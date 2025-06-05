Mario Kart World characters list: All unlockable characters explained
Why unlock anyone when Cow is right there?
The Switch 2 has brought with it the biggest Mario Kart game ever – Mario Kart World.
The mammoth racing game gives players an entire world to explore, and along with it, the biggest roster of playable characters we've ever had.
We've put together a list of every character in Mario Kart World, including all the unlockable characters you can pick up during your time playing.
Full Mario Kart World characters list
There are a total of 50 characters to race as in Mario Kart World, including 24 main characters like Mario and Luigi, and 26 NPC characters like Goomba and Cow.
At the start of the game, you'll have 32 characters unlocked, and the rest of them you'll need to unlock yourself by playing the game, whether that's completing races or objectives.
Here is the full list of Mario Kart World characters, including how to unlock them:
All Mario Kart World default characters
Here are all of the default characters that are available from the beginning in Mario Kart World:
- Mario
- Luigi
- Peach
- Yoshi
- Bowser
- Toad
- Toadette
- Koopa Troopa
- Wario
- Waluigi
- Baby Mario
- Baby Luigi
- Baby Peach
- Baby Daisy
- Baby Rosalina
- Pauline
- Shy Guy
- Cheep Cheep
- Cow
- Dry Bones
- Goomba
- Hammer Bro
- Monty Mole
- Nabbit
- Para-biddybud
- Penguin
- Piranha Plant
- Pokey
- Sidestepper
- Snowman
- Stingby
- Wiggler
All Mario Kart World unlockable characters
Here is the full list of unlockable characters in Mario Kart World, and how to unlock them:
- Donkey Kong – Complete the Mushroom Cup
- Daisy – Complete the Flower Cup
- Rosalina – Complete the Star Cup
- Lakitu – Complete the Shell Cup
- Birdo – Complete the Banana Cup
- King Boo – Complete the Leaf Cup
- Bowser Jr – Complete the Lightning Cup
- Cataquack – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power
- Chargin' Chuck – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power
- Coin Coffer – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power
- Conkodor – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power
- Dolphin – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power
- Fish Bone – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power
- Peepa – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power
- Pianta – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power
- Rocky Wrench – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power
- Spike – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power
- Swoop – Unlocked via Kamek's Transformational Power
