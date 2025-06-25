So, if you're curious who makes the cut, here's every song on the Death Stranding 2 soundtrack we've come across so far.

Death Stranding 2 soundtrack: Artists and track list

Music in Death Stranding 2 has to be unlocked by reaching certain areas, completing certain missions and more.

We've certainly unlocked plenty of them during our time reviewing the game, but we may still be missing some tracks, so this may not be the full list.

As and when we unlock more, we'll be sure to update this article, so check back later!

Without further ado, here is a list of the songs and artists featured on the Death Stranding 2 track list:

To the Wilder – Woodkid

Woodkid Any Love of Any Kind – Woodkid feat Bryce Dessner

Woodkid feat Bryce Dessner Black Drift – Woodkid

Woodkid Story of Rainy – Woodkid

Woodkid Are You There – Woodkid

Woodkid Asphalt Maelstrom – Woodkid

Woodkid Fragile Things – Woodkid

Woodkid Quiet Strike – Woodkid

Woodkid Amekara Nijie – Woodkid

Woodkid Tmrrw – Woodkid

Woodkid Minus Sixty One – Woodkid

Woodkid To the Wilder – Woodkid feat Elle Fanning

Woodkid feat Elle Fanning Any Love of Any Kind (Choir Version) – Woodkid

Woodkid To the Wilder (Piano Version) – Woodkid

Woodkid To the Wilder (Instrumental) – Woodkid

Woodkid Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head – J Thomas

J Thomas Indigo – MAGNOLIAN

MAGNOLIAN Woods – MAGNOLIAN

MAGNOLIAN Famous Men – MAGNOLIAN

MAGNOLIAN Rome – MAGNOLIAN

MAGNOLIAN Geese – MAGNOLIAN

MAGNOLIAN The Bride & the Bachelor – MAGNOLIAN

MAGNOLIAN Dancing Ghosts – Hania Rani feat Patrick Watson

Hania Rani feat Patrick Watson Are You Leaving – Hania Rani

Hania Rani Just How It Goes – LOW ROAR

LOW ROAR Give Up – LOW ROAR

LOW ROAR On The Beach – Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek Sayonara – GEN HOSHINO

GEN HOSHINO Pop Virus – GEN HOSHINO

GEN HOSHINO Fushigi – GEN HOSHINO

GEN HOSHINO Horizon Dreamer – DAICHI MIURA

DAICHI MIURA Polytope – DAICHI MIURA

DAICHI MIURA MIIRA NO SAKEBI – KUNIO MIYAUCHI

KUNIO MIYAUCHI KAIJU MUHOU CHITAI – KUNIO MIYAUCHI

KUNIO MIYAUCHI ULTRA SAKUSEN DAI ICHIGOU – KUNIO MIYAUCHI

KUNIO MIYAUCHI YUUSEIKARA KITA KYOUDAI – KUNIO MIYAUCHI

KUNIO MIYAUCHI Deathly – GRIMM GRIMM

GRIMM GRIMM Mothers – GRIMM GRIMM

GRIMM GRIMM Cliffhanger – GRIMM GRIMM

GRIMM GRIMM Let's Now Say Another Word – GRIMM GRIMM

GRIMM GRIMM Pekorandombrain – Usada Pekora

Usada Pekora Nightmares – CHVRCHES

CHVRCHES Death Stranding – CHVRCHES

Woodkid is the name that crops up the most in the Death Stranding 2 soundtrack, contributing 15 songs to the game, including a few different versions of To the Wilder and Any Love of Any Kind.

Perhaps the biggest name on the soundtrack has been Caroline Polachek, who famously joined the game after Hideo Kojima was gifted her album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You by KINDA FUNNY's Roger Pokorny.

Is Sleep Token on the Death Stranding 2 soundtrack?

Death Stranding 2. Kojima Productions

As we've said above, we may not have unlocked the full track list yet, but we are confident in saying that Sleep Token does not feature on the Death Stranding 2 soundtrack.

We do, however, have a very good guess as to why so many people think they are, though.

If you Google any permutation of 'Death Stranding 2 soundtrack', one of the top results is a Spotify playlist by Vasilis Kampouris entitled 'Death Stranding 2: On the beach'.

This is not an official playlist, and is not affiliated with Kojima Productions, Sony, or any of the artists involved in making Death Stranding 2 – it's just a random playlist made by a fan of the series.

Scroll far enough down into the playlist, and you'll find Even In Arcadia by Sleep Token, in and among a sea of other songs that also do not feature in the game.

Furthermore, many of the songs listed above that do feature in the game are missing from this playlist, in case you needed any more proof that it isn't legit.

So, sorry to all you Sleep Token fans out there, Even in Arcadia is not on the Death Stranding 2 soundtrack.

