We've put together a list of every character in Mario Kart World, including all the unlockable characters you can pick up during your time playing.

Full Mario Kart World characters list

There are a total of 50 characters to race as in Mario Kart World, including 24 main characters like Mario and Luigi, and 26 NPC characters like Goomba and Cow.

At the start of the game, you'll have 32 characters unlocked, and the rest of them you'll need to unlock yourself by playing the game, whether that's completing races or objectives.

Here is the full list of Mario Kart World characters, including how to unlock them:

All Mario Kart World default characters

Here are all of the default characters that are available from the beginning in Mario Kart World:

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Yoshi

Bowser

Toad

Toadette

Koopa Troopa

Wario

Waluigi

Baby Mario

Baby Luigi

Baby Peach

Baby Daisy

Baby Rosalina

Pauline

Shy Guy

Cheep Cheep

Cow

Dry Bones

Goomba

Hammer Bro

Monty Mole

Nabbit

Para-biddybud

Penguin

Piranha Plant

Pokey

Sidestepper

Snowman

Stingby

Wiggler

All Mario Kart World unlockable characters

Here is the full list of unlockable characters in Mario Kart World, and how to unlock them:

Donkey Kong – Complete the Mushroom Cup

Daisy – Complete the Flower Cup

Rosalina – Complete the Star Cup

Lakitu – Complete the Shell Cup

Birdo – Complete the Banana Cup

King Boo – Complete the Leaf Cup

Bowser Jr – Complete the Lightning Cup

Cataquack – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power

Chargin' Chuck – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power

Coin Coffer – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power

Conkodor – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power

Dolphin – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power

Fish Bone – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power

Peepa – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power

Pianta – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power

Rocky Wrench – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power

Spike – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power

Swoop – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power

