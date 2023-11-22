Things kept going up and up, with the release of her debut EP in 2017, her stint as a judge on The Voice UK and collabs with the likes of Clean Bandit and Doja Cat pushing her to the front of the pop world. Now she's onto album number three and is one of the biggest names in pop music.

Whew! This is the type of artist you have to see to believe – and luckily, you can. Anne-Marie has announced a string of shows taking place in summer 2024 at some unique outdoor venues in the UK, including Cardiff Castle and Cannock Chase Forest. Here's how you can get tickets.

This tour will see Anne-Marie visiting five unique outdoor venues throughout the UK. Here's a full list of summer 2024 dates and venues:

When do Anne-Marie tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 9am on Friday 24th November, with the option to purchase tickets with car parking for the Sherwood Pines, Cannock Chase Forest Park and Westonbirt Arboretum shows.

However, if you want to secure tickets earlier, there are plenty of options for pre-sale tickets.

When do Anne-Marie pre-sale tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets to all five shows will be available in the Ticketmaster presale, the Cuffe & Taylor presale and the Live Nation presale, all of which run from 9am on Thursday 23rd November until 8am on Friday 24th November.

The Priority from O2 presale runs from 9am on Wednesday 22nd November until 8am on Friday 24th November and includes the Sherwood Pines, Cannock Chase Forest, Westonbirt Aboretum and Cardiff Castle shows.

There's also a Barclaycard presale from 9am on Wednesday 22nd November until 8am on Friday 24th November for the Scarborough Open Air Theatre shows, and a Depot Live presale from 9am on Thursday 23rd November until 8am on Friday 24th November for the Cardiff Castle show.

How to get Anne-Marie tickets for 2024 UK tour

Be sure that you know your Ticketmaster details so that you can log in bright and early – we would recommend at least ten minutes before tickets are going on sale. For more top tips to secure your tickets, check out our advice on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

