The 37-year-old will be bringing his new show, Hot Diggity Dog, to audiences in Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and more, before finishing off with five nights at London’s Hackney Empire.

Lasting from March to June, this tour is set to be Gamble’s biggest yet, and will see fans across the country howling at his classic brand of self-deprecation and brutal honesty.

Following the announcement, tour promoters Avalon have teased: “Ed Gamble has minced a load of meat (thoughts), piped it into a casing (show) and it’s coming to a bun (venue) near you.”

Plus, Gamble himself has said: "I'm absolutely delighted to once again slog around the UK to perform another one of my best shows ever. Standard sort of day will be: arrive, get peri chicken delivered backstage, do the show. I can't wait."

In the build-up to such a massive tour, you might want to remind yourself of some of Gamble’s biggest achievements. After making his solo debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2014 with the Gambletron 500, the comedian quickly became a regular panellist on shows like Mock the Week and also starred in the faux-reality series, Almost Royal.

In 2019, Gamble competed on and won the ninth series of Taskmaster and in 2022, he appeared on the cooking show Great British Menu, which later landed him a permanent gig as a judge.

Then there’s Off Menu: the hit podcast with Gamble and James Acaster that’s been downloaded over 120 million times. Since starting off in 2018 this show, where the two comedians ask their celebrity guest to choose their perfect meal, has become one of the biggest podcasts around.

So, if you’ve seen him before you’ll know you’re guaranteed a laugh. If you haven’t, well, we reckon it’s worth a gamble – here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

Buy Ed Gamble tickets at Ticketmaster

The Hot Diggity Dog tour seems like sheer madness to the rest of us non-comedians, with over 50 dates planned in the span of four months. Ed will be gambolling (get it?) around the country from the 12th of March to 29th of June, with stops planned in Liverpool, Manchester, London and more.

Here’s the full (and very extensive) list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets to Ed Gamble’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Pre-sale tickets for the tour are live now, having gone on sale today at 10am (Thursday, 27th July). This pre-sale is solely for Ticketmaster members, although a mailing list pre-sale also opened earlier this week.

For general sale customers, the tickets will go live on Friday, 28th July at 10am.

If you want to find yourself standing on the funny side of the street, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

