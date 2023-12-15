The metal legends are celebrating 25 years since their self-titled debut album — quite frankly — slapped the world in the face in the summer of 1999, as Clown says: “It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we’ve been back ever since. The memories I have from all those times are life-changing, and we’re ready to make more. I’m so excited to bring our 25 year anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you’ve never experienced before. It’s happening."

Alongside Clown (also known as Shawn Crahan), Slipknot is made up of Mick Thomson, Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson, Jim Root, Alessandro Venturella, and Michael Pfaff. Citing Korn’s self-titled 1994 album, Limp Bizkit’s 1997 album Three Dollar Bill, and rock band Kiss as early influences, it’s no surprise that Slipknot is known for their heavy style of music, energetic live shows, and unique image.

As well as their eponymous debut album, Slipknot have released six further studio albums: 2001’s Iowa, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), All Hope Is Gone which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, .5: The Gray Chapter, We Are Not Your Kind, and The End, So Far which was released in September 2022. Here’s how to get tickets to see the heavy metal band today.

Buy Slipknot tickets at Ticketmaster

Are Slipknot touring in 2024?

Slipknot have announced UK dates for their 25-year anniversary tour, with concerts in cities like London, Leeds and Glasgow. Let’s see if the Iowa-formed heavy metal band is coming to a venue near you.

How much do Slipknot tickets cost?

To see Slipknot, ticket prices start at around £66 for seats or £80 for standing.

When do Slipknot UK tour tickets go on sale?

Artist pre-sale took place on Wednesday 13th December at 9am, and the Live Nation pre-sale took place one day later on Thursday 14th December at 9am.

General on sale is taking place right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Friday 15th December).

As this is Slipknot’s first UK performance since they played Download Festival in 2009, we can imagine tickets will sell out quite quickly. So, to stand yourself in good stead, take a look at our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

