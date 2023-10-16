The popular family show will be heading on a UK tour next year with stops planned in Glasgow, Leeds, London and more.

This time around, the House of Mouse crew have prepared a whole new performance based around the stories of Disney’s best films. Featuring stunning choreography, incredible costumes and all the beloved tracks you love to sing along to, this tour is set to be the most magical yet.

Audiences can expect to sail across the seas with Moana and Maui, go to the land of the dead with Miguel and his family, try to stop the eternal winter with Anna and Elsa, and journey to a whole new world with Aladdin and Genie. Plus, there’ll be appearances from Rapunzel, Ariel, Belle, Sleeping Beauty and so much more.

This announcement comes just as the Disney on Ice 100 Years of Wonder tour is about to get going in the UK and the Disney 100 exhibition opens in London (both of which you can still get tickets for by the way).

So, it’s time to forget about your worries and your strife by grabbing a ticket to the Disney on Ice dream big tour. Here’s what you need to know.

Buy Disney on Ice: Dream Big tickets at Ticketmaster

For all of Disney's supercalifragilisticexpialidocious content, you can sign up to Disney Plus subscription or check out the best Disney Plus offers.

How long is Disney on Ice?

Disney on Ice lasts for approximately two hours, with a 15-minute interval in the middle.

What age is Disney on Ice suitable for?

Disney on Ice is suitable for all ages, although the show’s website advises that toddlers may not fully understand the concept but will still enjoy the colourful characters and upbeat songs.

Buy Disney on Ice: Dream Big tickets at Ticketmaster

What characters will be at Disney on Ice: Dream Big?

All your favourite characters will be strapping on their skates and taking to the ice in 2024.

Highlights include Moana and Maui, Anna and Elsa, Aladdin and Genie and Miguel from Coco. Plus, every Disney princess including Jasmine, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Ariel, Tiana and Belle.

And of course, what would a Disney show be without Mickey Mouse and his crew?

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The magic carpet is taking Disney on Ice all over the UK this winter, with dates in London, Glasgow, Cardiff and more. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets for Disney on Ice: Dream Big 2024

Heigh ho, heigh ho, it’s off to Ticketmaster you go!

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, having gone live on Monday 16th October at 9am.

The general sale will then start on Friday 20th October.

Buy Disney on Ice: Dream Big tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

All you poor unfortunate souls should pick up some Disney 100 merchandise! Or check out the best Hocus Pocus costumes and best Wednesday costumes.