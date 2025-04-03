With a new generation, it appears that Switch games are set to receive a price increase – here's what you need to know.

How much are Nintendo Switch 2 games?

Like with the Switch 1, the price of Switch 2 games varies, with the most expensive Switch 2 games costing £75 / $80 for the physical edition.

Currently, the only game we know that has this now infamous $80 price tag is Mario Kart World – and it's hardly surprising that this would be the most expensive game.

In comparison, Donkey Kong: Bananza, which is set to release later this year, is currently set to sell for a slightly cheaper £67 / $70 for the physical edition.

This goes down even further if you go for the digital edition, which will set you back £59 – the same price as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Switch 1, for example.

So, while the most premium Switch 2 games may have that $80 price tag, it seems that most first-party Nintendo titles will probably go for a similar price to premium Switch 1 games.

Why are Nintendo Switch 2 game prices higher explained

Put simply, there's no one reason that the Switch 2 games are more expensive, and there are likely to be a number of effects at play.

Firstly, it's been seven years since the launch of the Switch 1, and while the games haven't seen much of an increase during this time, it's clear that Nintendo has seen this as an opportunity to catch up with inflation, especially considering the increased specs of the new console.

Secondly, it has been speculated by some that the price increase has been to encourage players to purchase more digital games.

Until now, digital games for the Switch have been, by and large, a bit pricier than physical copies. This has now flipped, with digital being the cheaper option.

Naturally, digital copies are not so easily tradable, even with Nintendo's new game sharing feature, so this may encourage more sales over time.

Finally, it's not exactly a great time for the global economy. Higher prices may be a means of counteracting economic uncertainty and increased tariffs from the USA.

Japan has been hit with 24 per cent tariffs, while Vietnam, where the Switch 2 is manufactured, received 46 per cent tariffs.

Nintendo is a business, after all, and will likely have factored in potential tariffs, with a higher price helping to offset any losses on that front.

