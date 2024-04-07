Radio Times TV 100 – the full list
Who changed the entertainment landscape more than anyone in the past 12 months?
There have been some huge developments in the world of television over the past year, and some truly phenomenal things have been achieved for the medium.
Considering this, it's once again time for Radio Times to put together its annual top 100 list, celebrating those who changed the entertainment landscape for the better over the past 12 months.
Last year, Ncuti Gatwa came out on top of the list, and in the year since he has gone on to debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who and star in the highest-grossing film of 2023, Barbie.
We have teamed up with industry experts and executives from across the TV landscape to pull together this year's list, which highlights some incredible work.
Read on to find out the winner of the Radio Times TV 100, and who else made the full list.
Radio Times TV 100 - the full list
1. Mr Bates vs The Post Office - ensemble
"We couldn't be more proud of the continued success of Mr Bates vs The Post Office. It's ITV's biggest drama since records began, over 20 years ago, and so to top Radio Times' TV 100 list is yet another fantastic milestone. The drama has now been watched by over 14 million viewers since its launch, only three months ago. So I think it's safe to say that this epic ensemble cast (the first ensemble to ever top this list, I'm told!) undoubtedly represents the most important TV talent of the past year. Congratulations to all!" - Kevin Lygo, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment ITV
2. Kieran Culkin
"Kieran Culkin, quite rightly, took awards season by storm for his performance as Roman Roy in the fourth and final season of Succession. Over the course of its acclaimed run, Kieran not only brought the laughs as arguably the funniest of the Roy siblings, but he also left you feeling sympathetic for this multi-faceted character who is ultimately just seeking his father's approval." - Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK and Ireland
3. Sarah Lancashire
"Sarah Lancashire is one of the most remarkable talents of our age. A multi-award-winning actress who commands every scene, she has an incredible depth and range that means you just can't take your eyes off her. Her phenomenal performance as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley mesmerised audiences from the start. In the unmissable final series, viewers were transported right back just like it was yesterday as we were reunited with our hero. She's a complicated, straight-talking charismatic character with an enormous heart. Grandmother, sister and policewoman, Cawood is so believable and empathetic. Audiences felt every moment and went on that emotional rollercoaster with her every step of the way." - Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, BBC TV and Radio
4. Bella Ramsey
"The Last of Us was a truly infectious series that captured audiences across both sides of the Atlantic. Bella had the daunting task of making a much-loved character their own and they more than delivered. Showcasing their versatility on screen, Bella most recently made waves in BBC's Time, and we eagerly await the much-anticipated second series of The Last of Us here at Sky." - Zai Bennett
5. Ncuti Gatwa
"Since topping this list last year, Ncuti has exploded on to our screens and very quickly established himself as our incredible new Doctor. His performance is electrifying. You just want to spend time with him on his wild adventures in space and time. The new series is going to be unmissable." - Charlotte Moore
6. Sally Wainwright
"Sally Wainwright is a genius, a multi-award-winning writer lauded for creating strong and complex female characters; combining humour with authentic dialogue and so often shining a light on Yorkshire. Her genre-defining crime drama Happy Valley came after an agonising seven-year wait and became the biggest drama of 2023. The sensational final series was an emotional rollercoaster that gripped the nation. Visceral, emotional and provocative from beginning to end, viewers were on tenterhooks, begging for more. There's no other TV drama like Happy Valley – it's a show we'll be talking about for decades to come. It's seminal, it pushed boundaries with an unrelenting ambition and quality that completely changed the landscape of crime drama." - Charlotte Moore
7. Claudia Winkleman
"Where to begin with Claudia Winkleman? How about her unparalleled contributions to the world of television and broadcasting. As a consummate broadcaster, Claudia has consistently captivated audiences with her wit, charm, and genuine passion for popular entertainment and the people that make it, on and off camera. Her versatility is evident across a wide spectrum of shows, from the iconic Strictly Come Dancing via her much loved Radio 2 show to The Piano and mega hit The Traitors. Winkleman's delightful on-screen presence, coupled with her adept interviewing skills, cunning self deprecation and ability to connect with viewers, have made her an indispensable figure on British television. Her influence extends beyond the screen, as she has become a cultural icon celebrated for her distinctive style, unmistakable flair and that fringe, which covers up a razor sharp mind, deep intellect and love of an afternoon nap." - Kenton Allen, Chief Executive, Big Talk Productions
"Claudia is someone I love watching on telly. A natural presenter who, with a twinkle in her eye, delivers warmth and humour in abundance but can also dial up drama and emotion. One minute you’ll be laughing, the next you’ll be crying. She is just class! Her traitor's performance is as iconic as her fringe." - Charlie Irwin, CEO of Thames, a Fremantle label
8. Ayo Edebiri
"Ayo Edebiri is one of the most exciting comedic actor/writers of her generation. In the last couple of years, not only has she stolen the show in two movies (Theater Camp and Bottoms) but audiences were captivated by her dazzling performance as sous chef Sydney in The Bear. The series shows her going toe to toe with her troubled boss played by Jeremy Allen White. With wit and heartbreaking solemnity she is completely spellbinding." - Dame Pippa Harris, Neal Street Productions, Co-Founder
9. Jesse Armstrong
"To say Jesse Armstrong has made an impact on the TV landscape would be an understatement. Succession can only be described as a masterpiece with Jesse at the helm. The multiple awards, including four Primetime Emmy wins for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, is proof enough. I can't wait to see what Jesse puts his pen to next." - Zai Bennett
10. Hannah Waddingham
"Hannah Waddingham has been popping up on British screens for years, but it finally feels that, thanks to Ted Lasso, she is getting her due. A hugely charismatic, funny and soulful presence, it's no wonder that off the back of her role in the show, she has picked up jobs such as starring in ITV's Tom Jones and, of course, presenting the Eurovision Song Contest. For a series like Ted Lasso which is full of heart, and which centres around Jason Sudeikis's loveable puppy dog of a man, Waddingham's Rebecca still manages to stand out as the real emotional core, while also getting some cracking one-liners. If Apple TV+ were wanting to play in this world again following Sudeikis's apparent departure, as has been rumoured, then there is surely no one better to pick up the torch and lead the next iteration of the football comedy-drama than Waddingham." - James Hibbs, Drama Writer, RadioTimes.com
11. Chris Clenshaw
"Chris Clenshaw is, quite simply, a master of soap. His passion and enthusiasm for the genre is infectious and he's turned EastEnders back into appointment viewing which culminated in the lengthy 'Six' storyline that hit a magnificent crescendo on Christmas Day. Chris has proven soaps are not to be looked down upon and have more relevance than ever in today's viewing habits." - Helen Daly, Associate Editor, RadioTimes.com
12. The Traitors cast
"Landing at the tail-end of 2022, the first outing for The Traitors turned out to be the biggest surprise hit of the year, with buzz around the series reaching fever-pitch as the final thrilling episodes aired just before Christmas. Surely it'd be impossible for a follow-up to replicate the same levels of excitement? Somehow, 2024's sequel not only matched but surpassed its predecessor in terms of feverish audience obsession. If they'd fumbled the casting, it could've been a disaster – The Traitors lives or dies on the chemistry of its contestants – but the new episodes saw another fantastic set of diverse personalities lured to that Scottish castle. Machiavellian mastermind Paul. Jazatha Christie. Baby-faced traitor Harry. Diane! They and their cohorts ensured that this was unmissable, appointment-to-view television all over again." - Morgan Jeffery, Executive Editor RadioTimes.com
13. Pedro Pascal
"2023 was undoubtedly the year of Pedro Pascal. The recognition is thoroughly deserved as he first gained our notice as Oberyn Martell in a little show called Game of Thrones and his star exploded as Joel in The Last of Us. I'm sure his success will continue into 2024 with the Gladiator sequel next, and Marvel's Fantastic Four on the horizon." - Zai Bennett
14. Millie Gibson
"From the moment she started filming Doctor Who, everyone knew what an exceptional talent Millie Gibson is, she can play every emotion from humour to vulnerability. The audience fell in love with her instantly when she first appeared on Christmas Day and I can honestly say this is only the start for what is in store for Ruby Sunday. For someone so young, Millie's future is looking very bright and I am thrilled she is such a key part to the Whoniverse." - Charlotte Moore
15. David Tennant
"David Tennant was already a completely beloved member of British acting royalty – but it was his return to Doctor Who as part of the 60th anniversary specials that fully secured his status as a national treasure. From drama to comedy to space travel and now a gameshow, it seems there's nothing he can't turn his hand to while still having an absolute laugh along the way. Truly, it's David Tennant's world and we're just living in it." - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor, RadioTimes.com
16. Gary Lineker
"Few presenters have set the national news agenda as much as Gary Lineker, whose compassionate social media posts on topical issues opened up fiery discussions about the limitations placed on BBC employees and freelancers in the name of impartiality. As with many football stars, Gary often captures the nation's mood more than most commentators – or the majority of politicians, for that matter. Lineker's status as the Beeb's biggest paid star is a perennial talking point. Still, it never feels more justified than when his statements help to capture the zeitgeist of the nation or when he inspires swathes of solidarity – not just his supportive co-workers but the general public at large. Gary, never change." - Lewis Knight, Trends Editor, RadioTimes.com
17. Harlan Coben
"Harlan is a powerhouse of story and invention. His mind is always five steps ahead of everyone with new ideas. He always wants to entertain and surprise an audience in the freshest possible ways." - Nicola Shindler, Executive Producer/Chief Executive of Quay Street Productions
18. Paul O'Grady
"Paul O’Grady was nothing short of a broadcasting legend. At ITV we had the privilege of working with him over many, many years – both as his hilarious alter ego Lily Savage and as animal lover Paul himself – culminating in the much-loved For the Love of Dogs, which continues to be such a special programme for so many." - Kevin Lygo
19. Elizabeth Debicki
"Elizabeth's an amazing actress but her performance in The Crown was truly outstanding. She embodied the character, spirit and soul of Diana incredibly and is finally receiving the recognition she deserves. I can't wait to see what she does next." - Charlie Irwin
20. Ali Wong & Steven Yeun
"Ali Wong and Steven Yeun burst onto our screens last year in the multi-award-winning comedy-drama Beef. From their first clash in a road rage incident, audiences were hooked by their escalating, tempestuous feud. Both actors demonstrated not only superb versatility – by turns hilarious, then heartbreaking – they also portrayed two utterly credible characters, who held our sympathy throughout despite behaving appallingly." - Dame Pippa Harris
21. Jeremy Allen White
22. Michelle Keegan
23. India Ria Amarteifio
24. Danielle Harold
25. AJ Odudu & Will Best
26. Lenny Rush
27. Russell T Davies
28. Lee Mack
29. Vinette Robinson
SPOTLIGHT ON... 30. Thomas Brodie-Sangster
"We're so proud of Thomas and the energy he brought to our Australian local original, The Artful Dodger. He is a force of nature on set, bringing to life everything that you'd expect from Dodge. You couldn't ask for more." - Diego Londono, Executive Vice President, Media Networks & Content (Europe & Africa) at The Walt Disney Company
31. James Norton
32. Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin
SPOTLIGHT ON... 33. Danny Brocklehurst
"Danny is a brilliant writer because he writes such real and grounded characters but is always trying to push the stories and situations they find themselves in to be as entertaining as possible. He also combines dark truths with very funny humour in a way which isn't at all easy but feels totally natural." - Nicola Shindler
34. Maya Jama
35. Ashley Walters & Kane Robinson
36. Nicola Shindler
37. Bobby Brazier
38. Rosie Jones
39. Stephen Lambert
40. Jane Tranter
41. Michael Sheen
42. Sarah Snook
SPOTLIGHT ON... 43. George Kay
"George Kay had (another) golden year - delivering his fresh and devastating take on the Yorkshire Ripper story with The Long Shadow, giving us the final chapter of the magnificent Lupin and entertaining the world with the absurdly thrilling Hjack. His range is HUGE!" - Damien Timmer, Chief Creative Officer, Mammoth Screen
44. Steve Pemberton & Reece Shearsmith
45. Ruth Wilson
46. Eiichiro Oda
47. Alison Hammond
48. David Beckham
49. Meryl Streep
50. Ghosts cast
51. Kim Kardashian
52. Kirsty Young
53. David Holmes
54. Jeremy Strong
55. Iain MacLeod
56. Ellie Simmonds
57. Jonathan Bailey
58. Alice Oseman
59. Luke Littler
SPOTLIGHT ON... 60. Spencer Matthews
"Spencer has had an extraordinary year and growing up on screen, not least choosing to share his journey to find his late brother Michael through a powerful documentary; being incredibly open about how he's navigated loss and grief in the process and inspiring others. We know the future is bright for Spencer." - Sean Doyle, Director, Unscripted, Disney+, EMEA
61. Sarah Phelps
SPOTLIGHT ON... 62. Idris Elba
"Idris is an icon. I own his Idris-designed pea coat and love the music he produces. His portrayal of Stringer Bell in The Wire left an indelible mark, and his global stardom continues to rise with roles in Luther and the Marvel franchise. Despite his fame, he remains effortlessly cool and approachable. When he agreed to participate in a sketch for Sport Relief, it was a thrill. On set, he brought his trademark charm and humour, making the experience unforgettable. Idris Elba can truly make your day, on-screen and off it." - Sir Lenny Henry, Founder, Esmerelda Productions
63. John Corbett
64. Niamh Algar
65. Jodie Whittaker
66. Issa Lopez
67. Bob Mortimer & Paul Whitehouse
68. Eanna Hardwicke
69. Gary Oldman
SPOTLIGHT ON... 70. Adeel Akhtar
"Nothing gives more pleasure than seeing a wonderful talent shine bright – and Adeel is exactly that. Not only is he one of the kindest men in the business but he's an actor with unparalleled versatility, range and depth. From his comedic brilliance in Four Lions to his moving and haunting performances in Murdered by My Father, Sherwood and beyond, he remains a joy to watch in everything he does. A testament to his immense craft is that he has transcended the usual roles offered to Asian men of a certain age, and is instead standing shoulder to shoulder with the best of his generation." - Jon Sen, Joint Managing Director, Esmerelda Productions
71. Matthew Macfadyen
72. Danni Minogue
73. Issa Rae
74. Heidi Thomas
75. Jack Thorne
76. Stephen Fry
77. Emma Mackey
78. Jack & Harry Williams
79. Brian Cox (actor)
80. Bre Tiesi
81. The Gladiators
82. Tom Edge
83. Natasha Lyonne
84. Stephen Graham
85. Sam Reid
86. Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson
87. Rebecca Ferguson
88. Mawaan Rizwan
89. Mary Earps
90. Suranne Jones
91. Ashley Jensen
92. Aneurin Barnard
93. Kris Marshall
94. Ellie Leach
95. Sinéad Keenan
96. Yūki Kaji & Bryce Papenbrook
97. Elizabeth Olsen
98. Alan Carr
99. Jill Scott
100. Romesh Ranganathan
Full list of contributors:
- Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, BBC TV and Radio
- Dame Pippa Harris, Neal Street Productions, Co-Founder
- Damien Timmer, Chief Creative Officer, Mammoth Screen
- Kenton Allen, Chief Executive, Big Talk Productions
- Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK and Ireland
- Nicola Shindler, Executive Producer/Chief Executive of Quay Street Productions
- Mark Linsey, President of Scripted, BBC Studios
- Kevin Lygo, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment ITV
- Kate Harwood, Managing Director, Euston Films
- Charlie Irwin, CEO of Thames, a Fremantle label
- Sir Lenny Henry and Jon Sen, Esmerelda Productions
- Disney+
- Hat Trick Productions
