With it's endless line-up of Oscar-worthy outfits, from retro dresses to astronaut suits, we're probably going to be riding this Barbiecore rocket for a long time.

So, we've answered your prayers by putting together this list of the best Barbie outfit ideas.

In this list you can expect to see everything, from items worn in the actual movie to clothes that have just been inspired by Barbie-mania. And, yes, almost everything is pink.

These clothes can be used for relaxing at home, wearing to special occasions, or even for going to sporting events. Plus, if you're looking for some early Halloween inspiration, we've got you covered.

We've also included a range of prices, because everyone should be able to look like Barbie. So without further ado, here are the best Barbie outfit ideas on sale now.

Still not seen Barbie yet? You can find out how to watch Barbie and Oppenheimer for half price. Plus, take a look at the best Barbie movie dolls.

Best Barbie outfit ideas at a glance:

I am Kenough hoodie, from £20.29

Barbie Impala Lightspeed in-line roller skates, £180

Barbie x Vintage One Piece Black & White Bathing Suit, £82.99

Barbie Printed Baby Tee, £8

Barbie Badge Rib Bandeau Mini Dress, £15

Barbie Classic Clog Croc, £49.99

Barbie iPhone case with mirror, £19.20

Barbie Oversized Cargo Joggers, £30

ALDO Barbie stessy heeled shoes in clear fuchsia, £80

Buy Barbie MOTO Long Sleeve Shirt, £18

Barbie Better Together T-Shirt, £15

Barbie x Hello Kitty Shirt and Trouser Pyjama Set, £32

Nyx Pmu Barbie Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream, £7.50

Barbie x Kitsch Pink Satin Hair Scrunchies, £10.80

Best Barbie outfit ideas 2023

I am Kenough hoodie

Jasminedpr shop/ Etsy

If there's one message to take away from the Barbie movie, it's you are Kenough. Throughout the film, Ryan Gosling's journey from jilted lover who only smiles when Barbie looks at him, to a liberated man is hilarious, heart-warming, and oddly poignant. Now, it's time for you to discover your own Kenergy with this 'I am Kenough' hoodie. Available at several independent retailers on Etsy, you'll soon realise you're more than just Ken.

Buy I am Kenough hoodie from £20.29 at Etsy

Barbie Impala Lightspeed in-line roller skates

Selfridges

You will be able to go literally nowhere without these Impala roller skates, as worn in the movie by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Available now at Selfridges, these bright yellow skates are exactly what you need to roll down Malibu beach.

Buy Barbie Impala Lightspeed in-line roller skates for £180 at Selfridges

Barbie x Vintage One Piece Black & White Bathing Suit

Fun.com

Fancy dressing like the original Barbie? Well, this black and white swimming costume would make an awesome Halloween costume as it perfectly matches the look of the first-ever Barbie doll. Complete with vintage sunglasses, this costume is going to fly off the shelves come October, so you might as well buy it now.

Buy Barbie x Vintage One Piece Black & White Bathing Suit for £82.99 at Fun.com

Barbie Printed Baby Tee

Debenhams/Boohoo

It's simple but classic. This white T-Shirt is the best way to show you've seen and loved the Barbie movie. Featuring the Barbie logo in baby pink, this tee will go with anything.

Buy Barbie Printed Baby Tee for £8 at Debenhams

Barbie Badge Rib Bandeau Mini Dress

Boohoo

Come on Barbie let's go party! In this Bandeau Mini Dress, you'll be ready to dance the night away.

Buy Barbie Badge Rib Bandeau Mini Dress for £15 at Boohoo

Barbie Classic Clog Crocs

Crocs

Is there anything more 2000's than this pair of Barbie Crocs? These beauties are available in electric and baby pink, with eight Jibbitz charms, including the Barbie logo, roller-skates and sparkly sunglasses. Wear them to the beach, round the garden or at a party and you're sure to be looking and feeling your best.

More like this

Buy Barbie Classic Clog Crocs for £49.99 at Crocs

Barbie iPhone case with mirror

ASOS Barbie iPhone case with mirror £24

This isn't your average iPhone case. The Barbie iPhone case also functions as a mirror, so you can check your notifications and your face at the same time. Now available at ASOS, this case fits for iPhones 11/XR/12/12Pro/13 and 13ProMax.

Buy Barbie iPhone case with mirror for £19.20 at ASOS

Barbie Oversized Cargo Trousers

Boohoo

Barbie may not need pockets but we definitely do. These cargo joggers from Boohoo are both gorgeous and useful, with at least five pockets and a drawstring to adjust the waist. Available to shop in sizes 6-28, these trousers are sure to become your ultimate comfort clothes.

Buy Barbie Oversized Cargo Joggers for £30 at Boohoo

ALDO Barbie stessy heeled shoes in clear fuchsia

ASOS ALDO Barbie stessy heeled shoes £110

In the human world we may have FLAT FEET (gasp!), but that doesn't mean we can't rock a pair of high heels when we need to. Take these jewelled fuchsia shoes from ASOS. As soon as you strap these on, you'll feel ready for anything... except maybe running.

Buy ALDO Barbie stessy heeled shoes in clear fuchsia for £88 at ASOS

Barbie MOTO Long Sleeve Shirt

Boohoo

This Barbie is a Formula One driver.

While in the real world we're seeing Max Verstappen win race after race in the F1 season, in BarbieLand you just know there's a hot pink Grand Prix going on. So, why not dress for the occasion with this MOTO racing shirt from Boohoo? You'll be the most fabulous petrolhead at the racecourse.

Buy Barbie MOTO Long Sleeve Shirt for £18 at Boohoo

Barbie Better Together T-Shirt

Asda

One of the key messages of Barbie is that women should always look out for each other, which is why you need this 'Better Together' Barbie T-shirt. Available to buy now at Asda, this shirt should remind you and the people around of the importance of being supportive.

Buy Barbie Better Together T-Shirt for £15 at Asda

Barbie x Hello Kitty Shirt and Trouser Pyjama Set

ASOS DESIGN Barbie x Hello Kitty pyjama set £40

Every night is girl's night when you're wearing these pyjamas from ASOS. This shirt and trouser set features the Barbie logo and Hello Kitty, meaning you're getting two icons for the price of one!

Buy Barbie x Hello Kitty Shirt and Trouser Pyjama Set for £32 at ASOS

Nyx Barbie Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream

Superdrug

Barbie has partnered up with Nyx to bring out a new line of makeup, including this matte lip cream. Available in 'Dreamhouse Pink' and 'Perfect Day Pink,' this lip gloss is vegan, cruelty-free, and will go perfectly with your smile.

Buy Nyx Barbie Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream for £7.50 at Superdrug

Barbie x Kitsch Pink Satin Hair Scrunchies

ASOS Barbie x Kitsch Pink Satin Hair Scrunchies £13.50

If hot pink clothes aren't really your style, then you can still add a bit of sparkle to your outfit with these pink satin hair scrunchies from ASOS. With rhinestones and gingham galore, they're the perfect accessory to any ensemble.

Buy Barbie x Kitsch Pink Satin Hair Scrunchies for £10.80 at ASOS

