if you want to learn more about snapping some impressive pics of the sky at night.

When your intergalactic exploration has come to an end, you can retire to one of the warm contemporary log cabins with an open-plan living area. What could be more perfect?

Book Eddington Lodge from £79

