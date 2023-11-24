How to get Busted tickets for newly-released 2024 UK tour dates
You won't have to take a trip to the Year 3000 to see Busted live - here's how you can get tickets to their 2024 tour.
2015 was a momentous year for a number of reasons; NASA found flowing water on Mars, the Star Wars franchise returned with The Force Awakens and a certain blue and black (or was it white and gold?) dress divided the world.
However, there was one singular event that overshadowed them all: superstar boyband Busted got back together.
Ten years after breaking the hearts of millions of teenage girls whose walls were adorned with pictures of James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson, the trio announced their return. This followed a two-year stint of tours as McBusted, when Bourne and Willis joined the four members of fellow teenage heartthrob band McFly to perform shows to sold out arenas.
The newly formed Busted released two albums together, Night Driver and Half Way There. They then took a hiatus to pursue solo projects before reuniting once more for their 20th anniversary tour in 2023.
Now they're back again, this time for a summer 2024 tour across the UK. Whether you've been avidly following their latest releases or you're waiting with bated breath to hear classics like What I Go to School For or Air Hostess, here's how you can snag some tickets.
If you're looking for more pop perfection in summer 2024, we've also put together a guide on how to get Anne-Marie tickets. Not only that, we can take you through step-by-step on how to get BST Hyde Park tickets as the first headliner, Andrea Bocelli, has been announced.
What are the UK dates and venues for Busted's 2024 tour?
Their latest tour will see Busted perform at nine venues across the UK throughout summer 2024. Here's a full list of UK dates and venues:
- 26th May 2024 — Brighton, East Brighton Park
- 11th July 2024 — Leeds, Millennium Square Leeds
- 19th July 2024 — Newmarket, Newmarket Racecourses
- 20th July 2024 — Newton-Le-Willows, Haydock Park Racecourse
- 18th August 2024 — Staffordshire, The Trentham Estate
- 23rd August 2024 — Margate, Dreamland
- 26th August 2024 — Taunton, Vivary Park
- 29th August 2024 — Hitchin, Hitchin Priory
- 31st August 2024 — Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre
When do Busted UK tour tickets go on sale?
Busted tickets are live and available to purchase now, with the exception of the Brighton show, with general sale going live at 10am on Friday 24th November, and the Taunton show, with general sale going live at 9am on Friday 24th November.
How much are Busted tickets?
Unreserved standing ticket prices begin around £44.80 and surpass £50 if you're buying resale. There's also the chance to snag a number of VIP tickets, with prices hovering between £95 and £134.40 for an Early Bird VIP ticket at Trentham.
How to get Busted tickets for new 2024 UK tour dates
Simply ensure you know your username and password to log on to the Ticketmaster website, choose your desired show and you're good to go.
If you're buying a ticket for the Brighton or Taunton shows which haven't gone on sale yet, we recommend logging on at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing the one you want. For more tips, take a look at our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
