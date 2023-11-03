Starting off in May next year, the comedian will be performing two gigs each day, everywhere from Dunfermline to Brighton, before going on to do 11 arena shows at some of the country’s biggest venues.

Ahead of the ticket sale, prospective audience members have been warned about Carr’s unique style of humour. The press release for the show read: "Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract some people, but they can also repel.

"Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them. But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you'll like."

Whether or not you’ve seen him on stage before, Carr has earned his place as a UK household name by appearing on quiz shows like 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year. He was also the first British comedian to record a Netflix special and has only recently come off his tour Terribly Funny 2.0.

So, if you’re ready to laugh and gasp at the same time, here’s how to get tickets.

How to get tickets to Jimmy Carr's Laughs Funny tour 2024/5

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am on Friday 3rd November.

With over 100 dates available, you’ve got a good chance of getting tickets, but if you want to tilt the odds in your favour, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

How much do Jimmy Carr tickets cost?

Ticket prices will range from around £35 to £40 depending on the venue and where you want to sit.

Carr will be taking his new Laughs Funny tour to over 110 venues from May 2024 to December 2025. As if that wasn’t enough, the comedian will be performing two shows every night for the majority of the tour, only going down to one for the final 11 arena dates.

The first show will take place at 7pm and the second at 9:30pm, both will last for 90 minutes with no interval.

So, if you want to see if Carr is coming to your area, here’s a full list of dates and venues:

1 st May 2024 – Folkstone, Leas Cliff Hall

2 nd May 2024 – Clacton-On-Sea, Princes Theatre

3 rd May 2024 – Lowestoft, Marina Theatre

15 th May 2024 – Port Talbot, Princess Royal Theatre

16 th May 2024 – Weston-Super-Mare, The Playhouse

17 th May 2024 – Bromley, Churchill Theatre

18 th May 2024 – St Albans, The Alban Arena

22 nd May 2024 – Dublin, 3olympia Theatre

23 rd May 2024 – Dublin, 3olympia Theatre

29 th May 2024 – Worthing, Assembly Hall

1 st Jun 2024 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

6 th Jun 2024 – Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange

7 th Jun 2024 – Buxton, Opera House

8 th Jun 2024 – Wrexham, William Aston Hall

12 th Jun 2024 – Tunbridge Wells, Assemby Hall Theatre

14 th Jun 2024 – Chester, Storyhouse

15 th Jun 2024 – Chesterfield, Winding Wheel Theatre

19 th Jun 2024 – Galway, Leisureland

20 th Jun 2024 – Killarney, Gleneagle Inec Arena

21 st Jun 2024 – Cork, Opera House

26 th Jun 2024 – Great Malvern, Malvern Theatres

27 th Jun 2024 – New Brighton, Floral Pavilion Theatre

28 th Jun 2024 – Aberystwyth, Arts Centre

29 th Jun 2024 – Dudley, Town Hall

3 rd Jul 2024 – Cheltenham, Town Hall

5 th Jul 2024 – London, Hackney Empire

6 th Jul 2024 – Guildford, G Live

3 rd Aug 2024 – Weymouth, Pavilion

7 th Aug 2024 – Grimsby, Auditorium

16 th Aug 2024 – Taunton, Wellsprings Leisure Centre

17 th Aug 2024 – Truro, Hall For Cornwall

11 th Sept 2024 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

12 th Sept 2024 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

13 th Sept 2024 – Derry, Millennium Forum Theatre

19 th Sept 2024 – Scunthorpe, The Baths Hall

20 th Sept 2024 – Skegness, Embassy Theatre

2 nd Oct 2024 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

4 th Oct 2024 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

5 th Oct 2024 – Stevenage, Gordon Craig Theatre

9 th Oct 2024 – Croydon, Fairfield Halls

11 th Oct 2024 – Colchester, Charter Hall

12 th Oct 2024 – Poole, Lighthouse

16 th Oct 2024 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru

17 th Oct 2024 – Blackburn, King George's Hall

18 th Oct 2024 – Bradford, St George's Hall

19 th Oct 2024 – Kendal, Westmoreland Hall

6 th Nov 2024 – Chatham, Central Theatre

8 th Nov 2024 – Bath, The Forum

9 th Nov 2024 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

13 th Nov 2024 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre

14 th Nov 2024 – Doncaster, The Dome

15 th Nov 2024 – Warrington, Parr Hall

16 th Nov 2024 – Leeds, The Grand Theatre

20 th Nov 2024 – Stoke, Regent Theatre

21 st Nov 2024 – Reading, The Hexagon

23 rd Nov 2024 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

4 th Dec 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle

5 th Dec 2024 – Lincoln, The Engine Shed

7 th Dec 2024 – York, Barican

11 th Dec 2024 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

13 th Dec 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

18 th Dec 2024 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

19 th Dec 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

16 th Jan 2025 – Dartford, Orchard Theatre

17 th Jan 2025 – Bristol, Beacon

22 nd Jan 2025 – High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan

23 rd Jan 2025 – Birmingham, The Alexandra Theatre

30 th Jan 2025 – Huddersfield, Town Hall

5 th Feb 2025 – Peterborough, New Theatre

6 th Feb 2025 – Basingstoke, The Anvil

7 th Feb 2025 – Derby, Arena

13 th Feb 2025 – Northampton, Royal & Derngate

19 th Feb 2025 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

20 th Feb 2025 – Dundee, Caird Hall

6 th Mar 2025 – Exeter, The Great Hall

15 th Mar 2025 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

19 th Mar 2025 – Scarborough, Spa

22 nd Mar 2025 – Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre

10 th Apr 2025 – Brighton, Dome

11 th Apr 2025 – Plymouth, Pavillions

12 th Apr 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre

8 th May 2025 – Crawley, Crawley Hawth

15 th May 2025 – Bridlington, Spa

17 th May 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

24 th May 2025 – Stockport, The Plaza

31 st May 2025 – Isle Of Man, Villa Marina

19 th Jun 2025 – Blackpool, The Blackpool Opera House

13 th Sept 2025 – Middlesborough, Town Hall

14 th Nov 2025 – Bournemouth, International Centre

21 st Nov 2025 – Hull, Connexin Live

26 th Nov 2025 – Brighton, The Brighton Centre

28 th Nov 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

29 th Nov 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

30 th Nov 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

3 rd Dec 2025 – Dublin, 3arena

5 th Dec 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

6 th Dec 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

7 th Dec 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

10 th Dec 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

11 th Dec 2025 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

12 th Dec 2025 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

13 th Dec 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16th Dec 2025 – Manchester, AO Arena

17 th Dec 2025 – London, The O2

19th Dec 2025 – Wembley, OVO Arena

