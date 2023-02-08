Fitbit has developed a huge range of hi-tech smartwatches and fitness trackers that cater to every need. Whether you're a fitness fanatic or just want a buddy for your phone , their products have got you covered.

With the ever-growing demand for smartwatches that connect to our phones, track our movements and check our health, Fitbit has been working to keep up.

Even better, at the moment there are some great deals available on Fitbit watches across a number of different retailers. Offers range in price and benefits, but you can bet that every single one of them is worth snapping up before they disappear.

The tech team at RadioTimes.com has scoured the internet to find you the best deals available on Fitbit watches, and if you're a bit unsure about what to get, we've also provided a handy guide to help you decide which Fitbit is right for you.

Best Fitbit offers at a glance:

Best Fitbit offers, deals and discounted bundles for February 2023

Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker | £129 £89 (save £40 or 31%)

Amazon

The Fitbit Luxe will provide you with wellness reports, sleep scores and track your daily heart rate, distance moved and calorie burn. With its different exercise modes, it can record a range of different activities including running, cycling, yoga and weight lifting, and will also use a GPS to record your route. The Luxe is slim and stylish with four designs to turn your watch into an accessory.

Buy Fitbit Luxe for £89 at Currys

Fitbit Charge 5 with 6 months Premium Membership | £169.99 £98.99 (save £71 or 42%)

Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 has 20 exercise modes to help you analyse every session. On workout days, it can give you a workout intensity map so you know your limits and goals, and on slower days it sends move reminders to get you motivated. This, bundled with a six month membership to Fitbit Premium, will allow you a more advanced insight into your body and mind.

With a detailed breakdown of your stress score and a regular wellness report, you can keep on top of mindfulness strategies. Meanwhile, Premium also gives you access to over 200 workouts, extra challenges and advanced fitness stats.

More like this

Buy Fitbit Charge 5 for £98.99 at Amazon

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids | £69.99 £49 (save £20.99 or 30%)

Amazon

The Fitbit Ace 3 is completely kid-proof with a rubber strap, water resistance, and eight days of battery life. It will let you track your child's fitness and sleep patterns and also remind them to keep moving with fun animations. It's available in three bright colours and a special edition Minions theme.

Buy Fitbit Ace 3 for £49 at Amazon

Amazon

If you're unsure about which smart watch to get, the Versa 4 is a great introduction. Light and slim, it's suitable for any type of exercise and monitors everything your body goes through day-to-day. With this, it can tell you if you're ready for intense fitness or perhaps need more of a recovery day. Plus, it can connect with your phone and let you take calls, answer texts, and use Google Maps to find your way.

Buy Fitbit Versa 4 for £169.99 at John Lewis

Fitbit Sense 2 | £269.99 £199.99 (save £70 or 26%)

Amazon

For the health conscious among us, the Sense 2 will track your sleep, stress and health to give you a picture of your overall wellbeing. The EDA Scan app can tell you about your heart and breathing rates and send you stress scores to help you understand your body better. And taking just 12 minutes to charge, the battery can last for six days or more.

Buy Sense 2 for £199.99 at Boots

Fitbit Luxe Special Edition | £179 £159 (save £20 or 11%)

Amazon

It's not too late to pick up a Valentine's Day present for that special someone, and this edition of the Fitbit Luxe is the perfect cross between technology and jewellery. With its gold link chain, it can act as a fashion accessory while also counting your steps, breathing, and even tracking your menstrual cycle.

Buy Fitbit Luxe Special Edition for £159 at Very

Fitbit Sense with Hidrate Spark TAP Water Bottle | £244 £166 (save £78 or 31%)

Very

The Fitbit Sense can track your stress and health, while the Hidrate Spark TAP Water Bottle tracks your hydration. With the HidrateSpark App on your phone, the bottle recommends a daily personalized hydration goal and tracks how much water you drink. It also glows remind you to drink 12 times throughout the day.

Buy Fitbit Sense with Water Bottle for £166 at Very

What types of Fitbits are there?

Fitbit products are split into two main categories: fitness trackers and smartwatches. At their cores, these products are actually pretty similar, with both tracking your daily activity and exercise levels to help you set goals. But where fitness trackers are mainly focussed on your activity, smartwatches tend to be a bit more sophisticated and help with day-to-day life. With a smartwatch you can make phone calls from your wrist, make contactless payments, and even contact an Alexa device.

Each type of Fitbit brings its own qualities to the table (or should we say wrist?), and gives you the chance to monitor your health in new ways.

Smartwatches

Fitbit Versa

Amazon

There are four versions of the Fitbit Versa now, with the latest Versa 4 coming out in September last year. The Versa is definitely more of an all-rounder if you're looking for a smartwatch that does it all. With over 40 different exercise modes and daily tracking of your steps, distance moved and calories burned, it definitely has fitness in mind. But it's larger screen, with full-colour display, and different colour choices also makes this watch a trendy accessory.

Fitbit Sense

Amazon

The Sense 2 is Fitbit's most health-orientated smartwatch to date. With its health metrics you can keep an eye on breathing, heart rate and even skin temperature, so you get forewarning if there's illness on the way. The smartwatch also prioritises mental health through the Stress Management app, which will record your body's response to stress throughout the day and offer you new ways of managing stress, including guided breathing and meditation.

Fitness Trackers

Fitbit Charge

Amazon

The Charge 5 is the latest in the Fitbit Charge collection. It will track trends in your exercise and your readiness for more. Its built-in GPS also makes it easy to record your runs or any of the other 20 forms of exercise it contains. Unlike the smartwatches, this fitness tracker has a thinner, rectangular face, but it can still display calendar, call or text notifications.

Fitbit Inspire

Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire is the Charge's little brother. Smaller and slimmer, it performs largely the same functions in terms of activity tracking and health. The only things it lacks is the Charge's GPS capabilities and the EDA stress scanning app, but as a trade-off it has 10 hours of battery life (three more than the Charge) and comes in lilac and orange to brighten up your outfit.

Fitbit Luxe

Amazon

For those who want a fitness tracker with a bit of glamour, the Fitbit Luxe can double up as jewellery with its four colour designs: white and gold, black, pink and platinum, and lastly the gold link bracelet. The perfect mixture of fitness and fashion, the Luxe has all the capabilities of a usual fitness tracker while not looking like one.

Fitbit Ace

Amazon

The Fitbit Ace is for kids aged six and above and comes in black and red, blue and green and Minion-themed (blue and yellow). With up to eight days of battery, the Ace will send your child a much-needed bedtime reminder and then track their sleep throughout the night. It also uses animated clock faces and virtual badges to award your kid for being active, which you can then see through Parent View on the Fitbit app.

Which Fitbit should you buy?

Deciding which Fitbit to buy depends on a few things including budget, looks, and what you want to get out of it.

In terms of budget, fitness trackers tend to be more affordable as they have less features and are more about monitoring your physical activity. The most affordable Fitbit is the Inspire, which has everything you want if you're looking for simple ways to track your exercise. It lacks some of the more advanced features of the Charge or the Luxe but has a much longer battery life and sits lightly on the wrist. In short, it's perfect if you just want to focus on fitness.

If you're looking for something that will double as a fashion accessory, smartwatches are more noticeable, with a bigger face and a wide choice of wristbands. Plus, if you're looking for jewellery over exercise, a smartwatch has more general functions that you can use in the everyday. The Fitbit Versa is probably the best all-round watch and is more affordable than the Fitbit Sense. Available in black, blue, pink and dark red, it can definitely be used as part of an ensemble - although don't forget that the Fitbit Luxe also comes in four snazzy designs, including a gold link bracelet.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the most expensive, with a RRP of £269.99. However, it's ideal for someone who wants to keep a closer eye on their health and fitness. In terms of technology, this is by far the most sophisticated and best suited to those who want to focus on their wellbeing and learn more about their body.

