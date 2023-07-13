Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals is going back on tour — here’s how to get tickets today
With over 35 UK tour dates, here is how you can get tickets for the new Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals 2024 tour.
Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals is a chance to watch some of the world's best professional dancers live.
With over 35 UK tour dates announced, the tour will showcase the talent of 12 of the BBC show's professional dancers, supported by a live band and singers.
Some of the dancers confirmed for the tour include Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin and Gorka Marquez.
With pre-sale tickets on sale now, here is how to get tickets for the new 2024 UK tour of Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals.
Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals 2024 UK tour: when and where are the UK dates and venues?
The Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour is heading out on a huge 37-date tour. Starting in Oxford on 1st May 2024, the 12 professional dancers will then head across England, Wales and Scotland.
The final date of the 2024 UK tour is in Stockton-on-Tees on 1st June 2024.
Here is a full list of UK dates and venues for the Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals 2024 UK tour:
- Wed 1st May — Oxford, New Theatre
- Thurs 2nd May — Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- Fri 3rd May — Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- Sat 4th May (2:30pm) — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavillions
- Sat 4th May (7:30pm) — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavillions
- Sun 5th May — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavillions
- Tues 7th May — Sunderland, Sunderland Empire
- Wed 8th May — Sunderland, Sunderland Empire
- Thurs 9th May — London, The Palladium
- Fri 10th May — London, The Palladium
- Sat 11th May (2:30pm) — London, The Palladium
- Sat 11th May (7:30pm) — London, The Palladium
- Sun 12th May (2:30pm) — Cardiff, International Arena
- Sun 12th May (7:30pm) — Cardiff, International Arena
- Tues 14th May — Salford Quays, The Lowry
- Tues 15th May (2:30pm) — Salford Quays, The Lowry
- Tues 15th May (7:30pm) — Salford Quays, The Lowry
- Thurs 16th May — Liverpool, Empire Theatre
- Fri 17th May — Sheffield, City Hall Oval Hall
- Sun 19th May — Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- Tues 21st May — Blackpool, Opera House
- Wed 22nd May — Hull, Bonus Arena
- Thurs 23rd May (2:30pm) — Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- Thurs 23rd May (7:30pm) — Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- Fri 24th May — Brighton, Brighton Centre
- Sat 25th May (1:30pm) — Brighton, Brighton Centre
- Sat 25th May (6:30pm) — Brighton, Brighton Centre
- Sun 26th May — Bournemouth, International Centre
- Tues 28th May — Portsmouth, Guildhall
- Wed 29th May — Swansea, Swansea Arena
- Thurs 30th May — Llandudno, Cymru Theatre
- Fri 31st May — Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls
- Sat 1st June (2:30pm) — Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe
- Sat 1st June (7:30pm) — Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe
When do tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals 2024 UK tour go on sale?
The pre-sale for tickets to see Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals is live now at Ticketmaster.
This is a Ticketmaster pre-sale, with general on-sale tickets being released tomorrow (Friday 14th July) morning.
How to get tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals 2024 UK tour
Tickets for the new 2024 UK tour of Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals are being sold via Ticketmaster.
There are a huge number of UK dates and venues on this tour so we recommend taking your time to see which venues are local to you. There are also some matinee performances if those better suit you.
