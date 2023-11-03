If all this talk about open-air concerts has got you nostalgic for summer, you’ll be thrilled to hear that Fatboy Slim has announced a Loves Summer tour for 2024, which will take place across June, July and August next year. This announcement comes hot off the heels of the 25th anniversary reissue of the 1998 album You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby.

Norman Cook's — better known by his stage name Fatboy Slim — 1998 album was arguably the defining record of the 1990s; the dance album produced the hit singles Rockafeller Skank, Gangster Tripping, Praise You, and Right Here Right Now.

Praise You was Fatboy Slim’s first UK solo number one, and its music video, starring American filmmaker Spike Jonze, won three awards including a Breakthrough Video award. The album itself reached number one in the UK Albums Chart and contains not one, not two, but four UK Top 10 singles, and it earned Fatboy Slim a BRIT Award.

As well as his solo work, Fatboy Slim has been the mastermind behind successful remixes for Cornershop, Beastie Boys, A Tribe Called Quest, and Wildchild; our personal favourite track being the Brimful of Asha remix.

More recently, Fatboy Slim played Glastonbury Festival this summer, and he performed the song Insomnia by British electronic band Faithless as a tribute to the late Maxi Jazz. Now, you can hear the upbeat tracks of Fatboy Slim at a venue near you next summertime. Here’s how to get tickets today.

Where is Fatboy Slim playing in the UK for 2024?

Fatboy Slim is coming to a venue near you next summer! The 60-year-old is playing various venues across the UK and Ireland, including Scarborough, Manchester, and Glasgow.

When and where is Fatboy Slim playing in Ireland?

It’s not just England that Fatboy Slim is visiting for his Loves Summer tour, the DJ is also performing at two locations in Ireland: Dublin's Fairview Park and Galway Airport. For the full list of dates and venues, take a look at our list below.

How much do Fatboy Slim tickets cost?

At the time of writing, Fatboy Slim tickets start from £45.75 for seated tickets, and £51.95 for standing tickets. It's worth checking if your preferred venue has standing and seated tickets as some don't have both.

Buy Fatboy Slim tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Fatboy Slim tickets for UK 2024 tour

General on sale for Fatboy Slim tickets is taking place right now (Friday 3rd November), having been released at 9am this morning. If you need a little extra help in securing tickets, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide for top tips and tricks.

Buy Fatboy Slim tickets at Ticketmaster

