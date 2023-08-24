As expected, Disney have pulled out all the stops for this momentous anniversary, with dozens of new special edition clothing, jewellery and toys already on sale. For children, there's everything from Princess castles to Steamboat Willie plushies and for the Disney adults, you can buy backpacks, mugs and even engagement rings that celebrate this centenary.

After all, Disney just wouldn't be Disney if they didn't try to sell you something - it's the circle of life. So we would be remiss if we didn't take you through all of the best gifts and collectibles that are popping up in the run-up to this grand anniversary.

Here are the best pieces of Disney 100 merchandise to buy now:

Best Disney 100 gifts at a glance:

Best Disney 100 gifts, merchandise and collectibles to buy in 2023

The Disney 100 Years of Wonder collectible coin

The Bradford Exchange

Whether you're a coin collector or a Disney super fan, this limited edition coin is the best way to mark a century of magic. Pop it in your purse or in a special display and you'll spend the rest of your days admiring this beautiful collectible. You can get the coin featuring Mickey or pick one of the five others, which display Simba from the Lion King, Elsa from Frozen, Winnie the Pooh, Tinkerbell or Snow White.

Buy The Disney 100 Years of Wonder collectible coin for £19.95 at The Bradford Exchange

LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera

LEGO

Disney and LEGO, it's a tale as old as time. To help celebrate the company's finest moments from the last century, LEGO has created this Walt Disney tribute camera. Made up of 811 pieces, this set features a vintage 20's-style camera complete with moveable hinges and 20 historic stills on a roll of film. Plus, there's an extra mini set with Walt Disney and Mickey mini-figures.

This set is available to pre-order now at LEGO and will be shipped from 1st September.

Pre-order LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera for £89.99 at LEGO

Mickey Mouse and Friends Special Moments Light-Up Figure

Disney Store

Mickey Mouse may not be the best magician, or the best musketeer (now there's a niche reference for you), but he is a very good conductor. Now, you can celebrate his musical talents forever with this light-up figurine. On it, Mickey Mouse stands front and centre in his conductor's garb while characters from Aladdin, Soul, Encanto and more stand around him in a swirl of musical notes. Beautiful and sentimental, this is a great gift for those of you who still listen to Disney songs on the tube.

Buy Mickey Mouse and Friends Special Moments Light-Up Figure for £110 at Disney Store

Mickey and Friends Disney100 Celebration Mug with Lid

Disney Store

Whether it's for winter days or un-birthday celebrations, you're always going to need a decent mug. Well, this limited-edition mug not only comes illustrated with all your favourite House of Mouse characters, but also has a special lid in the shape of Mickey's ears – so you can keep your drinks and your heart warm all year round.

Buy Mickey and Friends Disney100 Celebration Mug with Lid for £20 at Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Steamboat Willie Musical Boat

Disney Store

In 1928, Walt Disney directed the black and white short film Steamboat Willie. This charming classic played a huge part in building the Disney empire and gave us the first ever appearance of Mickey Mouse. Now, you can recapture the magic of this era with a Steamboat Willie tin toy. Complete with Mickey and Minnie figures, moveable parts and a whistle that plays Turkey in the Straw from the film, this vintage toy is a timeless buy.

Buy Mickey and Minnie Steamboat Willie Musical Boat for £36 at Disney Store

Loungefly Disney 100 Celebration Cake Minnie Ears Headband

Loungefly/ Truffle Shuffle

Happy Birthday Disney! (You don't look a day over 99) And what would a birthday be without cake? These special edition Minnie Cake Ears are perfect for showing your love for the House of Mouse. Whether you're at a Disney park or staying home for a movie marathon, these ears will add a sprinkle of celebration to your day.

Buy Disney 100 Celebration Cake Minnie Ears Headband for £29.99 at Truffle Shuffle

LEGO Disney Castle

Sadly, wishing upon a star won't get you this LEGO Disney Castle – but £345 will. There's no denying that this set comes with a hefty price tag, but we honestly can't think of any purchase that's more worth it for the die-hard Disney fan. With a whopping 4837 pieces, this castle pays homage to 14 different Disney films; there's a rotating dance floor for Cinderella and her Prince, a secret room with a spinning wheel from Sleeping Beauty, and the magic mirror. Plus, minifigures from Princess and The Frog, Tangled, Snow White and more.

Buy LEGO Disney Castle for £344.99 at LEGO

Mickey & Minnie Dancing Retro Pullover Hoodie

Amazon

Get cosy in front of your next Disney binge with this retro hoodie. Featuring the Disney 100 logo with Minnie and Mickey dancing in front, this jumper is available now in adult and children's sizes.

Buy Mickey & Minnie Dancing Retro Pullover Hoodie for £37.50 at Amazon

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Trivia

Amazon

Think you know Disney? Well it's time to prove it. This Disney trivia game will put your knowledge to the test with difficult questions about the last 100 years. Covering everything from Snow White to Encanto, this is the chance to show everyone how much you know about the Disney empire.

Buy Disney 100 Years of Wonder Trivia for £12 at Amazon

Disney100: 100-Facet Ring

The Bradford Exchange

We've all seen pictures of couples proposing to each other at one of the Disney parks. Well, imagine how excited your Disney-loving partner would be if you opened the ring box and this bad boy was sitting in it. This sparkling ring contains a central 100-facet crystal surrounded by dozens of smaller crystals and the message "Disney 100." Plus, on the inside, there's a hidden engraving of "100 Years of Wonder" to remind of this special anniversary.

Buy Disney100: 100-Facet Ring for £179.96 at The Bradford Exchange

Loungefly Disney 100 Mickey Backpack

Loungefly / Truffle Shuffle

Let's get spooky (it is nearly Halloween after all)! This glow-in-the-dark Mickey Mouse backpack features moments and designs from all of Mickey's best films: the hat from Fantasia, the wheel from Steam Boat Willie and much more, all underneath a picture of the mouse himself. The backpack is made of faux leather and is just the right size for carrying your belongings.

Buy Loungefly Disney 100 Mickey Backpack for £69.99 at Truffle Shuffle

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Collector set plushies

Carrying on the vintage vibe is this Mickey and Minnie Mouse plushie set. These two teddy bears come in sepia tones to remind you of their black and white beginnings, and their clothes show off the original cartoons, which makes them great for cuddling and display.

Buy Mickey and Minnie Mouse Collector set plushies for £31.25 at Amazon

Mickey Mouse and Friends 2 Piece Luggage Tag Set

Amazon

You can't jet off to Disneyland Paris or one of the other parks without these 100 Years of Wonder tags, which feature of photos of Mickey and his friends. Available in blue and black, these tags will add that extra bit of whimsy to your luggage set.

Buy Mickey Mouse and Friends 2 Piece Luggage Tag Set for £12.99 at Amazon

Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Lip Balm Set

Truffle Shuffle

This lip balm set is proof that Disney can add sparkle to every part of your life. For their anniversary, Disney has partnered up with Mad Beauty to bring us a new range of make-up and accessories. This includes wash bags, face masks and, of course, this lip balm set, which has tubes displaying four of Disney's best characters: Mickey, Minnie, Tinkerbell and Pooh.

Buy Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Lip Balm Set for £12.99 at Truffle Shuffle

Disney100: Bangle Bracelet

The Bradford Exchange

This bangle is another unique piece of jewellery specially designed to celebrate the Disney centenary. The bracelet is platinum-plated brass and features 35 "stamps" of original artwork from Disney's films. It also features the date the Walt Disney company was first launched and has a commemorative engraving on the inside.

Buy Disney100: Bangle Bracelet for £139.96 at The Bradford Exchange

