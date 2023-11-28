Although the UK hasn't ranked that well in recent history – Sam Ryder's Space Man performance is not included – we can always rely on comedian Graham Norton's witty commentary to keep our spirits high.

As fun as it is watching the contest in the comfort of our own homes, watching the performances live on stage would be an out-of-this-world experience, and we know how you can secure tickets to see live Eurovision performances in 2024.

Based on the Sanremo Music Festival, which has been held in Italy since 1951, the Eurovision Song Contest has been hosted around the world since 1956, making it the longest-running international televised music competition. As of 2023, a massive 52 countries worldwide have participated in the competition at least once.

By now, we're sure you know the score: each participating country sends one original song to be performed live by a singer or group. Each country awards one to eight, then 10 and 12 points to their 10 favourite tracks, then the song with the most points is crowned the winner!

It's set to be an incredible competition, and there will be nine shows in various categories taking place live in Malmö in May 2024, including Afternoon and Evening Previews (a full run-through of the show before the televised Live Show), and Live Shows. So, are you ready to get tickets?

Where is Eurovision 2024?

Thanks to Loreen's Eurovision Song Contest win in Liverpool this year, Sweden will be hosting the competition in 2024. The host city will be Malmö: Sweden's third largest city and it's by the coast, too, so maybe pack your swimwear if you fancy doing some open water strokes?

When speaking about the 2024 competition, Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl said: "The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is thrilled that Malmö has been selected as the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Malmö holds a special place in the history of the contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 – following Loreen's last win".

When is Eurovision 2024: how long does the Eurovision Song Contest last?

As we mentioned earlier, there will be nine shows in various categories taking place across one week in May, with the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest taking place on Saturday 11th May, and Semi-Finals taking place earlier in the week. You'll be able to buy tickets to a range of shows, all of which take place at Malmö Arena in Malmö, and we've broken down the dates for you below:

Who is representing the UK in Eurovision 2024?

The act representing the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is yet to be announced. However, it's been speculated that Olly Alexander, the lead singer of music group Years & Years and actor in the acclaimed TV series It's a Sin, could represent the UK.

How much do Eurovision Song Contest tickets cost?

Prices for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö will start from 145 SEK (Swedish Krona), which is the equivalent of £11.

How to get Eurovision Song Contest 2024 tickets

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Before you try your luck with securing Eurovision Song Contest tickets, it's worth noting here that you'll need to have a Ticketmaster account set up in advance before the sale kicks off. Signing up for an account is very easy, simply click the 'sign-in/register' button on the Ticketmaster homepage to set up an account.

Tickets for all nine shows will be available to buy from the Swedish Ticketmaster site (Ticketmaster.se), but you'll be able to purchase tickets regardless of the country you live in.

And, now, for the most important bit of information: tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest go live at 10am this morning (Tuesday 28th November).

