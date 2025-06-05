We've put together a list of every single circuit in Mario Kart World, including which Cups they're in and Knockout Tours too – let's get into it.

All Mario Kart World tracks list

The Special Cup tracks in Mario Kart World. Nintendo

Mario Kart World handles its tracks a bit differently to previous games, grouping its circuits together differently depending on which mode you're playing.

Grand Prix mode will collect sets of four tracks into a Cup, while on the other hand, Knockout Tour connects six tracks together into a Rally.

We've split the track list into two sections to make it easier to understand.

All Mario Kart World Grand Prix tracks

There are a total of eight Cups in Grand Prix mode. These are:

Mushroom Cup

Flower Cup

Star Cup

Shell Cup

Banana Cup

Leaf Cup

Lightning Cup

Special Cup

Mushroom Cup

Mario Bros. Circuit

Crown City

Whistlestop Summit

DK Spaceport

Flower Cup

Desert Hills (Mario Kart DS)

Shy Guy Bazaar (Mario Kart 7)

Wario Stadium (Mario Kart 64)

Airship Fortress (Mario Kart DS)

Star Cup

DK Pass (Mario Kart DS)

Starview Peak

Sky-High Sundae (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass)

Wario Shipyard (Mario Kart 7)

Shell Cup

Koopa Troopa Beach (Super Mario Kart)

Faraway Oasis

Crown City

Peach Stadium

Banana Cup

Peach Beach (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)

Salty Salty Speedway

Dino Dino Jungle (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)

Great ? Block Ruins

Leaf Cup

Cheep Cheep Falls

Dandelion Depths

Boo Cinema

Dry Bones Burnout

Lightning Cup

Moo Moo Meadows (Mario Kart Wii)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Toad's Factory (Mario Kart Wii)

Bowser's Castle

Special Cup

Acorn Heights

Mario Circuit (Super Mario Kart)

Peach Stadium

Rainbow Road

All Mario Kart World Knockout Tour tracks

Like Grand Prix, Knockout Tour mode features eight Rallies to complete, each of which is made up of six tracks and contains every track except for Rainbow Road. These are:

Golden Rally

Ice Rally

Moon Rally

Spiny Rally

Cherry Rally

Acorn Rally

Cloud Rally

Heart Rally

Golden Rally

Desert Hills (Mario Kart DS)

Mario Bros. Circuit

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Moo Moo Meadows

Mario Circuit (Super Mario Kart)

Acorn Heights

Ice Rally

Sky-High Sundae (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass)

Starview Peak

Dandelion Depths

Cheep Cheep Falls

Peach Stadium

Crown City

Moon Rally

Bowser's Castle

Toad's Factory (Mario Kart Wii)

Moo Moo Meadows (Mario Kart Wii)

Dandelion Depths

Cheep Cheep Falls

Faraway Oasis

Spiny Rally

Boo Cinema

Starview Peak

DK Pass (Mario Kart DS)

Salty Salty Speedway

Peach Beach (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)

Wario Shipyard (Mario Kart 7)

Cherry Rally

Peach Beach (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)

Dino Dino Jungle (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)

Koopa Troopa Beach (Super Mario Kart)

DK Spaceport

Whistlestop Summit

Desert Hills (Mario Kart DS)

Acorn Rally

Toad's Factory (Mario Kart Wii)

Wario Stadium (Mario Kart 64)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Peach Stadium

Cheep Cheep Falls

DK Pass (Mario Kart DS)

Cloud Rally

Airship Fortress (Mario Kart DS)

Shy Guy Bazaar (Mario Kart 7)

Mario Bros. Circuit

Crown City

Faraway Oasis

Great ? Block Ruins

Heart Rally

Shy Guy Bazaar (Mario Kart 7)

Airship Fortress (Mario Kart DS)

Dry Bones Burnout

Mario Circuit (Super Mario Kart)

Moo Moo Meadows (Mario Kart Wii)

Peach Stadium

