But how has this translated into sales? Here's everything we know so far about how many copies Death Stranding 2 has sold.

Death Stranding 2 sales numbers news – How many people are playing?

We're still quite close to release, so full sales numbers are not available, but we can get a glimpse into how the game is doing by looking at the UK, where physical sales figures have been released.

According to Christopher Dring, co-founder of industry analysts The Game Business, Death Stranding 2 secured top spot on the UK physical charts in the week of release, toppling Mario Kart World.

However, there is a lot of context required to understand what this means for Death Stranding 2.

First, Death Stranding 2 has sold 66 per cent fewer physical copies than Death Stranding 1, though this represents a shift toward a more digital-first market, rather than a lack of sales.

According to Sony's Q4 2024 earnings report, ending 31st March 2025, 80 per cent of all software sales globally were digital. In comparison, only 51 per cent of software sales were digital in 2019, the year Death Stranding 1 released.

Furthermore, not only do digital sales now make up a significantly larger percentage of total sales, but the game's Deluxe Edition was only available digitally, excluding further sales from the total figure.

Unfortunately, as previously noted, it's too early in the game's life for concrete sales figures to be released, and as Sony does not make live player numbers available like Steam does, this is all very much guesswork.

At the time of writing, Death Stranding 2 and the game's Digital Deluxe Edition make up the first and second spots on the PlayStation Store's best-sellers list, beating recent releases like Rematch, F1 25, Elden Ring: Nightreign and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Based on that, we're happy to say that, despite poor physical sales in the UK, Death Stranding 2 is selling pretty well.

