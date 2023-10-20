Adam Ant returns to UK with 2024 tour – Here's how to get tickets today
Stand and Deliver! Adam Ant is heading back on tour next year and we know you’re willing to give your money or your life to see him. Here’s how you can get tickets today.
To all the goody two shoes, Prince Charmings and Dandy Highwaymen out there, Adam Ant is going on tour.
Next autumn, the 68-year-old singer will be rocking up at venues across the UK with his new show ANTMUSIC.
Ant, who’s real name is Stuart Goddard, will be bringing classics such as Stand and Deliver, Dog Eat Dog and Strip, to audiences in Cardiff, Manchester, London and more, as well as a few "personal favourites".
Ahead of the tour, the singer said: "I'm really looking forward to the thrills and spills of playing live, again... there's nothing like it!"
A legend of the New Romantic movement, Adam Ant first shot to fame with his debut album Dirk Wears White Sox in 1979. Of course then, the singer was a part of the band Adam and the Ants, but he later went solo with the Friend or Foe album in 1982.
Across his '80s career, Ant scored 10 UK top 10 hits and three UK number one’s, plus a BRIT award, two Ivor Novello awards and a Grammy nomination. He’s also probably best known for a string of glamorous costumes including sailor, French revolutionary soldier and many a pirate.
In the years since he’s toured the UK many times, so whether you’re a friend or a foe you’re going to want to see this iconic singer live. Here’s everything you need to know about tickets.
Buy Adam Ant tickets at See Tickets
When and where is Adam Ant touring in 2024?
Adam Ant will be stopping at 17 venues next autumn including Liverpool, Cardiff, Leicester and more. The singer will be kicking off on the 18th of October 2024 and finishing up in London on the 9th of November. Here’s a full list of dates and venues.
- 18th Oct 2024 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- 19th Oct 2024 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 20th Oct 2024 – Bournemouth, Pavilion
- 22nd Oct 2024 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 23rd Oct 2024 – Guildford, G Live
- 25th Oct 2024 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
- 26th Oct 2024 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 27th Oct 2024 – Cardiff, New Theatre
- 29th Oct 2024 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 30th Oct 2024 – York, Barbican
- 1st Nov 2024 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
- 2nd Nov 2024 – Gateshead, The Glasshouse
- 3rd Nov 2024 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
- 5th Nov 2024 – Bristol, Beacon
- 6th Nov 2024 – Brighton, Dome
- 8th Nov 2024 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 9th Nov 2024 – London, Roundhouse
How much do Adam Ant tickets cost?
At the time of writing, tickets for Adam Ant’s UK tour cost between £45 and £57 depending on which venue you choose. It shouldn’t surprise you that the bigger venues like London and Manchester are pricier than the likes of York and Sheffield.
Buy Adam Ant tickets at See Tickets
How to get Adam Ant tickets for 2024 UK tour
Tickets for the ANTMUSIC tour go live at 10am today (Friday 20th October) through See Tickets.
Buy Adam Ant tickets at See Tickets
