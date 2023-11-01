How to get Zara Larsson tickets for the pop star's 2024 UK and Ireland tour
You can’t tame her! Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson has announced a UK and Europe tour in support of her brand-new album. Here’s how to secure tickets to see her today.
This RadioTimes.com Digital Writer had the pleasure of seeing pop princess Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball in June this year, and you know those artists who are just born to perform on stage? That’s her.
From ABBA to Dancing On My Own’s Robyn, international Swedish stars have been making their mark on pop music for decades, and Larsson is no different. The Ain’t My Fault singer rose to fame in 2008 (at just 10-years-old) when she won the TV talent show Talang with her version of Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On.
Larsson immediately found fame and secured chart positions in Sweden, but it wasn’t until 2015 that the 25-year-old made it big internationally.
Larsson had her first international hit with the dance track of the summer, Lush Life, which saw her dance her heart out not only ‘til dawn, but to the number one spot in Sweden, and the number three spot in the UK Singles Chart. Lush Life spent a massive 57 weeks in the chart, and has been certified Platinum in 16 countries. But the singer didn’t stop there.
The Ruin My Life singer has stayed firmly in the UK charts with her singles Never Forget you with MNEK, Girls Like with Tinie Tempah, This One’s For You with David Guetta, and the huge chart topper Symphony with Clean Bandit, which earned a BRIT Award nomination for the Best British Single of the Year.
If you keep up with the pop sensation on social media, you would’ve seen that the singer is set to release her fourth studio album, and the follow-up to 2021’s Poster Girl album, Venus. With a brand-new album comes a tour announcement, and Larsson is luckily heading to the UK next year! Here’s how to get tickets today.
More like this
Buy Zara Larsson tickets at Ticketmaster
If you've been keeping up with RadioTimes.com's Going Out section, you'll know we have top advice on how you can do the things you love for less. Just take a look at our how to get cheap concert tickets, how to get cheap theatre tickets, and how to get cheap Disneyland Paris tickets guides.
For more top tips, the latest ticket releases, and weekend event inspiration, sign-up to our free Going Out newsletter.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Is Zara Larsson touring in 2024?
With her fourth studio album Venus getting released on 9th February 2024, Larsson has announced a tour in support of it. Along with dates in America and Europe, Larsson is also heading to the UK and Ireland — talk about a Lush 2024!
What are the Zara Larsson UK tour dates and venues?
- 16th Feb 2024 — Manchester, Manchester Academy
- 17th Feb 2024 — Glasgow, O2 Academy
- 18th Feb 2024 — Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 21st Feb 2024 — London, Roundhouse
- 21st June 2024 — Dublin, Fairview Park
How to get Zara Larsson UK tickets for her 2024 tour
O2 Priority and Artist pre-sales for Larsson tickets are taking place right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 1st November). The Live Nation pre-sale will take place the following day, at 10am on Thursday 2nd November.
General on sale is at 10am on Friday 3rd November.
Not getting Larsson tour tickets would certainly Ruin My Life, and to avoid it ruining yours, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.
Buy Zara Larsson tickets at Ticketmaster
For more exciting events up and down the country, take a look at our best UK family days out, best London experience gifts, how to get cheap Alton Towers tickets and how to get cheap Thorpe Park tickets guides.