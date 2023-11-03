How to get Jimmy Carr UK tour tickets as sale goes live for new 2024 dates
Jimmy Carr is going on a massive 117-date tour over the next two years, bringing his unique brand of dark humour and divisive moments to venues all around the UK. Here’s how you can grab a ticket as the sale goes live.
Known for dark jokes, out-there comments and a divisive reputation, comedian Jimmy Carr has announced a brand-new stand-up tour for 2024 and 2025.
His latest show: Laughs Funny will take him to over 100 theatres and arenas across the UK and Ireland.
Starting off in May next year, the comedian will be performing two gigs each day, everywhere from Dunfermline to Brighton, before going on to do 11 arena shows at some of the country’s biggest venues.
Ahead of the ticket sale, prospective audience members have been warned about Carr’s unique style of humour. The press release for the show read: "Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract some people, but they can also repel.
"Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them. But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you'll like."
Whether or not you’ve seen him on stage before, Carr has earned his place as a UK household name by appearing on quiz shows like 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year. He was also the first British comedian to record a Netflix special and has only recently come off his tour Terribly Funny 2.0.
So, if you’re ready to laugh and gasp at the same time, here’s how to get tickets.
How to get tickets to Jimmy Carr's Laughs Funny tour 2024/5
Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am on Friday 3rd November.
With over 100 dates available, you’ve got a good chance of getting tickets, but if you want to tilt the odds in your favour, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
How much do Jimmy Carr tickets cost?
Ticket prices will range from around £35 to £40 depending on the venue and where you want to sit.
Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny tour: Full list of UK dates and venues
Carr will be taking his new Laughs Funny tour to over 110 venues from May 2024 to December 2025. As if that wasn’t enough, the comedian will be performing two shows every night for the majority of the tour, only going down to one for the final 11 arena dates.
The first show will take place at 7pm and the second at 9:30pm, both will last for 90 minutes with no interval.
So, if you want to see if Carr is coming to your area, here’s a full list of dates and venues:
- 1st May 2024 – Folkstone, Leas Cliff Hall
- 2nd May 2024 – Clacton-On-Sea, Princes Theatre
- 3rd May 2024 – Lowestoft, Marina Theatre
- 15th May 2024 – Port Talbot, Princess Royal Theatre
- 16th May 2024 – Weston-Super-Mare, The Playhouse
- 17th May 2024 – Bromley, Churchill Theatre
- 18th May 2024 – St Albans, The Alban Arena
- 22nd May 2024 – Dublin, 3olympia Theatre
- 23rd May 2024 – Dublin, 3olympia Theatre
- 29th May 2024 – Worthing, Assembly Hall
- 1st Jun 2024 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 6th Jun 2024 – Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange
- 7th Jun 2024 – Buxton, Opera House
- 8th Jun 2024 – Wrexham, William Aston Hall
- 12th Jun 2024 – Tunbridge Wells, Assemby Hall Theatre
- 14th Jun 2024 – Chester, Storyhouse
- 15th Jun 2024 – Chesterfield, Winding Wheel Theatre
- 19th Jun 2024 – Galway, Leisureland
- 20th Jun 2024 – Killarney, Gleneagle Inec Arena
- 21st Jun 2024 – Cork, Opera House
- 26th Jun 2024 – Great Malvern, Malvern Theatres
- 27th Jun 2024 – New Brighton, Floral Pavilion Theatre
- 28th Jun 2024 – Aberystwyth, Arts Centre
- 29th Jun 2024 – Dudley, Town Hall
- 3rd Jul 2024 – Cheltenham, Town Hall
- 5th Jul 2024 – London, Hackney Empire
- 6th Jul 2024 – Guildford, G Live
- 3rd Aug 2024 – Weymouth, Pavilion
- 7th Aug 2024 – Grimsby, Auditorium
- 16th Aug 2024 – Taunton, Wellsprings Leisure Centre
- 17th Aug 2024 – Truro, Hall For Cornwall
- 11th Sept 2024 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- 12th Sept 2024 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- 13th Sept 2024 – Derry, Millennium Forum Theatre
- 19th Sept 2024 – Scunthorpe, The Baths Hall
- 20th Sept 2024 – Skegness, Embassy Theatre
- 2nd Oct 2024 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 4th Oct 2024 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
- 5th Oct 2024 – Stevenage, Gordon Craig Theatre
- 9th Oct 2024 – Croydon, Fairfield Halls
- 11th Oct 2024 – Colchester, Charter Hall
- 12th Oct 2024 – Poole, Lighthouse
- 16th Oct 2024 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 17th Oct 2024 – Blackburn, King George's Hall
- 18th Oct 2024 – Bradford, St George's Hall
- 19th Oct 2024 – Kendal, Westmoreland Hall
- 6th Nov 2024 – Chatham, Central Theatre
- 8th Nov 2024 – Bath, The Forum
- 9th Nov 2024 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
- 13th Nov 2024 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre
- 14th Nov 2024 – Doncaster, The Dome
- 15th Nov 2024 – Warrington, Parr Hall
- 16th Nov 2024 – Leeds, The Grand Theatre
- 20th Nov 2024 – Stoke, Regent Theatre
- 21st Nov 2024 – Reading, The Hexagon
- 23rd Nov 2024 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 4th Dec 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle
- 5th Dec 2024 – Lincoln, The Engine Shed
- 7th Dec 2024 – York, Barican
- 11th Dec 2024 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 13th Dec 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
- 18th Dec 2024 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
- 19th Dec 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 16th Jan 2025 – Dartford, Orchard Theatre
- 17th Jan 2025 – Bristol, Beacon
- 22nd Jan 2025 – High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan
- 23rd Jan 2025 – Birmingham, The Alexandra Theatre
- 30th Jan 2025 – Huddersfield, Town Hall
- 5th Feb 2025 – Peterborough, New Theatre
- 6th Feb 2025 – Basingstoke, The Anvil
- 7th Feb 2025 – Derby, Arena
- 13th Feb 2025 – Northampton, Royal & Derngate
- 19th Feb 2025 – Aberdeen, Music Hall
- 20th Feb 2025 – Dundee, Caird Hall
- 6th Mar 2025 – Exeter, The Great Hall
- 15th Mar 2025 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 19th Mar 2025 – Scarborough, Spa
- 22nd Mar 2025 – Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre
- 10th Apr 2025 – Brighton, Dome
- 11th Apr 2025 – Plymouth, Pavillions
- 12th Apr 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 8th May 2025 – Crawley, Crawley Hawth
- 15th May 2025 – Bridlington, Spa
- 17th May 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 24th May 2025 – Stockport, The Plaza
- 31st May 2025 – Isle Of Man, Villa Marina
- 19th Jun 2025 – Blackpool, The Blackpool Opera House
- 13th Sept 2025 – Middlesborough, Town Hall
- 14th Nov 2025 – Bournemouth, International Centre
- 21st Nov 2025 – Hull, Connexin Live
- 26th Nov 2025 – Brighton, The Brighton Centre
- 28th Nov 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 29th Nov 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 30th Nov 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 3rd Dec 2025 – Dublin, 3arena
- 5th Dec 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 6th Dec 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 7th Dec 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 10th Dec 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 11th Dec 2025 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 12th Dec 2025 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 13th Dec 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 16th Dec 2025 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 17th Dec 2025 – London, The O2
- 19th Dec 2025 – Wembley, OVO Arena
