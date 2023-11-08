Hozier's music differs from the mainstream in a major way. His song writing is heavily influenced by folk, soul and blues music, and his lyrics often contain themes of political and social justice, as well as religious and mythological imagery. There are plenty of rumours flying around that Hozier is a magical being. We think there just might be some truth in that.

Hozier's breakout track Take Me To Church was released in 2013, and things have been on the up and up from then on. His debut album achieved huge success thanks to its beautiful and unique tracks, including Cherry Wine and Work Song. The momentum kept going with his second album Wasteland, Baby!, a powerful collection mixing songs about social justice with songs about love.

His most recent album, Unreal Unearth, was released on 18th August 2023 and is now touring throughout the United States before embarking on a European tour leg. Not only that, Hozier has just announced another tour, which will take place in July 2024.

Hozier will kick off his summer 2024 tour at Marlay Park in Dublin on 5th July, before visiting a string of other outdoor venues in London, Chepstow and Glasgow over the next five days. He'll also be accompanied by special guests Brittany Howard and Lord Huron.

Hozier's summer 2024 tour will have a more limited run than his upcoming Unreal Unearth tour, with just four dates across four different cities. Here's a full list:

When do Hozier tickets go on sale?

General on sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 10th November.

When is pre-sale for Hozier tickets?

There are also a number of different presale dates for various shows. The Past Purchaser Presale, Artist Presale, Priority from O2 Presale and Gigs in Scotland Presale are now live.

Here's a full list of presale dates and the shows they can be used for:

Past Purchaser Presale (1pm on 6th November- 9am on 10th November) - Dublin

Artist Presale (10am on 7th November- 9am on 10th November) - Dublin, London, Chepstow, Glasgow

Priority from O2 Presale (10am on 7th November- 9am on 10th November) - Chepstow, Glasgow

Gigs in Scotland Presale (10am on 7th November- 9am on 10th November) - Glasgow

Live Nation Presale (10am on 9th November- 9am on 10th November) - London, Chepstow

Ticketmaster Presale (10am on 9th November- 9am on 10th November) - Dublin, London, Chepstow, Glasgow

MCD Presale (10am on 9th November- 9am on 10th November) - Dublin

Cuffe and Taylor Presale (10am on 9th November- 9am on 10th November) - Chepstow

How to get Hozier tickets for his summer 2024 tour

Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details ready to go in the morning. It's also a good idea to log on at least ten minutes early (if not more) to be in with a better chance of securing tickets to your desired show. For more top tips and tricks, check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

