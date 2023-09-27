How to get Bill Bailey tickets for comedian's new Thoughtifier UK tour 2024
Actor, writer, Strictly Come Dancing winner – Bill Bailey is always full of surprises. Now he's back to wow again with his new Thoughtifier tour. Here's how you can get tickets.
Bill Bailey is back on the road next winter with his brand-new Thoughtifier tour.
The comedian, actor, writer and Strictly Come Dancing winner will be coming to 18 venues across the UK and Ireland in February 2024.
Often referred to as one of Britain's best comics, Bill Bailey is loved for his surreal combination of sharp wit, strange tangents and musical genius. If you've ever seen the comedian live, you'll know his shows can include everything from views on politics to songs about human happiness.
So, rather than have us tell you what to expect from this tour, we'll leave it the official show blurb to explain:
"Thoughtifier noun
"1. an intriguing device that can amplify the thoughts of a curious mind using music, channelled through a human instrument, known as Bill Bailey
"2. (colloquial) a person resembling Bill Bailey"
It continues: "At a point in our evolution when it seems as if we’re sleepwalking into a world where humans might be redundant, and much of what we do can be done better and more efficiently by machines, what better time to celebrate our own flawed humanity?
"And who better a guide to lead us than Bill… To take us on a jaunt through the error-strewn, distracted, crumb-festooned, sometimes magnificent history of human thought and how it might help us survive in this brave new world."
If you want to see this insane but beloved comedian live, here's everything you need to know as tickets go on sale.
Buy Bill Bailey tickets at Ticketmaster
Bill Bailey Thoughtifier tour 2024: What are the UK dates and venues?
Bill Bailey's 18-date UK tour will kick off in Dublin on 9th February and finish off in London on 4th March. Here's the full list of dates and venues:
- 9th Feb 2024 – Dublin, 3 Arena
- 10th Feb 2024 – Belfast, SSE Arena
- 12th Feb 2024 – Derby, Derby Arena
- 13th Feb 2024 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- 15th Feb 2024– Aberdeen, P&J Arena
- 16th Feb 2024 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 17th Feb 2024 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 18th Feb 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 20th Feb 2024 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 21th Feb 2024 – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 22th Feb 2024 – Plymouth, Pavilions
- 24th Feb 2024 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 27th Feb 2024 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 28th Feb 2024 – Hull, Connexin Live Arena
- 29th Feb 2024 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 1st Mar 2024 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 2nd Mar 2024 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 4th Mar 2024 – London, O2 Arena
How to get Bill Bailey tickets for 2024 UK tour
Pre-sale tickets for the Thoughtifier UK tour are on sale now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 27th September).
General sale tickets will go on sale this Friday (29th September) at 10am.
Buy Bill Bailey tickets at Ticketmaster
