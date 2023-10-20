Ant, who’s real name is Stuart Goddard, will be bringing classics such as Stand and Deliver, Dog Eat Dog and Strip, to audiences in Cardiff, Manchester, London and more, as well as a few "personal favourites".

Ahead of the tour, the singer said: "I'm really looking forward to the thrills and spills of playing live, again... there's nothing like it!"

A legend of the New Romantic movement, Adam Ant first shot to fame with his debut album Dirk Wears White Sox in 1979. Of course then, the singer was a part of the band Adam and the Ants, but he later went solo with the Friend or Foe album in 1982.

Across his '80s career, Ant scored 10 UK top 10 hits and three UK number one’s, plus a BRIT award, two Ivor Novello awards and a Grammy nomination. He’s also probably best known for a string of glamorous costumes including sailor, French revolutionary soldier and many a pirate.

In the years since he’s toured the UK many times, so whether you’re a friend or a foe you’re going to want to see this iconic singer live. Here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

When and where is Adam Ant touring in 2024?

Adam Ant will be stopping at 17 venues next autumn including Liverpool, Cardiff, Leicester and more. The singer will be kicking off on the 18th of October 2024 and finishing up in London on the 9th of November. Here’s a full list of dates and venues.

How much do Adam Ant tickets cost?

Cindy Ord/ Getty Images

At the time of writing, tickets for Adam Ant’s UK tour cost between £45 and £57 depending on which venue you choose. It shouldn’t surprise you that the bigger venues like London and Manchester are pricier than the likes of York and Sheffield.

How to get Adam Ant tickets for 2024 UK tour

Tickets for the ANTMUSIC tour go live at 10am today (Friday 20th October) through See Tickets.

