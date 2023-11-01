Now, the 74-year-old is embarking on yet another UK and Ireland tour with his iconic E Street Band, who have been performing with him from before he became the Bruce Springsteen we know today. If you want to be Dancing in the Dark with The Boss and his band in 2024, read on for all our top tips and tricks.

Buy Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticketmaster

Here at RadioTimes.com we're obsessed with live music. For more on the latest gigs, take a look at our guides on how to get Johnny Marr tickets and how to secure tickets to Barry Manilow's residency at the London Palladium.

Getty

Having toured the UK and Ireland countless times over the course of his career, Bruce Springsteen is more than familiar with the lay of the land. His latest tour will cover seven cities in 2024.

Here's a full list of UK and Ireland dates and venues:

Buy Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Bruce Springsteen tickets go on sale?

There will be two general sale launches for Bruce Springsteen tickets. The first will take place at 10am on Friday 3rd November, and will include performances in Cardiff, Sunderland and London.

The second will take place on Monday 6th November at 8am and will cover the rest of the shows- that's Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin.

There are also a number of pre-sales for those who want to snag tickets early. The Priority from O2 presale will take place from 10am on 1st November until 9am on 3rd November, and will include the Cardiff and London performances.

The Live Nation pre-sale will be from 10am on 2nd November until 9am on 3rd November and will include the Cardiff and Sunderland shows. More Cardiff tickets will also be up for grabs in the venue pre-sale, taking place from 10am on 2nd November until 9am on 3rd November.

More like this

Buy Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Bruce Springsteen tickets

To be in with the best chance of securing tickets, make sure that you know your Ticketmaster account details and log in bright and early. We recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale. For more top tips, check out our top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

If you're after more live music from years gone by, check out our guides on how to get Paul Weller tickets and how to get Blue tickets.