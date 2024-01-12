Speaking about the charity, Gallagher said: “Teenage Cancer Trust continues to make a real difference to teenagers in what undoubtedly must be the most challenging years of their lives.

"Having performed at the very first event back in 2000 it is a charity very close to my heart. 24 years and counting is a triumph in itself. NGHFB will be there en masse. Together we will make the night unique."

With tickets going on sale today for the March performances, here’s everything you need to know about Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs.

What is Teenage Cancer Trust?

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK cancer charity which focuses on giving every young person facing cancer the best care and support. Each day, seven young people aged 13-24 will be diagnosed with cancer, and by 2023, Teenage Cancer Trust says that number will be closer to 10.

The UK’s healthcare crisis is making it harder for young people with cancer; cancer waits over 62 days have doubled since the Coronavirus pandemic, and, not to mention, the ongoing cost of living crisis which also affects young people, too.

What is Teenage Cancer Trust 2024 concerts?

For 22 concerts and counting, Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron Daltrey has called on some of the greatest artists in the world to perform and raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust. So far, the concert series has raised over £32 million from ticket sales alone which is enough to fund over a million hours of specialist care from Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, or 13 Teenage Cancer Trust hospital units — an incredible feat!

The annual concert series takes place at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall over a number of dates, and the RadioTimes.com team have broken down the gigs for you below.

Teenage Cancer Trust concert 2024 line-up: Who is playing Royal Albert Hall?

Here is the full list of dates and artists for the Teenage Cancer Trust 2024 concert series:

Still to be announced are the special guests joining Young Fathers on the 22nd March, and the line-up for the comedy night on the 19th March. The 24th March evening is named ‘Ovation’, and it’s a celebration of 24 years of Teenage Cancer Trust gigs featuring Roger Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder and Paul Weller.

When are the Teenage Cancer Trust 2024 concerts at the Royal Albert Hall?

The Teenage Cancer Trust gigs will take place from the 18th March until the 24th March, and all performances will be held at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Royal Albert Hall is located in Kensington, London, not too far from the Natural History Museum. The closest station to the venue is Gloucester Road for Circle, Piccadilly and District lines.

How much do Teenage Cancer Trust concert tickets cost?

At the time of writing, tickets start from £32.45 for the A Night of Comedy performance, and they go up to from £82.40 for The Who concert dates; other performances' ticket prices start from in the middle of these prices.

How to get Teenage Cancer Trust concert tickets 2024

Tickets for Teenage Cancer Trust Gig are on sale right now, having been released at 9am this morning (Friday 12th January). You can currently get your hands on tickets for all performances.

