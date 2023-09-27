Often referred to as one of Britain's best comics, Bill Bailey is loved for his surreal combination of sharp wit, strange tangents and musical genius. If you've ever seen the comedian live, you'll know his shows can include everything from views on politics to songs about human happiness.

So, rather than have us tell you what to expect from this tour, we'll leave it the official show blurb to explain:

"Thoughtifier noun

"1. an intriguing device that can amplify the thoughts of a curious mind using music, channelled through a human instrument, known as Bill Bailey

"2. (colloquial) a person resembling Bill Bailey"

It continues: "At a point in our evolution when it seems as if we’re sleepwalking into a world where humans might be redundant, and much of what we do can be done better and more efficiently by machines, what better time to celebrate our own flawed humanity?

"And who better a guide to lead us than Bill… To take us on a jaunt through the error-strewn, distracted, crumb-festooned, sometimes magnificent history of human thought and how it might help us survive in this brave new world."

If you want to see this insane but beloved comedian live, here's everything you need to know as tickets go on sale.

Bill Bailey on Strictly BBC

Bill Bailey's 18-date UK tour will kick off in Dublin on 9th February and finish off in London on 4th March. Here's the full list of dates and venues:

How to get Bill Bailey tickets for 2024 UK tour

Pre-sale tickets for the Thoughtifier UK tour are on sale now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 27th September).

General sale tickets will go on sale this Friday (29th September) at 10am.

