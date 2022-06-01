Best Stranger Things costumes to buy for your next fancy dress party

The series is well-loved for its exploration of the paranormal and a creepy alternative universe called the “Upside Down,” but thanks to the 1980s setting there’s one other aspect that stands out from other shows, and that’s the costumes.

Netflix’s science fiction-infused supernatural horror series Stranger Things is back on our screens with a monstrous fourth season, as Mike, Eleven, Steve and friends continue their battle against mysterious forces in the town of Hawkins.

From Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) pink dress from the very first season to the iconic Scoops Ahoy uniform worn by Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) in the third, there’s a variety of costumes instantly recognisable from the show.

So here’s our pick of the best Stranger Things costumes you can buy right now for adults and children (although we don’t recommend letting younger kids watch the show). Want to read more about the new season? Here’s our guide to the season four episode lengths, plus our in-depth Stranger Things four part one review.

Best Stranger Things costumes at a glance:

Best Stranger Things costumes 2022

Eleven Dress Jacket and Socks, 54.99

This is an iconic outfit worn in the first season by telekinetic lead character Eleven, complete with the jacket and striped skater tube socks. It comes in five adult sizes, available between six and 14. Going to a fancy dress party? Look no further.

Buy Eleven Dress Jacket and Socks for 54.99 at Amazon

Robin Scoops Ahoy Women's Costume, from £19.99

A fan-favourite costume from the third season of Stranger Things. Worn by the character Robin, this Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlour outfit is licensed and consists of a shirt and hat, showing a printed name tag that reads "Robin" on the front.

Buy Scoops Ahoy Costume from £19.99 at HalloweenCostumes

Eleven Mall Dress Multi-Coloured Jumpsuit, £28.99

Seen when Eleven visits a shopping mall in season three, this multi-coloured outfit looks like it has been pulled right from the show. It’s an 80s-style romper that has geometric patterns all over. There are three sizes: extra small, small and medium.

Buy Eleven Mall Multi-Coloured Jumpsuit for £28.99 at Amazon

Jim Hopper Hawaiian Shirt Costume, from £20.99

Sheriff Jim Hopper, a fan favourite Stranger Things character played by David Harbour, is often seen wearing colourful or patterned shirts when not in uniform. If you want to dress up as him, this short sleeve cotton Hawaiian shirt will do the trick.

Buy Jim Hopper Shirt Costume from £20.99 at Amazon

Dustin Fancy Dress Costume, £22.99

If your child wants to dress as a character from the show, this costume of Dustin could be perfect. Consisting of a t-shirt that reads Camp Know Where – identical to the show – the outfit also includes a cap with an attached wig on the back.

Buy Dustin Fancy Dress Costume for £22.99 at Amazon

Scoops Ahoy Steve Adult Costume, £38.99

Worn by the character Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) in the show’s third season, it is likely to be a popular costume for fans. It comes with the shirt and hat, with the sailor's hat from the ice cream shop uniform coming with 'Ahoy' on the front. For best results, why not pair it with the Stranger Things Steve Costume Wig (£23.99).

Buy Scoops Ahoy Steve Costume for £38.99 at HalloweenCostumes

Eleven Punk Costume, from £15.99

Eleven’s punk outfit from the show is recognisable for fans of the second Stranger Things season when the character travels to Chicago. Consisting of a wig, black 2-button jacket and wrist band, all you need to add is some fake blood.

Buy Adult Eleven Punk Costume from £15.99 at HalloweenCostumes

Adult Demogorgon Costume, from £67.99

The Demogorgon is one of the main Stranger Things baddies, and this officially licensed 3D effect costume will leave an impression on everyone at the party. This is a full-body outfit, complete with a chest piece, hood and hand/feet covers.

Buy Adult Demogorgon Costume from £67.99 at HalloweenCostumes

