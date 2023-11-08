How to get Hozier UK tour tickets as Ticketmaster pre-sale goes live today
The Irish singer-songwriter has announced a new tour of outdoor shows in summer 2024 - here's everything you need to know.
Do you love Hozier? Do you love outdoor gigs? Then we have some great news for you. Songwriter and folk/soul/blues icon Hozier has just announced a string of outdoor shows which will take place in summer 2024 in four different cities across the UK.
This RadioTimes.com Digital Writer had the pleasure of seeing the inimitable Andrew John Hozier-Byrne perform an outdoor show at Belsonic 2019 in Ormeau Park, Belfast and let's just say that more than a few tears were shed.
Hozier's music differs from the mainstream in a major way. His song writing is heavily influenced by folk, soul and blues music, and his lyrics often contain themes of political and social justice, as well as religious and mythological imagery. There are plenty of rumours flying around that Hozier is a magical being. We think there just might be some truth in that.
Hozier's breakout track Take Me To Church was released in 2013, and things have been on the up and up from then on. His debut album achieved huge success thanks to its beautiful and unique tracks, including Cherry Wine and Work Song. The momentum kept going with his second album Wasteland, Baby!, a powerful collection mixing songs about social justice with songs about love.
His most recent album, Unreal Unearth, was released on 18th August 2023 and is now touring throughout the United States before embarking on a European tour leg. Not only that, Hozier has just announced another tour, which will take place in July 2024.
Hozier will kick off his summer 2024 tour at Marlay Park in Dublin on 5th July, before visiting a string of other outdoor venues in London, Chepstow and Glasgow over the next five days. He'll also be accompanied by special guests Brittany Howard and Lord Huron.
Buy Hozier tickets at Ticketmaster
We're all about live music here at RadioTimes.com.
What are the dates and venues for Hozier's 2024 outdoor tour?
Hozier's summer 2024 tour will have a more limited run than his upcoming Unreal Unearth tour, with just four dates across four different cities. Here's a full list:
- 5th July 2024 - Dublin, Marlay Park
- 7th July 2024 - London, Finsbury Park
- 9th July 2024 - Chepstow, Chepstow Summer Session, Chepstow Racecourse
- 10th July 2024 - Glasgow, Glasgow Green
Buy Hozier tickets at Ticketmaster
When do Hozier tickets go on sale?
General on sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 10th November.
When is pre-sale for Hozier tickets?
There are also a number of different presale dates for various shows. The Past Purchaser Presale, Artist Presale, Priority from O2 Presale and Gigs in Scotland Presale are now live.
Here's a full list of presale dates and the shows they can be used for:
- Past Purchaser Presale (1pm on 6th November- 9am on 10th November) - Dublin
- Artist Presale (10am on 7th November- 9am on 10th November) - Dublin, London, Chepstow, Glasgow
- Priority from O2 Presale (10am on 7th November- 9am on 10th November) - Chepstow, Glasgow
- Gigs in Scotland Presale (10am on 7th November- 9am on 10th November) - Glasgow
- Live Nation Presale (10am on 9th November- 9am on 10th November) - London, Chepstow
- Ticketmaster Presale (10am on 9th November- 9am on 10th November) - Dublin, London, Chepstow, Glasgow
- MCD Presale (10am on 9th November- 9am on 10th November) - Dublin
- Cuffe and Taylor Presale (10am on 9th November- 9am on 10th November) - Chepstow
Buy Hozier tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get Hozier tickets for his summer 2024 tour
Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details ready to go in the morning. It's also a good idea to log on at least ten minutes early (if not more) to be in with a better chance of securing tickets to your desired show. For more top tips and tricks, check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Hozier tickets at Ticketmaster
