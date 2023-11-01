Larsson immediately found fame and secured chart positions in Sweden, but it wasn’t until 2015 that the 25-year-old made it big internationally.

Larsson had her first international hit with the dance track of the summer, Lush Life, which saw her dance her heart out not only ‘til dawn, but to the number one spot in Sweden, and the number three spot in the UK Singles Chart. Lush Life spent a massive 57 weeks in the chart, and has been certified Platinum in 16 countries. But the singer didn’t stop there.

The Ruin My Life singer has stayed firmly in the UK charts with her singles Never Forget you with MNEK, Girls Like with Tinie Tempah, This One’s For You with David Guetta, and the huge chart topper Symphony with Clean Bandit, which earned a BRIT Award nomination for the Best British Single of the Year.

If you keep up with the pop sensation on social media, you would’ve seen that the singer is set to release her fourth studio album, and the follow-up to 2021’s Poster Girl album, Venus. With a brand-new album comes a tour announcement, and Larsson is luckily heading to the UK next year! Here’s how to get tickets today.

More like this

Buy Zara Larsson tickets at Ticketmaster

If you've been keeping up with RadioTimes.com's Going Out section, you'll know we have top advice on how you can do the things you love for less. Just take a look at our how to get cheap concert tickets, how to get cheap theatre tickets, and how to get cheap Disneyland Paris tickets guides.

For more top tips, the latest ticket releases, and weekend event inspiration, sign-up to our free Going Out newsletter.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Zara Larsson touring in 2024?

Photo by Rune Hellestad-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Photo by Rune Hellestad- Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

With her fourth studio album Venus getting released on 9th February 2024, Larsson has announced a tour in support of it. Along with dates in America and Europe, Larsson is also heading to the UK and Ireland — talk about a Lush 2024!

How to get Zara Larsson UK tickets for her 2024 tour

O2 Priority and Artist pre-sales for Larsson tickets are taking place right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 1st November). The Live Nation pre-sale will take place the following day, at 10am on Thursday 2nd November.

General on sale is at 10am on Friday 3rd November.

Not getting Larsson tour tickets would certainly Ruin My Life, and to avoid it ruining yours, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

Buy Zara Larsson tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more exciting events up and down the country, take a look at our best UK family days out, best London experience gifts, how to get cheap Alton Towers tickets and how to get cheap Thorpe Park tickets guides.