The 2019 album Hot Pink — which, along with Chloe x Halle’s Ungodly Hour and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia was the feel-good pop album that kept our spirits high during lockdown — gave us plenty of hits like Streets, Rules, and Say So – the Say So remix featuring Nicki Minaj peaked at number one in the US, making it the first ever female rap collaboration to do so. Not only that, but Say So was named by Billboard as one of the 500 Best Pop Songs of All Time, and the 2019 track was nominated for two Grammys, too.

By the end of 2020, Doja Cat had featured on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list and was named the biggest breakout artist of the year by Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles rapper didn’t stop there! Her third album, Planet Her, became the 10th best selling album in the world in 2021, and her fourth album, Scarlet, produced the Grammy nominated tracks, Paint the Town Red and Attention.

We’re sure fans of Doja Cat don’t need reminding of the artist’s incredible achievements — after all, you’re probably keen to find out how to secure tickets!

Buy Doja Cat tickets at Ticketmaster

Looking for exciting things to do this Christmas? Then take a look at the best Christmas shows, best UK pantomimes, best Christmas events, best UK Christmas markets, and best Christmas light trails.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Doja Cat coming to the UK?

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation

Doja Cat is going on tour in 2024, and she is indeed heading for the UK. So far, the rapper has announced dates in four UK cities: Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Newcastle, and are you ready to Go To Town? Here’s the venue and date intel for her UK tour.

More like this

How much do Doja Cat tickets cost?

At the time of writing, seated tickets to see Doja Cat will set you back from £81.45, not including the booking fee. Standing tickets start from £98.35, also not including the booking fee.

Buy Doja Cat tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Doja Cat UK tour tickets 2024 go on sale?

Attention! General on sale for Doja Cat UK tour tickets is happening right now, having gone live at 12pm today (Thursday 14th December).

General sales usually happen at 9am or 10am on Fridays, so this timing is quite unusual, however, you can make the most of your lunch break to snap-up tickets!

Buy Doja Cat tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For even more ticket releases, be sure to take a look at Paddy McGuinness tickets, Ulster American tickets, Hello, Dolly! tickets, and The Killers tickets.