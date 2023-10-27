Following The Jam’s split, Weller had further success with Style Council: a soul band which Weller formed with The Merton Parkas’ Mick Talbot. The 65-year-old then established himself as a solo artist with his eponymous 1992 album, and he’s been making hits and inspiring bands ever since.

After his self-titled debut album, Weller teamed up with Steve Craddock — Birmingham rock band Ocean Colour Scene’s guitarist — for his second studio album, Wild Wood. Weller’s third album, Stanley Road, went straight to number one in 1995.

You might be wondering where Weller got the nickname The Modfather from. Weller has undoubtedly been an influence on huge Britpop bands such as Oasis, Blur, the Charlatans, and Supergrass, and he’s been awarded four BRITs, including the Best British Male award three times and the Outstanding Contribution to Music award. He’s known as the godfather of Britpop, also known as The Modfather.

To see The Modfather headline Edinburgh Castle next July, here’s how to snap-up tickets.

Is Paul Weller touring?

Although it doesn’t look like Weller has announced a UK tour, he is playing Edinburgh Castle in July 2024.

The Weller team announced the upcoming concert on X (formerly Twitter), posting: "Edinburgh Castle, Paul is heading your way! We're very excited to reveal that Paul is heading back to @edinburghcastle to perform on the 13th of July 2024."

As this is Weller’s only UK concert, we imagine tickets will be popular, so be sure to check out RadioTimes.com’s how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

13th July 2024 — Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle

How much do Paul Weller tickets cost?

At the time of writing, Weller tickets for Edinburgh Castle will set you back from £55.95 for seated tickets and from £65 for standing tickets. This doesn't include the booking fee or service charge.

How to get Paul Weller tickets for Edinburgh 2024 show

The artist pre-sale took place on Wednesday 25th October at 9am.

General on sale is on sale right now, having been released at 9am this morning (Friday 27th October).

