Mario Kart World tracks: Full list of tracks, Cups and Knockout Tours
All 32 tracks listed.
Mario Kart World is the biggest game the series has ever seen, and that means a massive list of new tracks to take on.
With so many new Grand Prix, as well as the new Knockout Tour mode, there are enough courses to keep you going for years.
We've put together a list of every single circuit in Mario Kart World, including which Cups they're in and Knockout Tours too – let's get into it.
All Mario Kart World tracks list
Mario Kart World handles its tracks a bit differently to previous games, grouping its circuits together differently depending on which mode you're playing.
Grand Prix mode will collect sets of four tracks into a Cup, while on the other hand, Knockout Tour connects six tracks together into a Rally.
We've split the track list into two sections to make it easier to understand.
All Mario Kart World Grand Prix tracks
There are a total of eight Cups in Grand Prix mode. These are:
- Mushroom Cup
- Flower Cup
- Star Cup
- Shell Cup
- Banana Cup
- Leaf Cup
- Lightning Cup
- Special Cup
Mushroom Cup
- Mario Bros. Circuit
- Crown City
- Whistlestop Summit
- DK Spaceport
Flower Cup
- Desert Hills (Mario Kart DS)
- Shy Guy Bazaar (Mario Kart 7)
- Wario Stadium (Mario Kart 64)
- Airship Fortress (Mario Kart DS)
Star Cup
- DK Pass (Mario Kart DS)
- Starview Peak
- Sky-High Sundae (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass)
- Wario Shipyard (Mario Kart 7)
Shell Cup
- Koopa Troopa Beach (Super Mario Kart)
- Faraway Oasis
- Crown City
- Peach Stadium
Banana Cup
- Peach Beach (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)
- Salty Salty Speedway
- Dino Dino Jungle (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)
- Great ? Block Ruins
Leaf Cup
- Cheep Cheep Falls
- Dandelion Depths
- Boo Cinema
- Dry Bones Burnout
Lightning Cup
- Moo Moo Meadows (Mario Kart Wii)
- Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)
- Toad's Factory (Mario Kart Wii)
- Bowser's Castle
Special Cup
- Acorn Heights
- Mario Circuit (Super Mario Kart)
- Peach Stadium
- Rainbow Road
All Mario Kart World Knockout Tour tracks
Like Grand Prix, Knockout Tour mode features eight Rallies to complete, each of which is made up of six tracks and contains every track except for Rainbow Road. These are:
- Golden Rally
- Ice Rally
- Moon Rally
- Spiny Rally
- Cherry Rally
- Acorn Rally
- Cloud Rally
- Heart Rally
Golden Rally
- Desert Hills (Mario Kart DS)
- Mario Bros. Circuit
- Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)
- Moo Moo Meadows
- Mario Circuit (Super Mario Kart)
- Acorn Heights
Ice Rally
- Sky-High Sundae (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass)
- Starview Peak
- Dandelion Depths
- Cheep Cheep Falls
- Peach Stadium
- Crown City
Moon Rally
- Bowser's Castle
- Toad's Factory (Mario Kart Wii)
- Moo Moo Meadows (Mario Kart Wii)
- Dandelion Depths
- Cheep Cheep Falls
- Faraway Oasis
Spiny Rally
- Boo Cinema
- Starview Peak
- DK Pass (Mario Kart DS)
- Salty Salty Speedway
- Peach Beach (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)
- Wario Shipyard (Mario Kart 7)
Cherry Rally
- Peach Beach (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)
- Dino Dino Jungle (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)
- Koopa Troopa Beach (Super Mario Kart)
- DK Spaceport
- Whistlestop Summit
- Desert Hills (Mario Kart DS)
Acorn Rally
- Toad's Factory (Mario Kart Wii)
- Wario Stadium (Mario Kart 64)
- Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)
- Peach Stadium
- Cheep Cheep Falls
- DK Pass (Mario Kart DS)
Cloud Rally
- Airship Fortress (Mario Kart DS)
- Shy Guy Bazaar (Mario Kart 7)
- Mario Bros. Circuit
- Crown City
- Faraway Oasis
- Great ? Block Ruins
Heart Rally
- Shy Guy Bazaar (Mario Kart 7)
- Airship Fortress (Mario Kart DS)
- Dry Bones Burnout
- Mario Circuit (Super Mario Kart)
- Moo Moo Meadows (Mario Kart Wii)
- Peach Stadium
