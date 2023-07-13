Some of the dancers confirmed for the tour include Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin and Gorka Marquez.

With pre-sale tickets on sale now, here is how to get tickets for the new 2024 UK tour of Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals.

Buy Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals 2024 UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

The Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour is heading out on a huge 37-date tour. Starting in Oxford on 1st May 2024, the 12 professional dancers will then head across England, Wales and Scotland.

The final date of the 2024 UK tour is in Stockton-on-Tees on 1st June 2024.

Here is a full list of UK dates and venues for the Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals 2024 UK tour:

Wed 1st May — Oxford, New Theatre

Thurs 2nd May — Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Fri 3rd May — Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Sat 4th May (2:30pm) — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavillions

Sat 4th May (7:30pm) — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavillions

Sun 5th May — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavillions

Tues 7th May — Sunderland, Sunderland Empire

Wed 8th May — Sunderland, Sunderland Empire

Thurs 9th May — London, The Palladium

Fri 10th May — London, The Palladium

Sat 11th May (2:30pm) — London, The Palladium

Sat 11th May (7:30pm) — London, The Palladium

Sun 12th May (2:30pm) — Cardiff, International Arena

Sun 12th May (7:30pm) — Cardiff, International Arena

Tues 14th May — Salford Quays, The Lowry

Tues 15th May (2:30pm) — Salford Quays, The Lowry

Tues 15th May (7:30pm) — Salford Quays, The Lowry

Thurs 16th May — Liverpool, Empire Theatre

Fri 17th May — Sheffield, City Hall Oval Hall

Sun 19th May — Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Tues 21st May — Blackpool, Opera House

Wed 22nd May — Hull, Bonus Arena

Thurs 23rd May (2:30pm) — Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Thurs 23rd May (7:30pm) — Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Fri 24th May — Brighton, Brighton Centre

Sat 25th May (1:30pm) — Brighton, Brighton Centre

Sat 25th May (6:30pm) — Brighton, Brighton Centre

Sun 26th May — Bournemouth, International Centre

Tues 28th May — Portsmouth, Guildhall

Wed 29th May — Swansea, Swansea Arena

Thurs 30th May — Llandudno, Cymru Theatre

Fri 31st May — Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls

Sat 1st June (2:30pm) — Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe

Sat 1st June (7:30pm) — Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe

Buy Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals 2024 UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

When do tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals 2024 UK tour go on sale?

The pre-sale for tickets to see Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals is live now at Ticketmaster.

This is a Ticketmaster pre-sale, with general on-sale tickets being released tomorrow (Friday 14th July) morning.

Buy Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals 2024 UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals 2024 UK tour

Tickets for the new 2024 UK tour of Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals are being sold via Ticketmaster.

There are a huge number of UK dates and venues on this tour so we recommend taking your time to see which venues are local to you. There are also some matinee performances if those better suit you.

Buy Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals 2024 UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more live entertainment recommendations, head over to our guide to the best West End shows or explainer on What is ABBA Voyage.