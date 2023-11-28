In support of their 10th studio album, Get Rollin', award-winning rock band Nickelback announced a world tour of the same name. While we were initially gutted Nickelback didn't announce UK dates, patience is a virtue — as they say — as the Canadians will be visiting four UK cities, with indie-rock band Lottery Winners supporting all the dates.

Speaking about the tour, Nickelback said: "We’ve had so many great moments across the country over the years. You always make it special. It’s going to be a hell of a party." We have no doubt that it will be!

Nickelback are made up of lead guitarist and lead vocalist Chad Kroeger, rhythm guitarist, keyboardist and backing singer Ryan Peake, bassist Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair on the drums. While the band has been together since 1995, it was in 2002 that they reached mainstream success with the 2002 single How You Remind Me from the album Silver Side Up. Silver Side Up went on to be eight times certified Platinum in Canada.

A few years later, the 2005 album All The Right Reasons went on to be Nickelback's best-selling album to date, and produced three top 10 and five top 20 singles, including the tracks we all know and love such as Photograph, Rockstar, and Far Away. Rockstar was Nickelback's biggest success this side of the pond — and don't we know it!

Nickelback's impact since the early noughties has been immense, and in 2023, the band were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Here's how you can get tickets to see Nickelback in a UK city near you next year.

Buy Nickelback tickets at Ticketmaster

Does Nickelback tour the UK?

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The last time Nickelback toured the UK was with their 2018 Feed the Machine tour, so it's been a long five years for Nickelback fans who are eager to see the rock band on UK shores.

Now, Nickelback have announced they'll be back in the UK in 2024 with their Get Rollin' world tour, and we've included the dates and venues below so you can see if they're coming to a city near you.

O2 Priority pre-sale for Nickelback's UK tour dates is happening tomorrow (Wednesday 29th November) at 10am.

Live Nation pre-sale is taking place one day later (on Thursday 30th November), also at 10am.

General on sale is happening on Friday 1st December at 10am.

We can imagine tickets for Nickelback's UK dates will sell out quickly, considering the band hasn't performed in the UK for what will be six years, so it's important that you're prepared for the Ticketmaster queue.

The Going Out team have put together a handy guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue which includes top tips on when to enter the queue, whether to refresh the page, and much more.

Buy Nickelback tickets at Ticketmaster

For even more top tips on buying tickets, take a look at our how to get cheap concert tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets guides.