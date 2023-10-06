Led by Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams – the girl who loves stabbing a bit too much, dramatic cello sessions on rooftops, and a bit of “light torture” – this series took the streaming world by storm.

The story centres around Wednesday finding her place (or rather trying not to find it) at her new school Nevermore; An institution that nurtures outcasts, creatures, and freaks.

But despite doing her utmost to keep to herself, the Addams daughter is inevitably sucked in by the mystery of a murderous creature roaming the grounds. Along the way she forms reluctant attachments with would-be werewolf Enid, artsy stranger Xavier, and local boy Tyler. As the series progresses, many secrets are uncovered, some of them about Wednesday’s own family.

After becoming a huge success, the only downside of Wednesday was that it came out after Halloween. So now, after 11 months of waiting it’s time to drab up and don your best funeral suit, because it’s time to go gothic.

Here are the most woeful Wednesday costumes to buy in 2023.

We've got so much more costume inspiration for you! Check out the best Barbie outfit ideas, the best Hocus Pocus costumes and the best Stranger Things costumes.

Best Wednesday Addams Halloween costumes at a glance:

Wednesday Addams Raven Dance dress, £29.99

Kids Wednesday Addams Raven Dance dress, £17.99

Wednesday Nevermore Academy costume, £44.99

Kids’ Wednesday Nevermore Academy costume, £39.99

Black Contrast Collar Mini Dress, £29.99

Wednesday Addams wig, £10.99

Wednesday Addams Nevermore leather backpack, £20.89

Wednesday Addams family Thing hand, £3.99

Enid Sinclair purple Nevermore school uniform costume, £52.99

Enid Sinclair Halloween Carnival outfit, £21.99

Nevermore Costume Academy Jacket, £34.99

Morticia Addams dress, £29.99

Best Wednesday Addams Halloween costumes to buy in 2023

Wednesday Addams Raven Dance dress

Amazon

We just had to kick off with this. In episode four, the show and Jenna Ortega suddenly became a TikTok sensation thanks to the scene where Wednesday dances at the school Raven Dance to the song Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. The unrestrained weirdness and uncanny valley way in which she dances was soon inspiring thousands to do the same.

So, if you’re planning to put on your boogie shoes this Halloween then you should pair it with this dress. It’s available in adult and kids’ sizes at Amazon.

Buy Wednesday Addams Raven Dance dress for £29.99 at Amazon

Buy Kids’ Wednesday Addams Raven Dance dress for £17.99 at Amazon

Wednesday Nevermore Academy costume

HalloweenCostumes.co.uk

If you’re going for Wednesday’s school, look you can find this official Nevermore Academy costume at HalloweenCostumes.co.uk.

Available in adult and kids sizes, this outfit includes the Sweater Shirt With Collar and Tie as well as the jacket and skirt. Just try not to have any school flashbacks when you’re wearing it.

Buy Wednesday Nevermore Academy costume for £44.99 at HalloweenCostumes.co.uk

Buy Kids’ Wednesday Nevermore Academy costume for £39.99 at HalloweenCostumes.co.uk

Black Contrast Collar Mini Dress

New Look

Why does a Wednesday outfit just have to be for Halloween? This black contrast collar mini dress is proof that the Addams look is classic and timeless.

You can definitely style this dress for Halloween with black tights and pigtails, but afterwards you’ve got the perfect office or out for dinner dress.

Buy Black Contrast Collar Mini Dress for £29.99 at New Look

Wednesday Addams wig

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Matthias Clamer/Netflix

If you’re going as Wednesday, you’ve got to commit to the whole look. Which means if you’re not blessed with long black locks you’re going to have to look into wigs. This one is available at Amazon for just £10.99.

More like this

Buy Wednesday Addams wig for £10.99 at Amazon

Wednesday Addams Nevermore leather backpack

Amazon

It’s all in the accessories. In the series you hardly ever see Wednesday without her black leather backpack, so if you want the authentic look you’ll need one for yourself. This particular backpack is sturdy, a good size and, again, simple and classic, so you’re investing in more than just your Halloween costume.

Buy Wednesday Addams Nevermore leather backpack for £20.89 at Amazon

Wednesday Addams family Thing hand

Amazon

Where would Wednesday be without Thing? This handy friend has been a core member of the Addams family from the very beginning and now you can get one of your own.

Buy Wednesday Addams family Thing hand for £3.99 at Amazon

Enid Sinclair purple Nevermore school uniform costume

Amazon

Want to co-ordinate with your bubbly bestie? This Enid Sinclair Nevermore costume would make the perfect accompaniment to the monochromatic Wednesday outfit.

Plus, it comes with a replica wig featuring Enid’s signature blue and pink hair streaks.

Buy Enid Sinclair purple Nevermore school uniform costume for £52.99 at Amazon

Enid Sinclair Halloween Carnival outfit

Amazon

Another one of Enid’s signature looks was this bright jumper and skirt outfit she wore to the carnival. It comes in sizes XS to XL and is the perfect way to show of your werewolf ambitions.

Buy Enid Sinclair Halloween Carnival outfit for £21.99 at Amazon

Nevermore Costume Academy Jacket

HalloweenCostumes.co.uk

Maybe you loved Xavier more than anyone else. Maybe you’re taking part in a group costume and the main characters were taken.

Either way, you should check out this Nevermore Academy jacket. Simply pair it with a shirt and trousers and you’re the very picture of an outcast – no offence.

Buy Nevermore Costume Academy Jacket for £34.99 at HalloweenCostumes.co.uk

Morticia Addams dress

Amazon

Lastly, you can dress up as Wednesday’s maudlin mother Morticia Addams in this stunning black plunge dress.

Whether you’re a fan of Catherine Zeta Jones from the show or Anjelica Huston from the Addams family movies, you’re bound to wow in this.

Buy Morticia Addams dress for £29.99 at Amazon

Advertisement

There's a terrifying amount of things going on this spooky season, so take a look at the best Halloween events, the best UK dungeon experiences and how to get Fright Night tickets.