Best Hocus Pocus Halloween costumes to buy for Halloween 2022

Here, we've done the hard work and taken a look at the best options for dressing up as your favourite Hocus Pocus characters.

If you're excited for Disney's spooky new adventure, Hocus Pocus 2, then it could just make for the perfect costume this Halloween.

But first, a little context. The original Hocus Pocus movie was released in 1993 and tells the story of an unsuspecting teenager living in Salem — the site of world-famous historic witch trials in the 1690's — who accidentally resurrects three evil witches.

Hocus Pocus was a family-friendly comedy with a Halloween-appropriate spookiness to it, but it didn't originally fare well at the box office, losing Disney millions. But there's a twist in the tale.

Since then, it's become a huge cult hit thanks to yearly re-runs at Halloween. It became such a cult classic that Disney is releasing a 2022 remake and it's set to be one of the biggest family films of Halloween 2022.

The three Sanderson sisters - Sarah, Mary and Winifred, or 'Winnie' - all have their own distinct comedic personalities and play off each other in a fun, watchable way that's typically Disney. It's an especially good costume choice for three friends, but even if you're going solo, they're all great options for Halloween season this year.

Best Hocus Pocus costumes at a glance

Best Hocus Pocus costumes to buy in 2022

The RadioTimes.com team has scoured the web to find you the best Hocus Pocus costumes this Halloween.

We've got all the key characters covered and something for every budget.

'Winnie' Hocus Pocus costume

Officially licensed Winifred Sanderson deluxe costume for adults

This deluxe Winnie costume is a little on the expensive side, but it's a sure-fire way to impress your friends at Halloween parties this season.

It's an immediately recognisable dress for anyone who's seen the films, but we'd recommend adding Winnie's signature hair-do as a wig, as unfortunately it's not included in the package.

Officially licensed Winnifred Sanderson deluxe costume for adults| from £145.33 on Amazon

Sarah Hocus Pocus costume

Sarah Sanderson Halloween costume by Wolyzz

If Sarah Sanderson is your favourite witch from Hocus Pocus, then this is the costume for you.

It's a little more affordable than the deluxe costume above, starting at around £40 and delivers that distinctive early modern look with a dash of colour and flare that's perfect for Halloween.

Sarah Sanderson Halloween costume by Wolyzz | from £40.60 on Amazon

Mary Hocus Pocus costume

Officially licensed Mary Sanderson costume for adults

If it's a Mary Sanderson costume you've got your eye on, then look no further!

This costume from Spirit perfectly captures Mary's look from the films. It's officially licensed and includes Mary's dress, vest and apron, but you'll need to grab a wig to complete the look!

Officially licensed Mary Sanderson costume for adults | from £59.81 at Amazon

Mary Sanderson wig from Topcosplay | £32.99 at Amazon

Billy Hocus Pocus costume

Billy Butcherson wig

An officially licensed Billy Butcherson costume is a little harder to find. This is because he doesn't quite have the same cult following as the Sanderson sisters, but pair this wig with some suitable make-up and you could be on to a winner.

More like this

Billy Butcherson wig | £15.99 on Amazon

Kids Hocus Pocus costume

Kids Hocus Pocus costume with cloak

This kids Hocus Pocus Halloween costume is available in three variations, offering all three Sanderson sisters.

Take your pick and this affordable kids costume becomes a simple, straightforward way for your child to become Mary, Winnie, or Sarah this Halloween.

Kids Hocus Pocus costume with cloak | £27.99 at Amazon

Affordable Hocus Pocus costume

Hocus Pocus cloak

This simple cloak is a great way to dress up as one of the Hocus Pocus witches this season without breaking the bank. Also, the cloak could be quite versatile for future Halloween events or other costume parties with historical themes.

The simple cloak is easy to wear over whatever outfit you have on and doesn't require as much preparation as some of the other, more in-depth costume ideas. It's a brilliantly simple option.

Hocus Pocus cloak | £25.99 at Amazon

Advertisement

Looking for more exciting seasonal events? Check out great shows and attractions in the RadioTimes.com Going Out section, or follow these links for recommendations on the best Halloween events or immersive experiences in London.