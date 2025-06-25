Death Stranding 2 soundtrack: Is Sleep Token in DS2?
Death Stranding 2: On the Dancefloor.
Death Stranding's Low Roar-driven soundtrack was one of the many phenomenal things about the game.
For Death Stranding 2, however, Kojima Productions has opted for a more varied soundtrack, bringing artists from around the world together to contribute to its world.
So, if you're curious who makes the cut, here's every song on the Death Stranding 2 soundtrack we've come across so far.
Death Stranding 2 soundtrack: Artists and track list
Music in Death Stranding 2 has to be unlocked by reaching certain areas, completing certain missions and more.
We've certainly unlocked plenty of them during our time reviewing the game, but we may still be missing some tracks, so this may not be the full list.
As and when we unlock more, we'll be sure to update this article, so check back later!
Without further ado, here is a list of the songs and artists featured on the Death Stranding 2 track list:
- To the Wilder – Woodkid
- Any Love of Any Kind – Woodkid feat Bryce Dessner
- Black Drift – Woodkid
- Story of Rainy – Woodkid
- Are You There – Woodkid
- Asphalt Maelstrom – Woodkid
- Fragile Things – Woodkid
- Quiet Strike – Woodkid
- Amekara Nijie – Woodkid
- Tmrrw – Woodkid
- Minus Sixty One – Woodkid
- To the Wilder – Woodkid feat Elle Fanning
- Any Love of Any Kind (Choir Version) – Woodkid
- To the Wilder (Piano Version) – Woodkid
- To the Wilder (Instrumental) – Woodkid
- Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head – J Thomas
- Indigo – MAGNOLIAN
- Woods – MAGNOLIAN
- Famous Men – MAGNOLIAN
- Rome – MAGNOLIAN
- Geese – MAGNOLIAN
- The Bride & the Bachelor – MAGNOLIAN
- Dancing Ghosts – Hania Rani feat Patrick Watson
- Are You Leaving – Hania Rani
- Just How It Goes – LOW ROAR
- Give Up – LOW ROAR
- On The Beach – Caroline Polachek
- Sayonara – GEN HOSHINO
- Pop Virus – GEN HOSHINO
- Fushigi – GEN HOSHINO
- Horizon Dreamer – DAICHI MIURA
- Polytope – DAICHI MIURA
- MIIRA NO SAKEBI – KUNIO MIYAUCHI
- KAIJU MUHOU CHITAI – KUNIO MIYAUCHI
- ULTRA SAKUSEN DAI ICHIGOU – KUNIO MIYAUCHI
- YUUSEIKARA KITA KYOUDAI – KUNIO MIYAUCHI
- Deathly – GRIMM GRIMM
- Mothers – GRIMM GRIMM
- Cliffhanger – GRIMM GRIMM
- Let's Now Say Another Word – GRIMM GRIMM
- Pekorandombrain – Usada Pekora
- Nightmares – CHVRCHES
- Death Stranding – CHVRCHES
Woodkid is the name that crops up the most in the Death Stranding 2 soundtrack, contributing 15 songs to the game, including a few different versions of To the Wilder and Any Love of Any Kind.
Perhaps the biggest name on the soundtrack has been Caroline Polachek, who famously joined the game after Hideo Kojima was gifted her album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You by KINDA FUNNY's Roger Pokorny.
Is Sleep Token on the Death Stranding 2 soundtrack?
As we've said above, we may not have unlocked the full track list yet, but we are confident in saying that Sleep Token does not feature on the Death Stranding 2 soundtrack.
We do, however, have a very good guess as to why so many people think they are, though.
If you Google any permutation of 'Death Stranding 2 soundtrack', one of the top results is a Spotify playlist by Vasilis Kampouris entitled 'Death Stranding 2: On the beach'.
This is not an official playlist, and is not affiliated with Kojima Productions, Sony, or any of the artists involved in making Death Stranding 2 – it's just a random playlist made by a fan of the series.
Scroll far enough down into the playlist, and you'll find Even In Arcadia by Sleep Token, in and among a sea of other songs that also do not feature in the game.
Furthermore, many of the songs listed above that do feature in the game are missing from this playlist, in case you needed any more proof that it isn't legit.
So, sorry to all you Sleep Token fans out there, Even in Arcadia is not on the Death Stranding 2 soundtrack.
