So, if you're curious how far through the game you are, here's a full list of all the chapter and Main Orders in Death Stranding 2.

How many chapters are in Death Stranding 2?

There is a total of 17 chapters in Death Stranding 2, known in-game as 'Episodes', two more than the 15 chapters in Death Stranding 1.

Most of these Episodes have vague names, typically just a single word or name that hints towards the focus of that particular chapter.

They also vary quite heavily in length – some will take you a couple of hours to complete, while others require 10 or 20 minutes.

Here is a full list of Episodes in Death Stranding 2:

Episode 1: Sam

Sam Episode 2: Lou

Lou Episode 3: Drawbridge

Drawbridge Episode 4: Raindrops

Raindrops Episode 5: Conflagration

Conflagration Episode 6: Chrysalis

Chrysalis Episode 7: Pod

Pod Episode 8: Deluge

Deluge Episode 9: Puppets

Puppets Episode 10: Isolation

Isolation Episode 11: Quake

Quake Episode 12: Fragile

Fragile Episode 13: Die Hard

Die Hard Episode 14: Last Stranding

Last Stranding Episode 15: On the Beach

On the Beach Episode 16: Tomorrow

Tomorrow Episode 17: One Day

Full list of Death Stranding 2 Main Orders

Death Stranding 2's story is progressed by completing a series of Main Orders.

Effectively acting as the game's missions, these are the deliveries you need to complete to connect new locations to the Chiral Network, elimination and infiltration missions, or boss fights.

We've got a list of all of them, but be aware, there are spoilers ahead for the full Death Stranding 2 story and ending.

Here is the full list of Main Orders in Death Stranding 2:

Main Order 1: Return Home

Return Home Main Order 2: Deliver the Chiral Network Gateway to C1

Deliver the Chiral Network Gateway to C1 Main Order 3: Deliver One or More Remote Medical Units to Villa Libre

Deliver One or More Remote Medical Units to Villa Libre Main Order 4: Recover All Chiral Density Gauges Stolen by Bandits

Recover All Chiral Density Gauges Stolen by Bandits Main Order 5: Defeat the BTs Near the Former Geophysics Research Lab and Deliver the Prototype MP Bullets

Defeat the BTs Near the Former Geophysics Research Lab and Deliver the Prototype MP Bullets Main Order 6: Defeat the Giant BT

Defeat the Giant BT Main Order 7: Deliver the Present for Lou

Deliver the Present for Lou Main Order 8: Connect the Australian Plate Gate Terminal to the Chiral Network

Connect the Australian Plate Gate Terminal to the Chiral Network Main Order 9: Deliver the Chiral Decontaminator to the Government's Base

Deliver the Chiral Decontaminator to the Government's Base Main Order 10: [Elimination] Liberate the Western Environmental Observatory from the Brigands

[Elimination] Liberate the Western Environmental Observatory from the Brigands Main Order 11: Deliver the Communications Disruptor and the Mysterious Recording to the Musician

Deliver the Communications Disruptor and the Mysterious Recording to the Musician Main Order 12: Investigate the Unusual Tar Currents near F1

Investigate the Unusual Tar Currents near F1 Main Order 13: Restore the Monorail and Deliver Special Alloys to F1

Restore the Monorail and Deliver Special Alloys to F1 Main Order 14: Deliver all Terraforming Equipment to Rainbow Valley

Deliver all Terraforming Equipment to Rainbow Valley Main Order 15: Deliver the Test Subject Kangaroo to the Animal Shelter

Deliver the Test Subject Kangaroo to the Animal Shelter Main Order 16: Deliver All Aid Packages to the Northern Environmental Observatory

Deliver All Aid Packages to the Northern Environmental Observatory Main Order 17: Escape the Strange Realm

Escape the Strange Realm Main Order 18: [Hazardous] Recover All Weapon Sets and Burrowing Bombs Stolen by Brigands

[Hazardous] Recover All Weapon Sets and Burrowing Bombs Stolen by Brigands Main Order 19: [Do Not Submerge] Deliver Necrobiotes to the F2 South Distribution Center

[Do Not Submerge] Deliver Necrobiotes to the F2 South Distribution Center Main Order 20: Deliver All Aid Packages and Chiral Printer Parts to F1

Deliver All Aid Packages and Chiral Printer Parts to F1 Main Order 21: Rescue the Dowser's Friend from the Armed Survivalists

Rescue the Dowser's Friend from the Armed Survivalists Main Order 22: Search for Tomorrow

Search for Tomorrow Main Order 23: Deliver Flower Assortments Collected Near a Large Waterfall and Deliver Tar Magnetite to Heartman's Lab

Deliver Flower Assortments Collected Near a Large Waterfall and Deliver Tar Magnetite to Heartman's Lab Main Order 24: [Chilled] Deliver the Beach Yeast to the Pizza Chef

[Chilled] Deliver the Beach Yeast to the Pizza Chef Main Order 25: [Keep Flat/Express] Deliver a Piping Hot Pizza to the Data Scientist

[Keep Flat/Express] Deliver a Piping Hot Pizza to the Data Scientist Main Order 26: Recover Old BB Pod from the Armed Survivalists' Base

Recover Old BB Pod from the Armed Survivalists' Base Main Order 27: Deliver All Tar Dissolvent to the DHV Magellan

Deliver All Tar Dissolvent to the DHV Magellan Main Order 28: Extract Data from the Weapons Fabricator and Destroy Them, Then Bring the Data Back to the DHV Magellan in the Ring Terminal Expansion Device

Extract Data from the Weapons Fabricator and Destroy Them, Then Bring the Data Back to the DHV Magellan in the Ring Terminal Expansion Device Main Order 29: Recover the Coffin from the Armed Survivalists' Base

Recover the Coffin from the Armed Survivalists' Base Main Order 30: Deliver all Prototype Life Support Systems to F4

Deliver all Prototype Life Support Systems to F4 Main Order 31: Return from the Strange Realm

Return from the Strange Realm Main Order 32: [Do Not Submerge] Deliver the Cryptobiote Variants to the Chronobiologist

[Do Not Submerge] Deliver the Cryptobiote Variants to the Chronobiologist Main Order 33: Deliver Timefall-Resistant Emu to the Metagenomicist

Deliver Timefall-Resistant Emu to the Metagenomicist Main Order 34: Deliver All Chiral Microbes to the F5 East Distribution Center

Deliver All Chiral Microbes to the F5 East Distribution Center Main Order 35: [Elimination] Extract Data from the Ghost Mech Fabrications and Destroy Them Along with Any Guards, Then Bring the Data Back to the DHV Magellan in the Ring Terminal Expansion Device

[Elimination] Extract Data from the Ghost Mech Fabrications and Destroy Them Along with Any Guards, Then Bring the Data Back to the DHV Magellan in the Ring Terminal Expansion Device Main Order 36: [Hazardous] Cross Treacherous Snowy Peaks to Deliver a Meteorite to the Adventurer

[Hazardous] Cross Treacherous Snowy Peaks to Deliver a Meteorite to the Adventurer Main Order 37: Rescue the Adventurer from the Snowy Mountains

Rescue the Adventurer from the Snowy Mountains Main Order 38: Deliver the Chiral Decontaminators and Sedatives to the Eastern Environmental Observatory

Deliver the Chiral Decontaminators and Sedatives to the Eastern Environmental Observatory Main Order 39: Destroy the Giant Ghost Mech

Destroy the Giant Ghost Mech Main Order 40: [Breakable Cargo] Recover All Stranded Cargo

[Breakable Cargo] Recover All Stranded Cargo Main Order 41: [Hazardous] Deliver the Chiral Field Controller Prototypes to F6

[Hazardous] Deliver the Chiral Field Controller Prototypes to F6 Main Order 42: Deliver Chiral Cyclotron Parts and All Special Materials to the DHV Magellan

Deliver Chiral Cyclotron Parts and All Special Materials to the DHV Magellan Main Order 43: Destroy All Chiral Jammers and Eliminate the Threat to the Southern Environmental Observatory

Destroy All Chiral Jammers and Eliminate the Threat to the Southern Environmental Observatory Main Order 44: Deliver the Network Stabilizer to the F7 North Distribution Center

Deliver the Network Stabilizer to the F7 North Distribution Center Main Order 45: Return from the Strange Realm

Return from the Strange Realm Main Order 46: Deliver the Drawbridge Terminal Unit to F8

Deliver the Drawbridge Terminal Unit to F8 Main Order 47: Rescue Tomorrow and Prevent the Last Stranding

Rescue Tomorrow and Prevent the Last Stranding Main Order 48: Find an Item with a Deep Connection to Higgs

Find an Item with a Deep Connection to Higgs Main Order 49: Return Home with Lou

