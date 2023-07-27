How to get Ed Gamble tickets as Off Menu star goes on biggest UK tour yet
Hot Diggity Dog! Ed Gamble is going on a massive UK and Ireland tour next spring, bringing his trademark brand of self-deprecating humour to a venue near you. Here’s how you can get your hands on some tickets.
He’s come a long way from being Greg Davies’ warm-up act; now the funniest foodie on television, with podcasts, panel shows and reality TV to his name, Ed Gamble is one the UK’s best comedy stars.
Now, the “ranting, raving and spluttering” comedian is heading back on tour next Spring for a 53-show epic across the UK and Ireland.
The 37-year-old will be bringing his new show, Hot Diggity Dog, to audiences in Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and more, before finishing off with five nights at London’s Hackney Empire.
Lasting from March to June, this tour is set to be Gamble’s biggest yet, and will see fans across the country howling at his classic brand of self-deprecation and brutal honesty.
Following the announcement, tour promoters Avalon have teased: “Ed Gamble has minced a load of meat (thoughts), piped it into a casing (show) and it’s coming to a bun (venue) near you.”
Plus, Gamble himself has said: "I'm absolutely delighted to once again slog around the UK to perform another one of my best shows ever. Standard sort of day will be: arrive, get peri chicken delivered backstage, do the show. I can't wait."
In the build-up to such a massive tour, you might want to remind yourself of some of Gamble’s biggest achievements. After making his solo debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2014 with the Gambletron 500, the comedian quickly became a regular panellist on shows like Mock the Week and also starred in the faux-reality series, Almost Royal.
In 2019, Gamble competed on and won the ninth series of Taskmaster and in 2022, he appeared on the cooking show Great British Menu, which later landed him a permanent gig as a judge.
Then there’s Off Menu: the hit podcast with Gamble and James Acaster that’s been downloaded over 120 million times. Since starting off in 2018 this show, where the two comedians ask their celebrity guest to choose their perfect meal, has become one of the biggest podcasts around.
So, if you’ve seen him before you’ll know you’re guaranteed a laugh. If you haven’t, well, we reckon it’s worth a gamble – here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets.
Buy Ed Gamble tickets at Ticketmaster
What are the dates and venues for Ed Gamble’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour?
The Hot Diggity Dog tour seems like sheer madness to the rest of us non-comedians, with over 50 dates planned in the span of four months. Ed will be gambolling (get it?) around the country from the 12th of March to 29th of June, with stops planned in Liverpool, Manchester, London and more.
Here’s the full (and very extensive) list of dates and venues:
- 12th Mar 2024 – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 14th Mar 2024 – Colchester, Charter Hall
- 15th Mar 2024 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- 16th Mar 2024 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 17th Mar 2024 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- 20th Mar 2024 –Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn
- 21st Mar 2024 – Buxton, Opera House
- 22nd Mar 2024 – Dunfermline, Alhambra
- 23rd Mar 2024 – Aberdeen, Music Hall
- 24th Mar 2024 – Glasgow, Theatre Royal
- 28th Mar 2024 – Crawley, The Hawth
- 29th Mar 2024 – Swansea, Grand
- 30th Mar 2024 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall
- 4th Apr 2024 – Leeds, Grand Theatre
- 5th Apr 2024 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 6th Apr 2024 – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre
- 7th Apr 2024 – York, Grand Opera House
- 11th Apr 2024 – Aylesbury, The Waterside
- 12th Apr 2024 – Dublin, Vicar Street
- 13th Apr 2024 – Dublin, Vicar Street
- 14th Apr 2024 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
- 18th Apr 2024 – Northampton, Royal & Derngate
- 19th Apr 2024 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
- 20th Apr 2024 – Bath, Forum
- 21st Apr 2024 – Cheltenham, Town Hall
- 22nd May 2024 – Liverpool, Philharmonic
- 23rd May 2024 – Milton Keynes, Theatre
- 24th May 2024 – Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange
- 25th May 2024 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 26th May 2024 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
- 29th May 2024 – Manchester, Opera House
- 30th May 2024 – Halifax, Victoria
- 31st May 2024 – Lincoln, Engine Shed
- 1st Jun 2024 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
- 5th Jun 2024 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 6th Jun 2024 – Stoke, Victoria Hall
- 7th Jun 2024 – Harrogate, Theatre Royal
- 8th Jun 2024 – Hull, City Hall
- 9th Jun 2024 – Peterborough, New Theatre
- 13th Jun 2024 – Brighton, Dome
- 14th Jun 2024 – Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Theatre
- 15th Jun 2024 – Lowestoft, Marina Theatre
- 16th Jun 2024 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal
- 19th Jun 2024 – Guildford, G Live
- 20th Jun 2024 – Poole, Lighthouse
- 21st Jun 2024 – Yeovil, Westlands
- 22nd Jun 2024 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 23rd Jun 2024 – Reading, The Hexagon
- 25th Jun 2024 – London, Hackney Empire
- 26th Jun 2024 – London, Hackney Empire
- 27th Jun 2024 – London, Hackney Empire
- 28th Jun 2024 – London, Hackney Empire
- 29th Jun 2024 – London, Hackney Empire
How to get tickets to Ed Gamble’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour
Pre-sale tickets for the tour are live now, having gone on sale today at 10am (Thursday, 27th July). This pre-sale is solely for Ticketmaster members, although a mailing list pre-sale also opened earlier this week.
For general sale customers, the tickets will go live on Friday, 28th July at 10am.
If you want to find yourself standing on the funny side of the street, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
