That's why we've put together a list of the Death Stranding 2 cast, going over the voice actors and mocap actors who played each character.

Death Stranding 2 cast: All voice actors and models

Here is a list of the confirmed cast for Death Stranding 2:

Sam Porter Bridges – Norman Reedus

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

The star of the show, Norman Reedus returns to his role as our protagonist, Sam Porter Bridgers. Best known for his role as Daryl in The Walking Dead, you may also know him as Murphy MacManus from The Boondock Saints, Scud in Blade 2, and Ride with Norman Reedus, the AMC show advertised on the door every time you went to the toilet in Death Stranding 1 – fun!

Fragile – Léa Seydoux

Léa Seydoux as Fragile in Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

Another returning character, Léa Seydoux is back as Fragile. Seydoux is perhaps best known for her role as Bond girl Madeline in Spectre and No Time to Die, as well as Lady Fenring in the Dune films and Emma in Blue Is the Warmest Colour.

Higgs Monaghan – Troy Baker

Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

Fresh off his stint as Indy in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Troy Baker is back as the megalomaniacal villain Higgs. A veritable gaming icon at this point, he has also voiced Joel in The Last of Us, Booker DeWitt in BioShock Infinite, and Sam Drake in Uncharted.

Dollman – Jonathan Roumie

Fatih Akin as Dollman in Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

The aptly named Dollman is a puppet who hangs from Sam's belt during his travels. Based on Turkish-German director Fatih Akin, he is voiced and mocapped by Jonathan Roumie, who played Lonnie Frisbee in Jesus Revolution and Jesus Christ himself in The Chosen.

Tarman – George Miller (Model) / Marty Rhone (Voice)

George Miller as Tarman in Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

George Miller, the legendary Australian director behind Mad Max, provides the model for Tarman, pilot of the DHV Magellan in Death Stranding 2. His voice actor, Marty Rhone, is best known as the narrator in Street Fighter 6, and a few one-off appearances in Harrow, Wentworth Prison and The Doctor Blake Mysteries.

Rainy – Shioli Kutsuna

Shioli Kutsuna as Rainy in Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

Rainy, another of our brand-new characters, is modelled and voiced by Australian actress Shioli Kutsuna. Kutsuna is best known as Yukio in the Deadpool film series, but you may also recognise her as Asuka Kunishima in Sanctuary, or as Mitsuki Yamato in Invasion.

Tomorrow – Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning as Tomorrow in Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

Perhaps the biggest name joining the cast of Death Stranding 2, Elle Fanning takes on the role of the mysterious Tomorrow. Aurora in Maleficent, Alice in Super 8, Sylvie in A Complete Unknown, and soon a role in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – you're bound to know Elle Fanning from somewhere.

Heartman – Nicolas Winding Refn (Model) / Darren Jacobs (Voice, performance capture)

Nicolas Winding Refn as Heartman in Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

Another of Kojima's favourite directors, Danish director of Drive, Pusher and Bronson, Nicolas Winding Refn models for the effervescent Heartman. His voice and mocap are provided by Darren Jacobs, who has provided voices for Castlevania: Nocturne, Starfield, Rebel Moon 2, No Rest for the Wicked and DC Dark Legion.

The President – Alastair Duncan

Alastair Duncan as the President in Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

The inimitable Alastair Duncan takes on the role of the President in Death Stranding 2, delivering an appropriately presidential performance. The Scottish actor is perhaps best known as Mimir in the modern God of War games, as well as Celebrimbor in Shadow of Mordor and, most interestingly, Senator Armstrong in Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

Lucy – Alissa Jung

Alissa Jung as Lucy in Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

German actress Alissa Jung takes on the role of Lucy, a Bridges psychiatrist. You likely won't know her unless you're a fan of German TV and cinema, but if you are, then you may know her from A Matter of Life, Des Kaisers neue Kleider, Zweisitzrakete, Der Überfall and more.

Neil – Luca Marinelli

Luca Marinelli as Neil in Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

Alissa Jung's real-life partner, Luca Marinelli models and voices Neil, the Solid Snake-like figure who emerges from the tar in Death Stranding 2's trailers. Meeting his wife on the set of Mary di Nazaret (Mary of Nazareth), his best-known English role is as Nicky in The Old Guard. He is better known in Italy for roles in Mussolini: Son of the Century and The Eight Mountains.

Doctor – Debra Wilson

Debra Wilson as Doctor in Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

Debra Wilson is a name that any self-respecting gamer will know, with the iconic actress playing Doctor in Death Stranding 2. Her extensive gaming credits include Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Commander Thira in Doom: The Dark Ages and Inquisitor Lödwyn in Avowed.

Outside of gaming, she has appeared in plenty of TV and films, perhaps most notably as one of the original cast of Mad TV.

