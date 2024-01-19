If you're not familiar with the charity BRITs Week supports, War Child aims to protect children living in war zones. The charity, which was set up in 1993, offers first aid, food, and shelter to children experiencing conflict, and most recently, in places like Gaza, Ukraine, and Afghanistan.

Speaking about the week-long concerts, Ben Cooper, Chief Content and Music Officer for Bauer Media Audio UK said: "It’s a privilege to be partnering with War Child and for Bauer Audio brands to be hosting this year's incredible line up of BRITs Week gigs.

"The ability to showcase such a diverse range of artists highlights the strengths of all of our stations with incredible acts for every single listener to tune in to — whether that’s on KISS or Kerrang! Radio, Absolute Radio or Hits Radio. Bringing these live events to our audience will allow us to shine a light on the vital work of helping children that are the victims of conflicts across the globe."

Let's find out more about how you can see your favourite artists during BRITs Week.

Buy BRITs Week 24 for War Child tickets at Ticketmaster

What is BRITs Week for War Child?

The BRIT Awards 2024 will take place at The O2 on Saturday 2nd March, and the week surrounding the event (19th February until 4th March), will see a string of gigs raising money for War Child. BRITs Week is a great chance to see exciting acts that you might not otherwise get the opportunity to see perform live, all while raising money for a great cause.

As we've mentioned, BRITs Week is a joint partnership between War Child, as well as the BPI and AEG – one of the world’s leading live music promoters and owner of The O2 in London.

Speaking about BRITs Week, Clare Sanders-Wright, Senior Music Manager at War Child, said: "I am so excited to announce the line-up for BRITs Week 2024 and thankful to all of the brilliant artists donating their time to raise vital funds in aid of War Child.

"The money raised from BRITs Week 2024 will help War Child keep children safe. Whether it’s mental health first aid, food, or shelter, War Child work in the hardest-to-reach places to ensure that children and their families have hope for a brighter future".

When and where is BRITs Week 2024 for War Child?

Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images

Here is the full list of dates and venues for the BRITs Week 24 for War Child concerts:

How much do BRITs Week tickets cost?

At the time of writing, a BRITs Week ticket will set you back from £30 not including the booking fee, and £33.75 including the booking fee.

How can I get tickets to BRITs Week?

Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images

With an event this exciting, it'll come as no surprise that tickets are limited, so it's important to be speedy when booking tickets. If you need an extra helping hand with the Ticketmaster queue, check out our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

General on sale for the BRITs Week concerts is happening right now (Friday 19th January) having gone live at 10am this morning.

