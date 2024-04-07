Last year, Ncuti Gatwa came out on top of the list, and in the year since he has gone on to debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who and star in the highest-grossing film of 2023, Barbie.

We have teamed up with industry experts and executives from across the TV landscape to pull together this year's list, which highlights some incredible work.

Read on to find out the winner of the Radio Times TV 100, and who else made the full list.

Radio Times TV 100 - the full list

1. Mr Bates vs The Post Office - ensemble

The cast of ITV's Mr Bates vs The Post Office. ITV Studios/ITV

"We couldn't be more proud of the continued success of Mr Bates vs The Post Office. It's ITV's biggest drama since records began, over 20 years ago, and so to top Radio Times' TV 100 list is yet another fantastic milestone. The drama has now been watched by over 14 million viewers since its launch, only three months ago. So I think it's safe to say that this epic ensemble cast (the first ensemble to ever top this list, I'm told!) undoubtedly represents the most important TV talent of the past year. Congratulations to all!" - Kevin Lygo, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment ITV

2. Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin. Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

"Kieran Culkin, quite rightly, took awards season by storm for his performance as Roman Roy in the fourth and final season of Succession. Over the course of its acclaimed run, Kieran not only brought the laughs as arguably the funniest of the Roy siblings, but he also left you feeling sympathetic for this multi-faceted character who is ultimately just seeking his father's approval." - Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK and Ireland

3. Sarah Lancashire

Sarah Lancashire. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

"Sarah Lancashire is one of the most remarkable talents of our age. A multi-award-winning actress who commands every scene, she has an incredible depth and range that means you just can't take your eyes off her. Her phenomenal performance as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley mesmerised audiences from the start. In the unmissable final series, viewers were transported right back just like it was yesterday as we were reunited with our hero. She's a complicated, straight-talking charismatic character with an enormous heart. Grandmother, sister and policewoman, Cawood is so believable and empathetic. Audiences felt every moment and went on that emotional rollercoaster with her every step of the way." - Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, BBC TV and Radio

4. Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

"The Last of Us was a truly infectious series that captured audiences across both sides of the Atlantic. Bella had the daunting task of making a much-loved character their own and they more than delivered. Showcasing their versatility on screen, Bella most recently made waves in BBC's Time, and we eagerly await the much-anticipated second series of The Last of Us here at Sky." - Zai Bennett

5. Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa. Karwai Tang/WireImage

"Since topping this list last year, Ncuti has exploded on to our screens and very quickly established himself as our incredible new Doctor. His performance is electrifying. You just want to spend time with him on his wild adventures in space and time. The new series is going to be unmissable." - Charlotte Moore

6. Sally Wainwright

Sally Wainwright. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

"Sally Wainwright is a genius, a multi-award-winning writer lauded for creating strong and complex female characters; combining humour with authentic dialogue and so often shining a light on Yorkshire. Her genre-defining crime drama Happy Valley came after an agonising seven-year wait and became the biggest drama of 2023. The sensational final series was an emotional rollercoaster that gripped the nation. Visceral, emotional and provocative from beginning to end, viewers were on tenterhooks, begging for more. There's no other TV drama like Happy Valley – it's a show we'll be talking about for decades to come. It's seminal, it pushed boundaries with an unrelenting ambition and quality that completely changed the landscape of crime drama." - Charlotte Moore

7. Claudia Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza

"Where to begin with Claudia Winkleman? How about her unparalleled contributions to the world of television and broadcasting. As a consummate broadcaster, Claudia has consistently captivated audiences with her wit, charm, and genuine passion for popular entertainment and the people that make it, on and off camera. Her versatility is evident across a wide spectrum of shows, from the iconic Strictly Come Dancing via her much loved Radio 2 show to The Piano and mega hit The Traitors. Winkleman's delightful on-screen presence, coupled with her adept interviewing skills, cunning self deprecation and ability to connect with viewers, have made her an indispensable figure on British television. Her influence extends beyond the screen, as she has become a cultural icon celebrated for her distinctive style, unmistakable flair and that fringe, which covers up a razor sharp mind, deep intellect and love of an afternoon nap." - Kenton Allen, Chief Executive, Big Talk Productions

"Claudia is someone I love watching on telly. A natural presenter who, with a twinkle in her eye, delivers warmth and humour in abundance but can also dial up drama and emotion. One minute you’ll be laughing, the next you’ll be crying. She is just class! Her traitor's performance is as iconic as her fringe." - Charlie Irwin, CEO of Thames, a Fremantle label

8. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"Ayo Edebiri is one of the most exciting comedic actor/writers of her generation. In the last couple of years, not only has she stolen the show in two movies (Theater Camp and Bottoms) but audiences were captivated by her dazzling performance as sous chef Sydney in The Bear. The series shows her going toe to toe with her troubled boss played by Jeremy Allen White. With wit and heartbreaking solemnity she is completely spellbinding." - Dame Pippa Harris, Neal Street Productions, Co-Founder

9. Jesse Armstrong

Jesse Armstrong. Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

"To say Jesse Armstrong has made an impact on the TV landscape would be an understatement. Succession can only be described as a masterpiece with Jesse at the helm. The multiple awards, including four Primetime Emmy wins for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, is proof enough. I can't wait to see what Jesse puts his pen to next." - Zai Bennett

10. Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham Amy Sussman/WireImage

"Hannah Waddingham has been popping up on British screens for years, but it finally feels that, thanks to Ted Lasso, she is getting her due. A hugely charismatic, funny and soulful presence, it's no wonder that off the back of her role in the show, she has picked up jobs such as starring in ITV's Tom Jones and, of course, presenting the Eurovision Song Contest. For a series like Ted Lasso which is full of heart, and which centres around Jason Sudeikis's loveable puppy dog of a man, Waddingham's Rebecca still manages to stand out as the real emotional core, while also getting some cracking one-liners. If Apple TV+ were wanting to play in this world again following Sudeikis's apparent departure, as has been rumoured, then there is surely no one better to pick up the torch and lead the next iteration of the football comedy-drama than Waddingham." - James Hibbs, Drama Writer, RadioTimes.com

11. Chris Clenshaw

Chris Clenshaw. BBC

"Chris Clenshaw is, quite simply, a master of soap. His passion and enthusiasm for the genre is infectious and he's turned EastEnders back into appointment viewing which culminated in the lengthy 'Six' storyline that hit a magnificent crescendo on Christmas Day. Chris has proven soaps are not to be looked down upon and have more relevance than ever in today's viewing habits." - Helen Daly, Associate Editor, RadioTimes.com

12. The Traitors cast

The Traitors season 2 cast. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

"Landing at the tail-end of 2022, the first outing for The Traitors turned out to be the biggest surprise hit of the year, with buzz around the series reaching fever-pitch as the final thrilling episodes aired just before Christmas. Surely it'd be impossible for a follow-up to replicate the same levels of excitement? Somehow, 2024's sequel not only matched but surpassed its predecessor in terms of feverish audience obsession. If they'd fumbled the casting, it could've been a disaster – The Traitors lives or dies on the chemistry of its contestants – but the new episodes saw another fantastic set of diverse personalities lured to that Scottish castle. Machiavellian mastermind Paul. Jazatha Christie. Baby-faced traitor Harry. Diane! They and their cohorts ensured that this was unmissable, appointment-to-view television all over again." - Morgan Jeffery, Executive Editor RadioTimes.com

13. Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"2023 was undoubtedly the year of Pedro Pascal. The recognition is thoroughly deserved as he first gained our notice as Oberyn Martell in a little show called Game of Thrones and his star exploded as Joel in The Last of Us. I'm sure his success will continue into 2024 with the Gladiator sequel next, and Marvel's Fantastic Four on the horizon." - Zai Bennett

14. Millie Gibson

Millie Gibson. Yoshitaka Kono for Radio Times

"From the moment she started filming Doctor Who, everyone knew what an exceptional talent Millie Gibson is, she can play every emotion from humour to vulnerability. The audience fell in love with her instantly when she first appeared on Christmas Day and I can honestly say this is only the start for what is in store for Ruby Sunday. For someone so young, Millie's future is looking very bright and I am thrilled she is such a key part to the Whoniverse." - Charlotte Moore

15. David Tennant

David Tennant. Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images

"David Tennant was already a completely beloved member of British acting royalty – but it was his return to Doctor Who as part of the 60th anniversary specials that fully secured his status as a national treasure. From drama to comedy to space travel and now a gameshow, it seems there's nothing he can't turn his hand to while still having an absolute laugh along the way. Truly, it's David Tennant's world and we're just living in it." - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor, RadioTimes.com

16. Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker on Match of the Day. BBC

"Few presenters have set the national news agenda as much as Gary Lineker, whose compassionate social media posts on topical issues opened up fiery discussions about the limitations placed on BBC employees and freelancers in the name of impartiality. As with many football stars, Gary often captures the nation's mood more than most commentators – or the majority of politicians, for that matter. Lineker's status as the Beeb's biggest paid star is a perennial talking point. Still, it never feels more justified than when his statements help to capture the zeitgeist of the nation or when he inspires swathes of solidarity – not just his supportive co-workers but the general public at large. Gary, never change." - Lewis Knight, Trends Editor, RadioTimes.com

17. Harlan Coben

Harlan Coben. Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

"Harlan is a powerhouse of story and invention. His mind is always five steps ahead of everyone with new ideas. He always wants to entertain and surprise an audience in the freshest possible ways." - Nicola Shindler, Executive Producer/Chief Executive of Quay Street Productions

18. Paul O'Grady

Paul O'Grady. Jon Furniss/WireImage

"Paul O’Grady was nothing short of a broadcasting legend. At ITV we had the privilege of working with him over many, many years – both as his hilarious alter ego Lily Savage and as animal lover Paul himself – culminating in the much-loved For the Love of Dogs, which continues to be such a special programme for so many." - Kevin Lygo

19. Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki. Robin L Marshall/WireImage

"Elizabeth's an amazing actress but her performance in The Crown was truly outstanding. She embodied the character, spirit and soul of Diana incredibly and is finally receiving the recognition she deserves. I can't wait to see what she does next." - Charlie Irwin

20. Ali Wong & Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

"Ali Wong and Steven Yeun burst onto our screens last year in the multi-award-winning comedy-drama Beef. From their first clash in a road rage incident, audiences were hooked by their escalating, tempestuous feud. Both actors demonstrated not only superb versatility – by turns hilarious, then heartbreaking – they also portrayed two utterly credible characters, who held our sympathy throughout despite behaving appallingly." - Dame Pippa Harris

21. Jeremy Allen White

22. Michelle Keegan

23. India Ria Amarteifio

24. Danielle Harold

25. AJ Odudu & Will Best

26. Lenny Rush

27. Russell T Davies

28. Lee Mack

29. Vinette Robinson

SPOTLIGHT ON... 30. Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

"We're so proud of Thomas and the energy he brought to our Australian local original, The Artful Dodger. He is a force of nature on set, bringing to life everything that you'd expect from Dodge. You couldn't ask for more." - Diego Londono, Executive Vice President, Media Networks & Content (Europe & Africa) at The Walt Disney Company

31. James Norton

32. Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin

SPOTLIGHT ON... 33. Danny Brocklehurst

Danny Brocklehurst. Getty

"Danny is a brilliant writer because he writes such real and grounded characters but is always trying to push the stories and situations they find themselves in to be as entertaining as possible. He also combines dark truths with very funny humour in a way which isn't at all easy but feels totally natural." - Nicola Shindler

34. Maya Jama

35. Ashley Walters & Kane Robinson

36. Nicola Shindler

37. Bobby Brazier

38. Rosie Jones

39. Stephen Lambert

40. Jane Tranter

41. Michael Sheen

42. Sarah Snook

SPOTLIGHT ON... 43. George Kay

George Kay. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

"George Kay had (another) golden year - delivering his fresh and devastating take on the Yorkshire Ripper story with The Long Shadow, giving us the final chapter of the magnificent Lupin and entertaining the world with the absurdly thrilling Hjack. His range is HUGE!" - Damien Timmer, Chief Creative Officer, Mammoth Screen

44. Steve Pemberton & Reece Shearsmith

45. Ruth Wilson

46. Eiichiro Oda

47. Alison Hammond

48. David Beckham

49. Meryl Streep

50. Ghosts cast

51. Kim Kardashian

52. Kirsty Young

53. David Holmes

54. Jeremy Strong

55. Iain MacLeod

56. Ellie Simmonds

57. Jonathan Bailey

58. Alice Oseman

59. Luke Littler

SPOTLIGHT ON... 60. Spencer Matthews

Spencer Matthews in Finding Michael. Disney Plus/Twitter

"Spencer has had an extraordinary year and growing up on screen, not least choosing to share his journey to find his late brother Michael through a powerful documentary; being incredibly open about how he's navigated loss and grief in the process and inspiring others. We know the future is bright for Spencer." - Sean Doyle, Director, Unscripted, Disney+, EMEA

61. Sarah Phelps

SPOTLIGHT ON... 62. Idris Elba

Idris Elba in Hijack. Apple TV+

"Idris is an icon. I own his Idris-designed pea coat and love the music he produces. His portrayal of Stringer Bell in The Wire left an indelible mark, and his global stardom continues to rise with roles in Luther and the Marvel franchise. Despite his fame, he remains effortlessly cool and approachable. When he agreed to participate in a sketch for Sport Relief, it was a thrill. On set, he brought his trademark charm and humour, making the experience unforgettable. Idris Elba can truly make your day, on-screen and off it." - Sir Lenny Henry, Founder, Esmerelda Productions

63. John Corbett

64. Niamh Algar

65. Jodie Whittaker

66. Issa Lopez

67. Bob Mortimer & Paul Whitehouse

68. Eanna Hardwicke

69. Gary Oldman

SPOTLIGHT ON... 70. Adeel Akhtar

Adeel Akhtar. Antony Jones/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

"Nothing gives more pleasure than seeing a wonderful talent shine bright – and Adeel is exactly that. Not only is he one of the kindest men in the business but he's an actor with unparalleled versatility, range and depth. From his comedic brilliance in Four Lions to his moving and haunting performances in Murdered by My Father, Sherwood and beyond, he remains a joy to watch in everything he does. A testament to his immense craft is that he has transcended the usual roles offered to Asian men of a certain age, and is instead standing shoulder to shoulder with the best of his generation." - Jon Sen, Joint Managing Director, Esmerelda Productions

71. Matthew Macfadyen

72. Danni Minogue

73. Issa Rae

74. Heidi Thomas

75. Jack Thorne

76. Stephen Fry

77. Emma Mackey

78. Jack & Harry Williams

79. Brian Cox (actor)

80. Bre Tiesi

81. The Gladiators

82. Tom Edge

83. Natasha Lyonne

84. Stephen Graham

85. Sam Reid

86. Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson

87. Rebecca Ferguson

88. Mawaan Rizwan

89. Mary Earps

90. Suranne Jones

91. Ashley Jensen

92. Aneurin Barnard

93. Kris Marshall

94. Ellie Leach

95. Sinéad Keenan

96. Yūki Kaji & Bryce Papenbrook

97. Elizabeth Olsen

98. Alan Carr

99. Jill Scott

100. Romesh Ranganathan

Full list of contributors:

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, BBC TV and Radio

Dame Pippa Harris, Neal Street Productions, Co-Founder

Damien Timmer, Chief Creative Officer, Mammoth Screen

Kenton Allen, Chief Executive, Big Talk Productions

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK and Ireland

Nicola Shindler, Executive Producer/Chief Executive of Quay Street Productions

Mark Linsey, President of Scripted, BBC Studios

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment ITV

Kate Harwood, Managing Director, Euston Films

Charlie Irwin, CEO of Thames, a Fremantle label

Sir Lenny Henry and Jon Sen, Esmerelda Productions

Disney+

Hat Trick Productions

