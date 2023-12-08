How to get Paddy McGuinness UK tour tickets as general on sale goes live
Paddy McGuinness will soon be touring the UK with his first stand-up tour in eight years, and here's how you can snap up tickets today.
It's been a great year for comedy lovers with comedians going on tour; we've seen the likes of John Bishop, Jimmy Carr, Frank Skinner, Bill Bailey, Ed Gamble, and more announce UK dates. Now, Paddy McGuinness has thrown his hat into the ring with a 2024 and 2025 UK tour.
It seems like the Bolton-born comedian has been on our TV screens forever; we can't remember a time when 'no likey, no lighty', from the hit ITV dating show Take Me Out hosted by McGuinness, wasn't in our vocabulary.
However, it was through the help of fellow comedian Peter Kay that McGuinness rose to fame; Kay invited the now-50-year-old to appear in programmes such as That Peter Kay Thing, Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere.
McGuinness hosted the dating show Take Me Out for nine years, but that wasn't the only television series the comedian fronted; McGuinness has presented BBC's Top Gear since 2019 and A Question of Sport since 2021.
However, it's stand-up comedy where McGuinness came from, and he'll be returning to his roots with the Nearly There UK tour. Speaking about the run, the presenter said: "It's been eight years since my last tour, and there's lots of things to laugh about! I'm looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, clickbait and fake news!"
More like this
You might've seen that there was a McGuinness pre-sale which you could register for at Ticketmaster; the pre-sale registration closed at 5pm on Wednesday 6th December, with the actual pre-sale taking place yesterday (Thursday 7th December) at 10am. However, with general on sale going live today, there are still tickets available for all you comedy-lovers.
For more of the latest ticket releases, take a look at Nickelback tickets, Ulster American tickets, Hello Dolly tickets and Avril Lavigne tickets, and be sure to sign-up to our free Going Out newsletter for even more.
What are the Paddy McGuinness UK tour dates and venues?
Starting in October 2024, McGuinness will perform 40 dates across the UK, taking the performances into 2025. To see if the comedian is coming to a venue near you in 2024 or 2025, we've done all of the hard work for you, and listed the full string of dates and venues.
- 24th Oct 2024 – Blackburn, King George's Hall
- 25th Oct 2024 – Sunderland, Sunderland Empire
- 26th Oct 2024 – Hull, Connexin Live
- 31st Oct 2024 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 1st Nov 2024 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 3rd Nov 2024 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
- 7th Nov 2024 – Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Town Hall
- 8th Nov 2024 – Dunfermline, The Alhambra Theatre
- 9th Nov 2024 – Dundee, Caird Hall
- 10th Nov 2024 – Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall
- 14th Nov 2024 – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
- 15th Nov 2024 – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
- 16th Nov 2024 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 17th Nov 2024 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 22nd Nov 2024 – Bradford, St George's Hall
- 23rd Nov 2024 – Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre
- 24th Nov 2024 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 28th Nov 2024 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre
- 29th Nov 2024 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 30th Nov 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 1st Dec 2024 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 13th Feb 2025 – Cornwall, Truro Hall for Cornwall
- 14th Feb 2025 – Swansea, Swansea Arena
- 15th Feb 2025 – Cardiff, New Theatre
- 20th Feb 2025 – Ipswich, Ipswich Regent
- 21st Feb 2025 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 23rd Feb 2025 – Dartford, Orchard Theatre
- 28th Feb 2025 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
- 1st Mar 2025 – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls
- 2nd Mar 2025 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
- 6th Mar 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre
- 8th Mar 2025 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 9th Mar 2025 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
- 13th Mar 2025 – Bath, Bath Forum
- 14th Mar 2025 – London, The London Palladium
- 20th Mar 2025 – York, York Barbican
- 21st Mar 2025 – Scunthorpe, Baths Hall
- 23rd Mar 2025 – Stockton, Stockton Globe
- 28th Mar 2025 – Salford, Lowry Lyric Theatre
- 29th Mar 2025 – Blackpool, Opera House
How much do Paddy McGuinness tickets cost?
At the time of writing, seated tickets to see McGuinness start from £28.50 (not including the booking fee), and there's also the opportunity to buy a VIP package which starts from £75 (also not including the booking fee) and offers you the best seats in the house.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When do Paddy McGuinness UK tour tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale tickets went on sale at 10am yesterday (Thursday 7th December), and this was for fans who have registered for access via the Ticketmaster site.
General on sale is taking place right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 8th December).
If you need a little helping hand in securing Paddy McGuinness tickets, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide for top tips like when to join the queue and whether to refresh your window.
For even more ticketing tips, take a look at how to get cheap concert tickets, how to get cheap cinema tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets.