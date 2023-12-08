However, it was through the help of fellow comedian Peter Kay that McGuinness rose to fame; Kay invited the now-50-year-old to appear in programmes such as That Peter Kay Thing, Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere.

McGuinness hosted the dating show Take Me Out for nine years, but that wasn't the only television series the comedian fronted; McGuinness has presented BBC's Top Gear since 2019 and A Question of Sport since 2021.

However, it's stand-up comedy where McGuinness came from, and he'll be returning to his roots with the Nearly There UK tour. Speaking about the run, the presenter said: "It's been eight years since my last tour, and there's lots of things to laugh about! I'm looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, clickbait and fake news!"

More like this

You might've seen that there was a McGuinness pre-sale which you could register for at Ticketmaster; the pre-sale registration closed at 5pm on Wednesday 6th December, with the actual pre-sale taking place yesterday (Thursday 7th December) at 10am. However, with general on sale going live today, there are still tickets available for all you comedy-lovers.

For more of the latest ticket releases, take a look at Nickelback tickets, Ulster American tickets, Hello Dolly tickets and Avril Lavigne tickets, and be sure to sign-up to our free Going Out newsletter for even more.

Starting in October 2024, McGuinness will perform 40 dates across the UK, taking the performances into 2025. To see if the comedian is coming to a venue near you in 2024 or 2025, we've done all of the hard work for you, and listed the full string of dates and venues.

How much do Paddy McGuinness tickets cost?

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures UK

At the time of writing, seated tickets to see McGuinness start from £28.50 (not including the booking fee), and there's also the opportunity to buy a VIP package which starts from £75 (also not including the booking fee) and offers you the best seats in the house.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When do Paddy McGuinness UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets went on sale at 10am yesterday (Thursday 7th December), and this was for fans who have registered for access via the Ticketmaster site.

General on sale is taking place right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 8th December).

If you need a little helping hand in securing Paddy McGuinness tickets, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide for top tips like when to join the queue and whether to refresh your window.

Advertisement

For even more ticketing tips, take a look at how to get cheap concert tickets, how to get cheap cinema tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets.