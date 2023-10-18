There are plenty of fun Paw Patrol gifts, toys and merchandise to bring the stories of Adventure Bay close to home. From cuddly toys to pyjamas and board games, there's no shortage of options for the Paw Patrol fan in your life- and with the release of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, there's now more merchandise than ever.

As is often the case with children's TV shows, it can be difficult to know which toys to buy as the kids always know the show better than the adults (although who knows, perhaps there are some more mature Paw Patrol fans among us). Luckily we've put together the ultimate guide to Paw Patrol merch to help any Paw Patrol parents make their decisions.

Best Paw Patrol merchandise and gifts at a glance:

Paw Patrol Mighty Movie Chase vehicle, £17 £12.75

Paw Patrol Mighty Movie figure gift pack, £27 £20.25

Mega Bloks Paw Patrol Ride & Rescue vehicle pack building set, £39.85

Paw Patrol Smart Watch, £49.99 £29.99

Paw Patrol pyjamas for boys, £15.95

Paw Patrol Pup-A-Roo game, £15

Paw Patrol Aqua Pups whale patroller playset, £44.99 £33.74

Paw Patrol The Mighty Movie Sky Fighter Jet, £49.99 £39.99

Skye's Ultimate Rescue Helicopter, £44.99 £31.49

Best Paw Patrol movie and TV merchandise and gifts to buy in 2023

Paw Patrol Mighty Movie Chase Vehicle

Argos Argos

This exciting new Paw Patrol set will bring Chase off the big screen and right into your kid's bedroom. The vehicle is 7-inches long and 3-inches tall, and is perfect for exciting rescue adventures.

There are even lights and sound effects to amp up the drama.

Buy Paw Patrol Mighty Movie Chase vehicle for £17 £12.75 from Argos

Paw Patrol Mighty Movie figure gift pack

Argos Argos

What's better than a Paw Patrol figurine? Six Paw Patrol figurines, obviously. Each character is dressed in their uniform from The Mighty Movie, allowing kids to recreate their favourite scenes from the movie. Each figurine is under 20cm tall and perfect for imaginative play.

Buy Paw Patrol Mighty Movie figure gift pack for £27 £20.25 from Argos

Mega Bloks Paw Patrol Ride & Rescue vehicle pack building set

Amazon Amazon

This 83-piece Mega Bloks set is inspired by Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021). In it you'll find Chase, Marshall, Liberty and Skye figures, as well as four different vehicles which are built by the user. Kids can recreate their favourite scenes from the movie, or simply get creative and build from their imaginations.

Mega Bloks Paw Patrol Ride & Rescue vehicle pack building set for £39.85 from Amazon

Paw Patrol Smart Watch

Amazon Amazon

Whether you're getting a present for a child who's just learning to tell the time or you simply want to get them into the watch game early, this Paw Patrol smartwatch is perfect. And it's not just for telling the time either - this smartwatch comes packed full of interactive games, a fitness tracker, camera, touch screen and more.

Buy Paw Patrol Smart Watch for £49.99 £29.99 from Amazon

Paw Patrol pyjamas

Amazon Amazon

Who doesn't love getting pyjamas at Christmas? These officially licensed Paw Patrol pyjamas are a great way to keep warm during the colder months - they're made from high-quality soft and comfortable cotton and are available in a range of different sizes.

Buy Paw Patrol pyjamas for £15.95 from Amazon

Paw Patrol Pup-A-Roo game

Early Learning Centre Early Learning Centre

This RadioTimes.com writer has lots of fond (and slightly scary) memories of playing Buckaroo as a kid. If you have a similar experience, then you might want to check out the Pup-A-Roo game. The concept is the same, but this time it's Paw Patrol themed.

Buy Paw Patrol Pup-A-Roo game for £15 from the Early Learning Centre

Paw Patrol Aqua Pups whale patroller play-set

Early Learning Centre Early Learning Centre

You've seen the Paw Patrol at work on land and in the air, now it's time to see them at sea. The boat has real working wheels, allowing you to move smoothly across the imaginary seas, as well as a ramp you can lower to load vehicles in trouble onto the patroller.

Buy Paw Patrol Aqua Pups whale patroller playset for £44.99 £33.74 from the Early Learning Centre

Paw Patrol The Mighty Movie Sky Fighter Jet

Marks and Spencer Marks and Spencer

Suitable for children over three years, this Sky Fighter Jet is straight out of The Mighty Movie. It's got vehicle transformation, synchronised flashing lights and cool sound effects, not to mention the two projectile launchers and Skye figures.

Buy Paw Patrol The Mighty Movie Sky Fighter Jet for £49.99 £39.99 from Marks and Spencer

Skye's Ultimate Rescue Helicopter

Marks and Spencer Marks and Spencer

With a name like Skye, there's no way this pup wouldn't have a helicopter. There's room for four pups in here, and you can use the pink lever to activate the moving propeller, flashing lights and sound effects. The set also comes with two figurines: Skye and Marshall.

Buy Skye's Ultimate Rescue Helicopter for £44.99 £31.49 from Marks and Spencer

